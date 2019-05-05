The 2019 Lucille Lortel Awards- Winners Updating Live!
Tonight, May 5, the Off-Broadway League will present the 34th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway.
Leading the nominations this year are: Carmen Jones, with six nominations including one for Outstanding Revival and for John Doyle's direction, as well as in three of the four performance categories; Ars Nova's Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future also earned six nominations, including Outstanding Musical and Lead Actress and Actor in a Musical; current social media phenom Be More Chill received four nominations including Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for George Salazar, and Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical for Stephanie Hsu. This year's Voting Committee chose to present the award for Outstanding Alternative Theatrical Experience to Irish Repertory Theatre's On Beckett.
Winners will be marked: **Winner**
The 2019 Lucille Lortel Awards
Outstanding Play
Mlima's Tale
Produced by The Public Theater
Written by Lynn Nottage
Pass Over
Produced by Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3
Written by Antoinette Nwandu
Slave Play
Produced by New York Theatre Workshop
Written by Jeremy O. Harris
Sugar In Our Wounds
Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club
Written by Donja R. Love
What The Constitution Means To Me
Produced by New York Theatre Workshop
Written by Heidi Schreck
Outstanding Musical
Be More Chill
Produced by Gerald Goehring, Michael F. Mitri, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Marc David Levine, Marlene and Gary Cohen, 42nd.club, The Baruch Frankel Viertel Group, Alisa and Charlie Thorne, Jenny Niederhoffer, Chris Blasting/Simpson & Longthorne, Brad Blume/Gemini Theatrical, Jonathan Demar/Kim Vasquez, Ben Holtzman and Sammy Lopez, Koenigsberg/Federman/Adler, Ashlee Latimer and Jenna Ushkowitz, Jenn Maley and Cori Stolbun, Robert and Joan Rechnitz, Fred and Randi Sternfeld, YesBroadway Productions, in association with Two River Theater
Music and Lyrics by Joe Iconis, Book by Joe Tracz
Girl from the North Country
Produced by The Public Theater
Book by Conor McPherson, Music and Lyrics by Bob Dylan
Midnight at The Never Get
Produced by The York Theatre Company by arrangement with Visceral Entertainment and Mark Cortale Productions, Nathaniel Granor, Jeff G. Peters, Daryl Roth, Megan Savage
Book, Music, and Lyrics by Mark Sonnenblick, Co-Conceived by Sam Bolen
Miss You Like Hell
Produced by The Public Theater
Book and Lyrics by Quiara Alegría Hudes, Music and Lyrics by Erin McKeown
Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future
Produced by Ars Nova
Written by Andrew R. Butler
Outstanding Revival
Carmen Jones
Produced by Classic Stage Company, Alan D. and Barbara Marks, Eric Falkenstein, and Covent Garden Productions
Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, with Music by Georges Bizet
Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine
Produced by Signature Theatre
Written by Lynn Nottage
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH
Produced by National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, Paul & Rodica Burg, UJA-Federation of New York, Stanley & Marion Bergman Family Charitable Fund, The David Berg Foundation, Paul & Peggy Bernstein, Mark & Audrey Mlotek, Mark E. Seitelman Law Offices, in association with Esti & Barry Brahver and Sheila Nevins
Book by Joseph Stein, Music by Jerry Bock, Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, Translation by Shraga Friedman
Happy Birthday, Wanda June
Produced by Wheelhouse Theater Company
Written by Kurt Vonnegut
The Shadow of a Gunman
Produced by Irish Repertory Theatre
Written by Sean O'Casey
Outstanding Solo Show
Feeding the Dragon
Produced by Primary Stages in association with Jamie deRoy and Hartford Stage
Written and Performed by Sharon Washington
FLEABAG
Produced by Annapurna Theatre, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Skye Optican, Kevin Emrick, David Luff & Patrick Myles, Barbara Broccoli, Patrick Catullo, Diana DiMenna, Daryl Roth, Eric Schnall, Jayne Baron Sherman, DryWrite, Soho Theatre
Written and Performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Girls & Boys
Produced by Audible and The Royal Court Theatre
Written by Dennis Kelly
Performed by Carey Mulligan
Mike Birbiglia's The New One
Produced by Joseph Birbiglia, Mike Lavoie, and Rebecca Crigler
Written and Performed by Mike Birbiglia, Additional Writing by Jennifer Hope Stein
My Life On a Diet
Produced by Julian Schlossberg, Morris S. Levy, Rodger Hess, Harold Newman, Jim Fantaci, Andrew Tobias, and Ronald Glazer/Sabrina Hutt
Written by Renée Taylor and Joseph Bologna
Performed by Renée Taylor
Outstanding Director
Lileana Blain-Cruz, Marys Seacole
Jo Bonney, Mlima's Tale
John Doyle, Carmen Jones
Lee Sunday Evans, Dance Nation
Joel Grey, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH
Outstanding Choreographer
Lee Sunday Evans, Dance Nation
Raja Feather Kelly, If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka
Rick and Jeff Kuperman, Alice By Heart
Lorin Latarro, Merrily We Roll Along
Susan Stroman, THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play
Juan Castano, Transfers
Russell Harvard, I Was Most Alive with You
Jon Michael Hill, Pass Over
Sahr Ngaujah, Mlima's Tale
Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play
Ako, God Said This
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Marys Seacole
Marin Ireland, Blue Ridge
Zainab Jah, Boesman and Lena
Charlayne Woodard, Daddy
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play
Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play
Marchánt Davis, Ain't No Mo'
Gabriel Ebert, Pass Over **Winner**
John Procaccino, Downstairs
Matt Walker, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Our Lady of 121st Street
Stephanie Berry, Sugar In Our Wounds
Blair Brown, Mary Page Marlowe
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo' **Winner**
Danielle Skraastad, Hurricane Diane
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical
Sam Bolen, Midnight at The Never Get
Andrew R. Butler, Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future
Jeremy Cohen, Midnight at The Never Get
Clifton Duncan, Carmen Jones
Steven Skybell, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical
Kate Baldwin, Superhero
Gizel Jiménez, Miss You Like Hell
Anika Noni Rose, Carmen Jones
Stacey Sargeant, Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future
Mare Winningham, Girl from the North Country
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical
John Edwards, Smokey Joe's Cafe: The Songs of Leiber & Stoller
Sydney James Harcourt, Girl from the North Country
Bryce Pinkham, Superhero
George Salazar, Be More Chill **Winner**
Heath Saunders, Alice By Heart
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical
Jackie Hoffman, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH
Stephanie Hsu, Be More Chill
Luba Mason, Girl from the North Country
Soara-Joye Ross, Carmen Jones **Winner**
Alysha Umphress, Smokey Joe's Cafe: The Songs of Leiber & Stoller
Outstanding Scenic Design
Wilson Chin, Pass Over
Charlie Corcoran, The Shadow of a Gunman
Nigel Hook, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
Laura Jellinek, Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future
Arnulfo Maldonado, Sugar In Our Wounds **Winner**
Outstanding Costume Design
Dede Ayite, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
Montana Levi Blanco, The House That Will Not Stand **Winner**Tie**
Jennifer Moeller, Mlima's Tale
Kaye Voyce, Marys Seacole
Paloma Young, Alice By Heart **Winner**Tie**
Outstanding Lighting Design
Amith Chandrashaker, Boesman and Lena
Lap Chi Chu, Mlima's Tale **Winner**
Bradley King, Apologia
Barbara Samuels, Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future
Yi Zhao, The House That Will Not Stand
Outstanding Sound Design
Matt Hubbs, Boesman and Lena
Dan Moses Schreier, Carmen Jones **Winner**
Jane Shaw, I Was Most Alive with You
Mikaal Sulaiman, Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future
Isobel Waller-Bridge, FLEABAG
Outstanding Projection Design
Katherine Freer, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
Luke Halls, Girls & Boys
Alex Basco Koch, Be More Chill
Alex Basco Koch, Fireflies
Tal Yarden, Superhero
SPECIAL AWARD
Outstanding Alternative Theatrical Experience
On Beckett
Produced by Irish Repertory Theatre
Exploring the Works of Samuel Beckett, Conceived by Bill Irwin
HONORARY AWARDS
Outstanding Body of Work
Telsey + Company
Playwrights' Sidewalk Inductee
María Irene Fornés
Edith Oliver Service to Off-Broadway Award
Terry Byrne