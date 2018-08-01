SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK
Click Here for More Articles on SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!

Aug. 1, 2018  

The Public Theater's production of Public Works' Twelfth Night, conceived by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub, music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, Choreography by Lorin Latarro, and directed by Oskar Eustis and Kwame Kwei-Armah, opened just last night, July 31, running through Sunday, August 19.

The complete Equity cast of Twelfth Night features Kim Blanck (Female Understudy), Ato Blankson-Wood (Orsino), Lori Brown-Niang (Maria), Troy Anthony (Sebastian), Nanya-Akuki Goodrich (Olivia), JW Guido (Featured Illyrian), Daniel Hall (Sir Andrew Aguecheek), Shuler Hensley (Sir Toby Belch), Javier Ignacio (Male Understudy), Nikki M. James (Viola), Jonathan Jordan (Antonio), Andrew Kober (Malvolio), Patrick J. O'Hare (Fabian), and Shaina Taub (Feste). The Equity company is joined by two rotating ensembles of community members from all five boroughs who will perform together on the Delacorte stage in this enchanting comedy.

The Public Works community partner organizations are Brownsville Recreation Center (Brooklyn), Center for Family Life in Sunset Park (Brooklyn), DreamYard (Bronx), The Fortune Society (Queens), and Military Resilience Foundation (all boroughs), along with alumni partners Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education (Bronx), Children's Aid (all boroughs) and Domestic Workers United (all boroughs).

Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Leigh Silverman

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Leigh Silverman

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Chay Yew

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Chay Yew

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Daniel Sullivan, Mimi Lieber

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Kwame Kwei-Armah

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Kwame Kwei-Armah

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Lynn Nottage

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Lynn Nottage

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Max Casella

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Max Casella

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Chukwudi Iwuji

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Chukwudi Iwuji

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Carson Elrod

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Carson Elrod

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Jo Lampert

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Jo Lampert

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Phillipa Soo

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Phillipa Soo

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Sharon Washington

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Sharon Washington

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Rachel Dratch

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Rachel Dratch

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Jeff Hiller

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Jeff Hiller

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Judy Gold

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Judy Gold

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Brandon Victor Dixon

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Brandon Victor Dixon

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
F. Murray Abraham

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
F. Murray Abraham

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Reg Rogers, SuzAnne Rogers

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Reg Rogers, SuzAnne Rogers

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Joe Tapper

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Joe Tapper

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Darius de Haas

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Darius de Haas

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Todd Almond, Laura Benanti

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Joel Perez

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Joel Perez

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Daphne Rubin-Vega

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Daphne Rubin-Vega

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Raul Esparza, Rachel Hauck, Lisa Peterson, Adam Gwon

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Elizabeth Marvel and son

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Richard Nelson

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Richard Nelson

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Tina Benko

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Tina Benko

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Daniel Alexander Jones, Eisa Davis

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Renee Elise Goldsberry

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
Renee Elise Goldsberry

buy tickets


Related Articles


From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!
  • Photo Coverage: Illyria Sings Out! Inside Opening Night of TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park
  • Photo Coverage: Broadway Gets Freaky! On the Red Carpet for the Premiere of FREAKY FRIDAY
  • Photo Coverage: Stephen Trask, Peter Yanowitz & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THIS AIN'T NO DISCO
  • Photo Coverage: She Works Hard for the Money! SUMMER Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway
  • Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       