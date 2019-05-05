The 2019 Lucille Lortel Awards- Winners Updating Live!

Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

Tonight, May 5, the Off-Broadway League will present the 34th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway.

Leading the nominations this year are: Carmen Jones, with six nominations including one for Outstanding Revival and for John Doyle's direction, as well as in three of the four performance categories; Ars Nova's Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future also earned six nominations, including Outstanding Musical and Lead Actress and Actor in a Musical; current social media phenom Be More Chill received four nominations including Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for George Salazar, and Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical for Stephanie Hsu. This year's Voting Committee chose to present the award for Outstanding Alternative Theatrical Experience to Irish Repertory Theatre's On Beckett.

BroadwayWorld will be bringing you live coverage of the winners all night, so check back to find out who took home the evening's big prizes! Winners will be marked: **Winner**

The 2019 Lucille Lortel Awards

Outstanding Play

Mlima's Tale

Produced by The Public Theater

Written by Lynn Nottage

Pass Over

Produced by Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3

Written by Antoinette Nwandu

Slave Play

Produced by New York Theatre Workshop

Written by Jeremy O. Harris

Sugar In Our Wounds

Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club

Written by Donja R. Love

What The Constitution Means To Me

Produced by New York Theatre Workshop

Written by Heidi Schreck

Outstanding Musical

Be More Chill

Produced by Gerald Goehring, Michael F. Mitri, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Marc David Levine, Marlene and Gary Cohen, 42nd.club, The Baruch Frankel Viertel Group, Alisa and Charlie Thorne, Jenny Niederhoffer, Chris Blasting/Simpson & Longthorne, Brad Blume/Gemini Theatrical, Jonathan Demar/Kim Vasquez, Ben Holtzman and Sammy Lopez, Koenigsberg/Federman/Adler, Ashlee Latimer and Jenna Ushkowitz, Jenn Maley and Cori Stolbun, Robert and Joan Rechnitz, Fred and Randi Sternfeld, YesBroadway Productions, in association with Two River Theater

Music and Lyrics by Joe Iconis, Book by Joe Tracz

Girl from the North Country

Produced by The Public Theater

Book by Conor McPherson, Music and Lyrics by Bob Dylan

Midnight at The Never Get

Produced by The York Theatre Company by arrangement with Visceral Entertainment and Mark Cortale Productions, Nathaniel Granor, Jeff G. Peters, Daryl Roth, Megan Savage

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Mark Sonnenblick, Co-Conceived by Sam Bolen

Miss You Like Hell

Produced by The Public Theater

Book and Lyrics by Quiara Alegría Hudes, Music and Lyrics by Erin McKeown

Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future

Produced by Ars Nova

Written by Andrew R. Butler

Outstanding Revival

Carmen Jones

Produced by Classic Stage Company, Alan D. and Barbara Marks, Eric Falkenstein, and Covent Garden Productions

Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, with Music by Georges Bizet

Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine

Produced by Signature Theatre

Written by Lynn Nottage

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH

Produced by National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, Paul & Rodica Burg, UJA-Federation of New York, Stanley & Marion Bergman Family Charitable Fund, The David Berg Foundation, Paul & Peggy Bernstein, Mark & Audrey Mlotek, Mark E. Seitelman Law Offices, in association with Esti & Barry Brahver and Sheila Nevins

Book by Joseph Stein, Music by Jerry Bock, Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, Translation by Shraga Friedman

Happy Birthday, Wanda June

Produced by Wheelhouse Theater Company

Written by Kurt Vonnegut

The Shadow of a Gunman

Produced by Irish Repertory Theatre

Written by Sean O'Casey

Outstanding Solo Show

Feeding the Dragon

Produced by Primary Stages in association with Jamie deRoy and Hartford Stage

Written and Performed by Sharon Washington

FLEABAG

Produced by Annapurna Theatre, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Skye Optican, Kevin Emrick, David Luff & Patrick Myles, Barbara Broccoli, Patrick Catullo, Diana DiMenna, Daryl Roth, Eric Schnall, Jayne Baron Sherman, DryWrite, Soho Theatre

Written and Performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Girls & Boys

Produced by Audible and The Royal Court Theatre

Written by Dennis Kelly

Performed by Carey Mulligan

Mike Birbiglia's The New One

Produced by Joseph Birbiglia, Mike Lavoie, and Rebecca Crigler

Written and Performed by Mike Birbiglia, Additional Writing by Jennifer Hope Stein

My Life On a Diet

Produced by Julian Schlossberg, Morris S. Levy, Rodger Hess, Harold Newman, Jim Fantaci, Andrew Tobias, and Ronald Glazer/Sabrina Hutt

Written by Renée Taylor and Joseph Bologna

Performed by Renée Taylor

Outstanding Director

Lileana Blain-Cruz, Marys Seacole

Jo Bonney, Mlima's Tale

John Doyle, Carmen Jones

Lee Sunday Evans, Dance Nation

Joel Grey, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH

Outstanding Choreographer

Lee Sunday Evans, Dance Nation

Raja Feather Kelly, If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka

Rick and Jeff Kuperman, Alice By Heart

Lorin Latarro, Merrily We Roll Along

Susan Stroman, THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play

Juan Castano, Transfers

Russell Harvard, I Was Most Alive with You

Jon Michael Hill, Pass Over

Sahr Ngaujah, Mlima's Tale

Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play

Ako, God Said This

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Marys Seacole

Marin Ireland, Blue Ridge

Zainab Jah, Boesman and Lena

Charlayne Woodard, Daddy

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play

Marchánt Davis, Ain't No Mo'

Gabriel Ebert, Pass Over **Winner**

John Procaccino, Downstairs

Matt Walker, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Our Lady of 121st Street

Stephanie Berry, Sugar In Our Wounds

Blair Brown, Mary Page Marlowe

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo' **Winner**

Danielle Skraastad, Hurricane Diane

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical

Sam Bolen, Midnight at The Never Get

Andrew R. Butler, Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future

Jeremy Cohen, Midnight at The Never Get

Clifton Duncan, Carmen Jones

Steven Skybell, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical

Kate Baldwin, Superhero

Gizel Jiménez, Miss You Like Hell

Anika Noni Rose, Carmen Jones

Stacey Sargeant, Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future

Mare Winningham, Girl from the North Country

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical

John Edwards, Smokey Joe's Cafe: The Songs of Leiber & Stoller

Sydney James Harcourt, Girl from the North Country

Bryce Pinkham, Superhero

George Salazar, Be More Chill **Winner**

Heath Saunders, Alice By Heart

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical

Jackie Hoffman, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH

Stephanie Hsu, Be More Chill

Luba Mason, Girl from the North Country

Soara-Joye Ross, Carmen Jones **Winner**

Alysha Umphress, Smokey Joe's Cafe: The Songs of Leiber & Stoller

Outstanding Scenic Design

Wilson Chin, Pass Over

Charlie Corcoran, The Shadow of a Gunman

Nigel Hook, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Laura Jellinek, Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future

Arnulfo Maldonado, Sugar In Our Wounds **Winner**

Outstanding Costume Design

Dede Ayite, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark

Montana Levi Blanco, The House That Will Not Stand **Winner**Tie**

Jennifer Moeller, Mlima's Tale

Kaye Voyce, Marys Seacole

Paloma Young, Alice By Heart **Winner**Tie**

Outstanding Lighting Design

Amith Chandrashaker, Boesman and Lena

Lap Chi Chu, Mlima's Tale **Winner**

Bradley King, Apologia

Barbara Samuels, Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future

Yi Zhao, The House That Will Not Stand

Outstanding Sound Design

Matt Hubbs, Boesman and Lena

Dan Moses Schreier, Carmen Jones **Winner**

Jane Shaw, I Was Most Alive with You

Mikaal Sulaiman, Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future

Isobel Waller-Bridge, FLEABAG

Outstanding Projection Design

Katherine Freer, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark

Luke Halls, Girls & Boys

Alex Basco Koch, Be More Chill

Alex Basco Koch, Fireflies

Tal Yarden, Superhero

SPECIAL AWARD

Outstanding Alternative Theatrical Experience

On Beckett

Produced by Irish Repertory Theatre

Exploring the Works of Samuel Beckett, Conceived by Bill Irwin

HONORARY AWARDS

Outstanding Body of Work

Telsey + Company

Playwrights' Sidewalk Inductee

María Irene Fornés

Edith Oliver Service to Off-Broadway Award

Terry Byrne





