Photo Coverage: BETRAYAL Cast Celebrates Opening Night

Sep. 6, 2019  

The cast of Betrayal celebrated their opening night last night at THE POOL at the Seagram Building! BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate and you can check out all the photos below!

Jamie Lloyd's smash-hit production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal will open officially tonight, September 5, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

The Jamie Lloyd Company, the successful partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group and Artistic Director Jamie Lloyd, brings their production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal to Broadway following its smash-hit, extended run in London's West End. Directed by Mr. Lloyd, Betrayal stars Golden Globe, Olivier, and Evening Standard Award winner Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox, all making their Broadway debuts as Robert, Jerry, and Emma. They will be joined by Eddie Arnold as the Waiter.

With poetic precision, rich humor, and an extraordinary emotional force, Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, thrillingly captured in reverse chronological order.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Jesmille Darbouze

Jesmille Darbouze

Jamie Lloyd and guest

Jamie Lloyd and guest

Jamie Lloyd

Jamie Lloyd

Charlie Cox, Samantha Thomas

Charlie Cox, Samantha Thomas

Zawe Ashton

Zawe Ashton

Charlie Cox, Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Eddie Arnold

Charlie Cox, Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Eddie Arnold

Charlie Cox, Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Eddie Arnold

Charlie Cox, Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Jamie Lloyd, Eddie Arnold

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox

Charlie Cox

Charlie Cox

Eddie Arnold

Eddie Arnold

