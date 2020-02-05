Photo Coverage: Go Inside New York Theatre Workshop's Gala Honoring Jordan Roth & Rachel Chavkin

Earlier this week, New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) celebrated its 2020 Gala, honoring NYTW Usual Suspect & Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Light Shining in Buckinghamshire, Three Pianos at NYTW) and Tony Award-winning producer Jordan Roth (Producer of Hadestown; President of Jujamcyn Theaters).

Ana Gasteyer ("Saturday Night Live") served as Master of Ceremonies for the evening. Performers and presenters included Tony Award nominee Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812); Emmy Award winner Rachel Brosnahan (Othello, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"); Tony Award nominee Anna Deavere Smith (Notes from the Field); Tony Award nominee Taylor Mac (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus); Tony Award winner André De Shields (Hadestown), Tony Award nominee Amber Gray (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Tony Award nominee Patrick Page (Hadestown) & members of the cast of the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown; Tony Award nominee Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Three Pianos); Obie Award winner Heather Christian (Animal Wisdom); The Bengsons (Hundred Days) & more.

The evening's program was directed by Kevin Cahoon ("Glow," The Nerd), scripted by Josh Koenigsberg ("Orange is the New Black") and featured musical direction by William Shuler (Pippin National Tour).

The NYTW Annual Gala raises nearly 10% of the Off-Broadway company's annual budget. Funds raised at this one-night-only event help NYTW to mount five world class productions each season and to share them with more than 50,000 audience members. Proceeds also support NYTW's Artist Workshop activities through which nearly 2,000 artists develop more than 80 projects each year and their Education Initiatives including Learning Workshop, Mind the Gap, and Public Programs that serve over 1,600 students of all ages.





