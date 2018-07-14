Photo Coverage: The Cast of CAROUSEL Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes and Noble

The cast recording for the critically acclaimed revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel was released in stores yesterday, July 13. The cast celebrated the album release with a signing and mini concert at Barnes and Noble. BroadwayWorld was in attendance and you can check out photos below!

Now playing at the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street), Carousel is directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien and choreographed by 2018 Tony Award nominee Justin Peck. Carousel began preview performances on Wednesday, February 28 and officially opened on Thursday, April 12.

The cast for this first new production in over 20 years is led by 2018 Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry as Billy Bigelow, Tony Award winner and 2018 Tony Award nominee Jessie Mueller as Julie Jordan, and 2018 Tony Award nominee Renee Fleming, in her first appearance in a Broadway musical, as Nettie Fowler. They are joined by 2018 Tony Award nominee Lindsay Mendezas Carrie Pipperidge, 2018 Tony Award nominee Alexander Gemignani as Enoch Snow, Margaret Colin as Mrs. Mullin, John Douglas Thompson as the Starkeeper, Amar Ramasar as Jigger, and Brittany Pollack as Louise.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

