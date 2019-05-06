Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2019 Lucille Lortel Awards!

The 2019 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were handed out last night to recipients in 19 categories, with one special award and three honorary awards also bestowed. The Lortel Awards were distributed in a ceremony at NYU Skirball Center hosted by Drama Desk Award-nominated writer and performer of The New One, Mike Birbiglia. The Lucille Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League by special arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation. Additional support is provided by TDF.

Classic Stage Company's Carmen Jones, with Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and Music by Georges Bizet led the pack earning four awards. Outstanding Play went to Lincoln Center Theater/ LCT3's Pass Over, which also earned Gabriel Ebert the award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play. Ars Nova's Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future took home the award for Outstanding Musical, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge's FLEABAG was awarded Outstanding Solo Show.

This year's Voting Committee chose to present the award for Outstanding Alternative Theatrical Experience to Irish Repertory Theatre's On Beckett. Special honorees this year included Telsey + Company for Outstanding Body of Work Award; María Irene Fornés was posthumously inducted onto the Playwrights' Sidewalk; and Off-Broadway League President Terry Byrne was recognized with the Edith Oliver Service to Off-Broadway Award.

Award presenters this year included Annaleigh Ashford, Stephanie J. Block, Charles Busch, Reeve Carney, Jeff Daniels, Jeremy O. Harris, Caitlin Kinnunen, Leslie Kritzer, Beth Leavel, Judith Light, Bonnie Milligan, Tim Blake Nelson, Patrick Page, Jeremy Pope, Lily Rabe, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Alice Ripley, Will Roland, Stephanie Styles, Ephraim Sykes, Sergio Trujillo, and Brandon Uranowitz.

The Off-Broadway League's Lortel Awards Producing & Administration Committee (Jeremy Adams, Margaret Cotter, Carol Fishman, George Forbes, Danielle Karliner Naish, Michael Page, Kendra Ramthun, Catherine Russell, Lindsey Sag, Seth Shepsle, and Casey York) produces the Lortel Awards Ceremony. Acclaimed writer/director Michael Heitzman returned to direct the Lortel Awards for his tenth consecutive year. Representatives of the Off-Broadway League, Actors' Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, United Scenic Artists, the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation, in addition to theatre journalists and academics and other Off-Broadway professionals, serve on the Voting Committee.

