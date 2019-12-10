Hamilton
Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A

Article Pixel Dec. 10, 2019  

Take a look inside the EduHAM Student Matinee Q & A.

Photos below!

#EduHam is a series of Hamilton Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10. This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 20,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see Hamilton on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum.

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Deon'te Goodman

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Deon'te Goodman

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Deon'te Goodman

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Deon'te Goodman

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Deon'te Goodman

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Deon'te Goodman with student performers

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Student Performers

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Student Performers

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Deon'te Goodman with student performers

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Deon'te Goodman with student performers

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Deon'te Goodman

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Deon'te Goodman

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Deon'te Goodman

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Deon'te Goodman

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Deon'te Goodman

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Deon'te Goodman, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Lauren Boyd, Anthony Lee Medina, Giuseppe Bausilio, Thayne Jasperson and Terrance Spencer

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Deon'te Goodman, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Lauren Boyd, Anthony Lee Medina, Giuseppe Bausilio, Thayne Jasperson and Terrance Spencer

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Lauren Boyd, Anthony Lee Medina, Giuseppe Bausilio, Thayne Jasperson and Terrance Spencer

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Anthony Lee Medina and Giuseppe Bausilio

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Anthony Lee Medina and Giuseppe Bausilio

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Jennie Harney-Fleming, Lauren Boyd, Anthony Lee Medina and Giuseppe Bausilio

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Giuseppe Bausilio

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Anthony Lee Medina

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Anthony Lee Medina and Giuseppe Bausilio

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Anthony Lee Medina, Giuseppe Bausilio and Thayne Jasperson

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Giuseppe Bausilio and Thayne Jasperson

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Giuseppe Bausilio and Thayne Jasperson

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Giuseppe Bausilio and Thayne Jasperson

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Deon'te Goodman, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Lauren Boyd, Anthony Lee Medina, Giuseppe Bausilio, Thayne Jasperson and Terrance Spencer

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Jennie Harney-Fleming

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Giuseppe Bausilio

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Terrance Spencer

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Lauren Boyd, Anthony Lee Medina and Giuseppe Bausilio

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Deon'te Goodman, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Lauren Boyd, Anthony Lee Medina, Giuseppe Bausilio, Thayne Jasperson and Terrance Spencer

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Anthony Lee Medina, Giuseppe Bausilio and Thayne Jasperson

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Jennie Harney-Fleming

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Thayne Jasperson and Terrance Spencer

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Thayne Jasperson and Terrance Spencer

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Thayne Jasperson and Terrance Spencer

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Thayne Jasperson and Terrance Spencer

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Thayne Jasperson and Terrance Spencer

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Jennie Harney-Fleming, Lauren Boyd and Anthony Lee Medina

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Deon'te Goodman, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Lauren Boyd, Anthony Lee Medina, Giuseppe Bausilio, Thayne Jasperson and Terrance Spencer

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Jennie Harney-Fleming

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Anthony Lee Medina

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Giuseppe Bausilio

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Thayne Jasperson

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Terrance Spencer

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Lauren Boyd

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Giuseppe Bausilio, Thayne Jasperson and Terrance Spencer

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Giuseppe Bausilio, Terrance Spencer, Anthony Lee Medina, Thayne Jasperson, Lauren Boyd, Jennie Harney-Fleming and Deon'te Goodman

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Giuseppe Bausilio, Terrance Spencer, Anthony Lee Medina, Thayne Jasperson, Lauren Boyd, Jennie Harney-Fleming and Deon'te Goodman

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Giuseppe Bausilio, Terrance Spencer, Anthony Lee Medina, Thayne Jasperson, Lauren Boyd, Jennie Harney-Fleming and Deon'te Goodman

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Giuseppe Bausilio, Terrance Spencer, Anthony Lee Medina, Thayne Jasperson, Lauren Boyd, Jennie Harney-Fleming and Deon'te Goodman

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Anthony Lee Medina and Thayne Jasperson

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Giuseppe Bausilio, Terrance Spencer, Anthony Lee Medina, Thayne Jasperson, Lauren Boyd, Jennie Harney-Fleming and Deon'te Goodman

Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Giuseppe Bausilio, Terrance Spencer, Anthony Lee Medina, Thayne Jasperson, Lauren Boyd, Jennie Harney-Fleming and Deon'te Goodman

Get the best prices on tickets to Hamilton on TodayTix - click here.


Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

  • Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
  • Up On The Marquee Flashback: Michael Bennett's BALLROOM 1979
  • Photo Coverage: Remembering Tony Award-Winner Ron Leibman
  • Photo Blast From the Past: Shirley Bassey on Broadway in 1979