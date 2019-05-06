2019 AWARDS SEASON
Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2019 Lucille Lortel Awards!

May. 6, 2019  

The 2019 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were handed out last night to recipients in 19 categories, with one special award and three honorary awards also bestowed. The Lortel Awards were distributed in a ceremony at NYU Skirball Center hosted by Drama Desk Award-nominated writer and performer of The New One, Mike Birbiglia. The Lucille Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League by special arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation. Additional support is provided by TDF.

Classic Stage Company's Carmen Jones, with Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and Music by Georges Bizet led the pack earning four awards. Outstanding Play went to Lincoln Center Theater/ LCT3's Pass Over, which also earned Gabriel Ebert the award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play. Ars Nova's Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future took home the award for Outstanding Musical, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge's FLEABAG was awarded Outstanding Solo Show.

This year's Voting Committee chose to present the award for Outstanding Alternative Theatrical Experience to Irish Repertory Theatre's On Beckett. Special honorees this year included Telsey + Company for Outstanding Body of Work Award; María Irene Fornés was posthumously inducted onto the Playwrights' Sidewalk; and Off-Broadway League President Terry Byrne was recognized with the Edith Oliver Service to Off-Broadway Award.

Award presenters this year included Annaleigh Ashford, Stephanie J. Block, Charles Busch, Reeve Carney, Jeff Daniels, Jeremy O. Harris, Caitlin Kinnunen, Leslie Kritzer, Beth Leavel, Judith Light, Bonnie Milligan, Tim Blake Nelson, Patrick Page, Jeremy Pope, Lily Rabe, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Alice Ripley, Will Roland, Stephanie Styles, Ephraim Sykes, Sergio Trujillo, and Brandon Uranowitz.

The Off-Broadway League's Lortel Awards Producing & Administration Committee (Jeremy Adams, Margaret Cotter, Carol Fishman, George Forbes, Danielle Karliner Naish, Michael Page, Kendra Ramthun, Catherine Russell, Lindsey Sag, Seth Shepsle, and Casey York) produces the Lortel Awards Ceremony. Acclaimed writer/director Michael Heitzman returned to direct the Lortel Awards for his tenth consecutive year. Representatives of the Off-Broadway League, Actors' Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, United Scenic Artists, the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation, in addition to theatre journalists and academics and other Off-Broadway professionals, serve on the Voting Committee.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Bonnie Milligan
Bonnie Milligan

Jeff Kuperman, Paloma Young, Rick Kuperman
Jeff Kuperman, Paloma Young, Rick Kuperman

Kate Baldwin, Graham Rowat
Kate Baldwin, Graham Rowat

Montana Levi Blanco
Montana Levi Blanco

Joshua Dachs, Ako
Joshua Dachs, Ako

Zainab Jah
Zainab Jah

Steven Skybell, Joel Grey
Steven Skybell, Joel Grey

Clifton Duncan
Clifton Duncan

Joel Grey
Joel Grey

Bernard Telsey
Bernard Telsey

Stephanie Berry
Stephanie Berry

John Procaccino, Pam MacKinnon
John Procaccino, Pam MacKinnon

Matt Walker
Matt Walker

Christopher Massimine, Maggie Massimine
Christopher Massimine, Maggie Massimine

Lorin Latarro, Brian Harris Kopell
Lorin Latarro, Brian Harris Kopell

Renee Taylor
Renee Taylor

Tim Blake Nelson, Lisa Benavides
Tim Blake Nelson, Lisa Benavides

Jon Michael Hill
Jon Michael Hill

Wilson Chin
Wilson Chin

Heath Saunders
Heath Saunders

Sergio Trujillo
Sergio Trujillo

Will Roland
Will Roland

Sendhil Ramamurthy
Sendhil Ramamurthy

Brandon Uranowitz
Brandon Uranowitz

Sharon Washington
Sharon Washington

Bernard Telsey, Judith Light, Will Cantler
Bernard Telsey, Judith Light, Will Cantler

Judith Light
Judith Light

Annaleigh Ashford
Annaleigh Ashford

Helen Park, Max Vernon
Helen Park, Max Vernon

Joe Iconis
Joe Iconis

Stacey Sargeant, Andrew R. Butler
Stacey Sargeant, Andrew R. Butler

Mike Birbiglia, Jen Stein
Mike Birbiglia, Jen Stein

Mike Birbiglia
Mike Birbiglia

Ciaran O'Reilly, Bill Irwin, Charlotte Moore
Ciaran O'Reilly, Bill Irwin, Charlotte Moore

Marchant Davis
Marchant Davis

Soara-Joye Ross
Soara-Joye Ross

Mare Winningham, Anthony Edwards
Mare Winningham, Anthony Edwards

Antoinette Nwandu
Antoinette Nwandu

Crystal Lucas-Perry
Crystal Lucas-Perry

Charlayne Woodard
Charlayne Woodard

Donja R. Love and husband
Donja R. Love and husband

Beth Leavel
Beth Leavel

Terry Byrne, Charles Busch
Terry Byrne, Charles Busch

Bradley King, Danielle Long King
Bradley King, Danielle Long King

Sydney James Harcourt
Sydney James Harcourt

Patrick Page, Paige Davis
Patrick Page, Paige Davis

Alysha Umphress
Alysha Umphress

The company of Happy Birthday Wanda June
The company of Happy Birthday Wanda June

Rebecca Wisocky, Lap Chi Chu
Rebecca Wisocky, Lap Chi Chu

Jay Armstrong Johnson, Will Beech
Jay Armstrong Johnson, Will Beech

Russell Harvard
Russell Harvard

Heath Saunders, Natalie Walker
Heath Saunders, Natalie Walker

Caitlin Kinnunen
Caitlin Kinnunen

George Salazar
George Salazar

Gizel Jimenez
Gizel Jimenez

Stephanie Styles
Stephanie Styles

Lily Rabe
Lily Rabe

Juan Castano
Juan Castano

Ato Blankson-Wood
Ato Blankson-Wood

John Edwards and guest
John Edwards and guest

Luba Mason
Luba Mason

Sam Bolen, Jeremy Cohen
Sam Bolen, Jeremy Cohen

Joe Tracz
Joe Tracz

Katlyn Carlson
Katlyn Carlson

Max Friedman
Max Friedman

Lileana Blain-Cruz, Quincy Tyler Bernstine
Lileana Blain-Cruz, Quincy Tyler Bernstine

Lynn Nottage, Jo Bonney, Jennifer Moeller, Sahr Ngaujah
Lynn Nottage, Jo Bonney, Jennifer Moeller, Sahr Ngaujah

Danya Taymor, Gabriel Ebert
Danya Taymor, Gabriel Ebert

Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada
Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada

Stephanie Hsu
Stephanie Hsu

Jordan Fein, Jason Eagan
Jordan Fein, Jason Eagan

Reeve Carney
Reeve Carney

Raja Feather Kelly
Raja Feather Kelly

Lee Sunday Evans, Daniel Kluger
Lee Sunday Evans, Daniel Kluger

Leslie Kritzer
Leslie Kritzer

Jeremy Pope, Sergio Trujillo, Ephraim Sykes
Jeremy Pope, Sergio Trujillo, Ephraim Sykes

Debbie Christine Tjong, James Nathan Hopkins
Debbie Christine Tjong, James Nathan Hopkins

Jeremy Pope
Jeremy Pope

Ephraim Sykes
Ephraim Sykes

Daphne Rubin-Vega, Erin McKeown
Daphne Rubin-Vega, Erin McKeown

Danielle Skraastad, Becca Blackwell, Michelle Beck
Danielle Skraastad, Becca Blackwell, Michelle Beck

Jamie de Roy, Andrew Leynse
Jamie de Roy, Andrew Leynse

Katherine Freer
Katherine Freer

Jeremy O. Harris
Jeremy O. Harris



