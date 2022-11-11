Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE MUSIC MAN
Photo Exclusive: The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN Sings 'Carols For A Cure'

Nov. 11, 2022  

BroadwayWorld was in the recording studio with members of the cast of The Music Man as they laid down their vocal track of "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas" written by Meredith Wilson. This song is also from "Miracle on 34th Street-The Musical".

The Carols For A Cure version is Orchestrated by James Olmstead, Arranged by Jim Laev and Conducted by Ptrick Vaccariello who also served as Musical Director at the recording.

Check out exclusive photos from the sessions below!

The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. After a two year Pandemic Pause "Broadway's Carols for a Cure 2022" is back with the 22nd recording that embodies the spirit of the season like nothing else can. A project born completely out of love, "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" pairs the casts from famous Broadway musicals with songs that are both classic and new. The result is pure gold that will make you reach for the "repeat" button over and over again.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is "Broadway's incredible, dedicated nonprofit organization that helps individual people with serious illnesses such as AIDS and women's health issues receive the health care and support they need. In addition, they provide financial support in the form of grants to AIDS and family service organizations throughout the country," according to "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" producer Lynn Pinto.

With a jaw-dropping list of all the most popular musicals, each Production Company is allowed the creative freedom to choose their contribution. Instead of the typical live singing the artists are used to, they're provided with intimate studios that allow for vocal and instrumental isolations. This makes the album unique from the majority of cast albums on the market, and showcases some of the best voices and instrumentalists in the world.

You can purchase "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" at most all Broadway musicals during the BC/EFA Red Bucket Drive and will be available for online purchase at www.broadwaycares.org. There will be a digital download code included with purchases!

Previous volumes are also available for purchase there and at www.itunes.com.

The Music Man
Phillip Boykin

The Music Man
Eddie Korbich

The Music Man
Ethan Green-Younger

The Music Man
Patrick Vaccariello getting the childrens chorus ready to record

The Music Man
Patrick Vaccariello and Emma Crow

The Music Man
Sutton Foster and Patrick Vaccariello

The Music Man
Sutton Foster and Patrick Vaccariello

The Music Man
Sutton Foster

The Music Man
Patrick Vaccariello, Sutton Foster and Jim Laev

The Music Man
Michael Cash, Emily Jewel Hoder and William Thomas Colin

The Music Man
Audrina Brudner and Kennedy Pitney

The Music Man
Devin Miles Lugo and Ethan Green-Younger

The Music Man
Patrick Vaccariello and the Children's Chorus-Kennedy Pitney, Michael Cash, Emily Jewel Hoder, William Thomas Colin, Audrina Brudner, Devin Miles Lugo, Ethan Green-Younger

The Music Man
Phillip Boykin. Max Clayton and Nicholas Ward

The Music Man
Eddie Korbich, Daniel Torres and Jordan Beall

The Music Man
Garrett Long, Kammie Crum, Emma Crow, Maria Briggs and Kathy Voytko

The Music Man
Patrick Vaccariello with Eddie Korbich, Phillip Boykin, Daniel Torres, Jordan Beall, Nicholas Ward, Max Clayton, Garrett Long, Kammie Crum, Emma Crow and Maria Briggs

The Music Man
Daniel Torres, Eddie Korbich and Patrick Vaccariello

The Music Man
Jim Laev, Phillip Boykin, Nicholas Ward, Daniel Torres, Eddie Korbich and Patrick Vaccariello

The Music Man
Phillip Boykin, Nicholas Ward, Eddie Korbich, and Daniel Torres

The Music Man
Patrick Vaccariello (Conductor)

The Music Man
Jim Laev (Arranger)

The Music Man
Patrick Vaccariello and Jim Laev

The Music Man
Patrick Vaccariello and Jim Laev with the musicians-Jack Schatz (Bass Trombone), Alden Banta (Baritone Sax), Rich Heckman (Tenor Sax), Eric Poland (Drums), Leo Huppert (Bass), Matt Owens (Trumpet), Victor Pable (Percussion), Charles duChateau (Cello), Mike Boschen (Trombone), Steve Kenyon (Alto Sax), Jeremy Miloszewicz (Trumpet 2) and Rachel Handman (Violin)




