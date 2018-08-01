Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!

The Public Theater's production of Public Works' Twelfth Night, conceived by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub, music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, Choreography by Lorin Latarro, and directed by Oskar Eustis and Kwame Kwei-Armah, opened just last night, July 31, running through Sunday, August 19.

The complete Equity cast of Twelfth Night features Kim Blanck (Female Understudy), Ato Blankson-Wood (Orsino), Lori Brown-Niang (Maria), Troy Anthony (Sebastian), Nanya-Akuki Goodrich (Olivia), JW Guido (Featured Illyrian), Daniel Hall (Sir Andrew Aguecheek), Shuler Hensley (Sir Toby Belch), Javier Ignacio (Male Understudy), Nikki M. James (Viola), Jonathan Jordan (Antonio), Andrew Kober (Malvolio), Patrick J. O'Hare (Fabian), and Shaina Taub (Feste). The Equity company is joined by two rotating ensembles of community members from all five boroughs who will perform together on the Delacorte stage in this enchanting comedy.

The Public Works community partner organizations are Brownsville Recreation Center (Brooklyn), Center for Family Life in Sunset Park (Brooklyn), DreamYard (Bronx), The Fortune Society (Queens), and Military Resilience Foundation (all boroughs), along with alumni partners Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education (Bronx), Children's Aid (all boroughs) and Domestic Workers United (all boroughs).

Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Leigh Silverman



Chay Yew



Daniel Sullivan, Mimi Lieber



Kwame Kwei-Armah



Lynn Nottage



Max Casella



Chukwudi Iwuji



Carson Elrod



Jo Lampert



Phillipa Soo



Sharon Washington



Rachel Dratch



Jeff Hiller



Judy Gold



Brandon Victor Dixon



F. Murray Abraham



Reg Rogers, SuzAnne Rogers



Joe Tapper



Darius de Haas



Todd Almond, Laura Benanti



Joel Perez



Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders



Daphne Rubin-Vega



Raul Esparza, Rachel Hauck, Lisa Peterson, Adam Gwon



Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail



Lin-Manuel Miranda



Elizabeth Marvel and son



Richard Nelson



Tina Benko



Daniel Alexander Jones, Eisa Davis



Renee Elise Goldsberry



Renee Elise Goldsberry