TIME AND THE CONWAYS
Click Here for More Articles on TIME AND THE CONWAYS

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TIME AND THE CONWAYS!

Oct. 11, 2017  

Roundabout Theatre Company's Time and the Conways officially opened last night, October 10, 2017 and BroadwayWorld was there on the red carpet. Check out our photo coverage below!

The new Broadway production of J. B. Priestley's Time and the Conways is directed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent). Time and the Conwaysstars Elizabeth McGovern as "Mrs. Conway," Steven Boyer as "Ernest," Anna Camp as "Hazel," Gabriel Ebert as "Alan,"Charlotte Parry as "Kay," and Matthew James Thomas as "Robin," withAnna Baryshnikovas "Carol," Brooke Bloom as "Madge," Alfredo Narciso as "Gerald," and Cara Ricketts as "Joan."

In 1919 Britain, Mrs. Conway ("Downton Abbey's" Elizabeth McGovern) is full of optimism during her daughter's lavish twenty-first birthday celebration. The Great War is over, wealth is in the air, and the family's dreams bubble over like champagne. Jump nineteen years into the future, though, and the Conways' lives have transformed unimaginably. This time-jumping play by J.B. Priestley(An Inspector Calls) takes place at the crossroads of today and tomorrow - challenging our notions of choice, chance and destiny.

Photo credit: Walter McBride

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

Walter McBride As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: TIME AND THE CONWAYS Company Take Opening Night Bows on Broadway
  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TIME AND THE CONWAYS!
  • Photo Coverage: Roundabout Underground Celebrates Opening Night of TOO HEAVY FOR YOUR POCKET
  • Photo Coverage: Skylar Astin, Krysta Rodriguez & More Get Ready for WP Theater's WHAT WE'RE UP AGAINST
  • FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Cast of WP Theater's WHAT WE'RE UP AGAINST
  • Photo Coverage: Lee Roy Reams Previews CELEBRATING 42ND STREET at 54 Below!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com