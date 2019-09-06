Photo Coverage: BETRAYAL Cast Celebrates Opening Night

The cast of Betrayal celebrated their opening night last night at THE POOL at the Seagram Building! BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate and you can check out all the photos below!

Jamie Lloyd's smash-hit production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal will open officially tonight, September 5, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

The Jamie Lloyd Company, the successful partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group and Artistic Director Jamie Lloyd, brings their production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal to Broadway following its smash-hit, extended run in London's West End. Directed by Mr. Lloyd, Betrayal stars Golden Globe, Olivier, and Evening Standard Award winner Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox, all making their Broadway debuts as Robert, Jerry, and Emma. They will be joined by Eddie Arnold as the Waiter.

With poetic precision, rich humor, and an extraordinary emotional force, Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, thrillingly captured in reverse chronological order.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Jesmille Darbouze



Jesmille Darbouze



Jamie Lloyd and guest



Jamie Lloyd and guest



Jamie Lloyd



Jamie Lloyd



Charlie Cox, Samantha Thomas



Charlie Cox, Samantha Thomas



Zawe Ashton



Zawe Ashton



Charlie Cox, Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Eddie Arnold



Charlie Cox, Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Eddie Arnold



Charlie Cox, Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Eddie Arnold



Charlie Cox, Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Jamie Lloyd, Eddie Arnold



Tom Hiddleston



Tom Hiddleston



Tom Hiddleston



Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox



Charlie Cox



Charlie Cox



Eddie Arnold



Eddie Arnold