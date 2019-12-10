Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A
Take a look inside the EduHAM Student Matinee Q & A.
Photos below!
#EduHam is a series of Hamilton Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10. This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 20,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see Hamilton on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum.
Deon'te Goodman with student performers
Deon'te Goodman, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Lauren Boyd, Anthony Lee Medina, Giuseppe Bausilio, Thayne Jasperson and Terrance Spencer
Lauren Boyd, Anthony Lee Medina, Giuseppe Bausilio, Thayne Jasperson and Terrance Spencer
Jennie Harney-Fleming, Lauren Boyd, Anthony Lee Medina and Giuseppe Bausilio
Jennie Harney-Fleming
Thayne Jasperson and Terrance Spencer
Jennie Harney-Fleming, Lauren Boyd and Anthony Lee Medina
Giuseppe Bausilio, Terrance Spencer, Anthony Lee Medina, Thayne Jasperson, Lauren Boyd, Jennie Harney-Fleming and Deon'te Goodman
Anthony Lee Medina and Thayne Jasperson
