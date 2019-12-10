Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Student Matinee Q & A

Take a look inside the EduHAM Student Matinee Q & A.

#EduHam is a series of Hamilton Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10. This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 20,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see Hamilton on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum.



