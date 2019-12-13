Photo Coverage: HADESTOWN Company Signs Cast Recording on the Walter Kerr Stage!

Just last night, the cast and creative team of Hadestown celebrated the show's Vinyl and CD release with a special signing event on stage at the Walter Kerr. Joining in the night full of song and trivia were Anaïs Mitchell and Rachel Chavkin in addition to cast members Reeve Carney, Tony Award winner André De Shields, Tony Award nominee Amber Gray, Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada, Tony Award nominee Patrick Page, and more!

"This recording, like the show itself, has been a work of passion and patience, a labor of love on the part of so many artists," Anaïs Mitchell said. "We're thrilled to be able to share the music of Hadestown on Broadway in its entirety on CD and six beautiful sides of vinyl! Happy listening, everyone!"

Hadestown is the most honored show of the 2018-2019 season having just been nominated for the 2020 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. The new musical has received eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Photo Credit: Katherine Lee



