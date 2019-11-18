Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Epic Opening Night of THE INHERITANCE

The Inheritance
Nov. 18, 2019  

The Barrymore Theatre was the place to be yesterday as the best of Broadway came out to celebrate an epic opening day of The Inheritance- directed by multi Olivier and Tony Award-winner Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, Netflix's "The Crown") and designed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Bob Crowley.

Profoundly touching and wickedly hilarious, Matthew Lopez's highly-anticipated two-part play, The Inheritance, asks how much we owe to those who lived and loved before us, and questions the role we must play for future generations. Brilliantly re-envisioning E. M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, it follows the interlinking lives of three generations of gay men searching for a community of their own - and a place to call home.

The Broadway cast of Matthew Lopez' epic two-part play features Jordan Barbour, Ryan M. Buggle, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Tre Ryder, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, and Arturo Luís Soria. The company also includes understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda and Reggie D. White.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big day and we're taking you to the curtain call and after party below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

The cast of THE INHERITANCE

The cast of THE INHERITANCE

The cast of THE INHERITANCE

Matthew Lopez and the cast of THE INHERITANCE

Matthew Lopez and the cast of THE INHERITANCE

Matthew Lopez and the cast of THE INHERITANCE

Matthew Lopez and the cast of THE INHERITANCE

Matthew Lopez and the cast of THE INHERITANCE

Matthew Lopez and the cast of THE INHERITANCE

The cast of THE INHERITANCE

The cast of THE INHERITANCE

Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr.

Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr.

Kyle Harris

Kyle Harris

Jeremy O. Harris, Chris Perfetti

Tre Ryder, Ryan M. Buggle

Tre Ryder, Ryan M. Buggle

John Benjamin Hickey

John Benjamin Hickey

Lois Smith

Lois Smith

Andrew Burnap

Andrew Burnap

Samuel H. Levine

Samuel H. Levine

Carson McCalley

Carson McCalley

Carson McCalley

Kyle Soller

Kyle Soller

Jordan Barbour

Jordan Barbour

Dylan Frederick

Dylan Frederick

Arturo Luis Soria

Arturo Luis Soria

Jonathan Burke

Jonathan Burke

Matthew Lopez and the cast of THE INHERITANCE

