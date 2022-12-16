PICTURES FROM HOME Box Office to Open Next Week

Celebrate the laughter and joy of the holidays with a special box office opening of Pictures From Home beginning Monday, December 19 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street), coinciding with the beginning of Hanukkah.

Celebrate family, fried food and the festival of (Broadway) lights with Pictures From Home! Patrons who purchase tickets to Pictures From Home in person at the box office will receive a special restaurant gift card to enjoy great food this holiday season. For every order at the box office, customers will receive either a $49 or a $35 restaurant voucher to select restaurants part of The Fireman Hospitality Group: Brooklyn Diner, Brooklyn Deli, Redeye Grill and Trattoria Dell'arte.

Offer valid at the box office from Monday, December 19 through Saturday, December 24 from 10 am to 6 pm. Offer only valid with purchase of a minimum of two tickets in person at the box office. $49 vouchers for prime orchestra and prime loge seats. $35 vouchers for orchestra, loge and mezzanine seats. Offer is not valid on all seats. One voucher per patron. Vouchers are subject to availability.

This winter, three of the theatre's most inventive, inspired and award-winning artists will bring to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives. Based on the landmark photo memoir by Larry Sultan, adapted to the stage by Sharr White (The Other Place, Annapurna), starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker and staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher, Pictures From Home will evoke memories of childhood, parenthood, and the hard-won wisdom that comes with both.

Pictures From Home will begin previews on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th Street) and officially open on Thursday, February 9, 2023 for a strictly limited engagement.

Tickets for Pictures From Home are now available online, by phone at 833-CRI-TIXS (833-274-8497) and starting on Monday, December 19, in person at the Studio 54 on Broadway.

The design team for Pictures From Home will include Michael Yeargan (Set Designer), Jennifer Moeller (Costume Designer), Jennifer Tipton (Lighting Designer), Scott Lehrer and Peter John Still (Sound Designers), and Ben Pearcy at 59 Productions (Projection Designer).

Though it is being performed at Studio 54, Pictures From Home is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production. Roundabout Theatre Company subscribers will, however, have Pictures From Home as part of their season package.

For more information visit: www.picturesfromhomebroadway.com

BIOS

NATHAN LANE

was most recently seen in the second season of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" as Teddy Dimas, alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. This role earned him a Primetime Emmy Award in the category of 'Guest Actor in A Comedy Series.' Additionally, Lane was recently seen as Ward McAllister in Julian Fellowes' period drama "The Gilded Age" for HBO, and he will return for the show's second season. On stage, Lane was recently seen on the Broadway production of Gary: A Sequel To Titus Andronicus, a comedy by Taylor Mac directed by George C. Wolfe. He also appeared as Roy Cohn in the Broadway revival of Angels In America (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards), as well as in The National Theater production in London. He previously appeared on Broadway in the hit revival of The Front Page, which earned him Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations. Broadway credits include: It's Only A Play; The Nance (Tony and Drama Desk nominations, Outer Critics Circle Award and the Drama-League Distinguished Performance Award); The Addams Family (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Nominations, Drama-League Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award), Waiting For Godot (Outer Critics Circle nomination); November; Butley; The Odd Couple; The Frogs; The Producers (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Olivier Awards); The Man Who Came To Dinner; A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards); Love! Valour! Compassion! (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards); Laughter On The 23rd Floor; Guys and Dolls (Tony nomination, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards); On Borrowed Time; Some Americans Abroad; Wind In The Willows; Merlin; Present Laughter (Drama Desk nomination); Hickey in The Iceman Cometh at the Goodman Theater in 2012 and BAM in 2015 (Monte Cristo Award from The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center). Off-Broadway (1992 Obie Award For Sustained Excellence Of Performance): includes The Common Pursuit; The Film Society; The Lisbon Traviata (Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Awards, Outer Critics Circle nomination); Lips Together, Teeth Apart; Love! Valour! Compassion! (Obie Award); Bad Habits; Dedication, Or The Stuff Of Dreams (Drama Desk nomination); Mizlansky/Zilinsky Or Schmucks; Trumbo; Measure For Measure (St. Clair Bayfield Award); A Midsummer Night's Dream; The Merry Wives Of Windsor; She Stoops To Conquer; In A Pig's Valise; Love; White Rabbit, Red Rabbit: And Do Re Mi At Encores. Other TV includes "Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels", "American Crime Story: The People Vs. Oj Simpson" as F. Lee Bailey, and recurring roles on "Modern Family" and "The Good Wife". Lane has received seven Primetime Emmy nominations, two Daytime Emmy Awards and a People's Choice Award. He has appeared in more than 35 films including The Birdcage (Golden Globe nomination, Screen Actors Guild and American Comedy Awards); Ironweed; Frankie And Johnny; Mousehunt; Jeffrey; The Lion King; Stuart Little; Nicholas Nickleby (National Board Of Review Ensemble Award); The Producers (Golden Globe nomination); Swing Vote; Mirror, Mirror; Carrie Pilby; and No Pay, Nudity. Upcoming, he will be seen in Ari Aster's Disappointment Blvd, alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Patti LuPone and Amy Ryan, as well as the A24 musical F*Cking Identical Twins, alongside Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang & Megan Thee Stallion. In 2006, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and in 2008, he was inducted into the American Theater Hall Of Fame.

DANNY BURSTEIN

is the recipient of the 2021 Tony Award for his performance as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge on Broadway, which also earned him a Drama League Award, a Grammy nomination and an Outer Critics Circle Award. He is also a 7-time Tony Award nominee whose 18 Broadway credits include: My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof (2016 Tony & Grammy Award nominations, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards); Cabaret (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations); The Snow Geese; Golden Boy (2013 Tony and Outer Critics Circle nominations); Follies (2012 Tony, Astaire & Grammy Award nominations; Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards); Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown; South Pacific (2008 Tony and Drama Desk nominations, Outer Critics Circle Award); The Drowsy Chaperone (2006 Tony and Ovation Award nominations); Saint Joan; The Seagull; Three Men on a Horse; A Little Hotel on the Side; The Flowering Peach; A Class Act; Titanic and Company. Off-Broadway credits include: Nick Bottom in A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Delacorte; Describe the Night; Talley's Folly (Lucille Lortel & Drama League nominations); Mrs. Farnsworth; Psych; All in the Timing; Merrily We Roll Along; Weird Romance and I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. He appeared at the Metropolitan Opera as Frosch in the Jeremy Sams/Douglas Carter Beane production of Die Fledermaus. Film/TV includes "The Good Fight," "Will Trent," Gary Jr. Or Jesus of Framingham, Tick Tick Boom, "F Is For Family," The Same Storm, "Central Park," "Dr. Death," "Evil," "Instinct," "NCIS: New Orleans," "Madam Secretary," "The Blacklist, "Tales of the City," "Deception," "Elementary," Indignation (directed by James Schamus), The Family Fang (directed by Jason Bateman), Blackhat (directed by Michael Mann), Lolly Steinman on "Boardwalk Empire" (directed by Martin Scorsese), "Louie," "The Good Wife," "Absolutely Fabulous," "Ed," all the "Law & Order" series, "Hope & Faith," Transamerica, Deception, Affluenza, American Milkshake, Nor'easter, Construction, The Sounding, and Trust, Greed, Bullets & Bourbon.

ZO Ë WANAMAKER

Two-time Olivier Award winner, Zoë Wanamaker, has attained a storied career over the last 6 decades. She has also received four Tony Award nominations for her work on Broadway; for Piaf (1981), Loot (1986), Electra (1999), and Awake and Sing! (2006). Wanamaker's film appearances include Wilde (1997), Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001), and My Week with Marilyn (2011). She was twice nominated for the BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress, for "Prime Suspect" (1991) and "Love Hurts" (1992-94), and starred as Susan Harper in the long-running sitcom "My Family" (2000-11). She has also appeared in the ITV dramas "Agatha Christie's Poirot" (2005-13), "Mr Selfridge" (2015), and "Girlfriends" (2018). Zoe has most recently starred in the TV series Shadow and Bone (2021) and can be seen in the EPIX TV series Britannia.

SHARR WHITE (Playwright). White's plays have been performed on and off Broadway, nationwide, and internationally. White's The True premiered Off-Broadway with The New Group, featuring Edie Falco, Michael McKean, Peter Scolari, and John Pankow, directed by Scott Elliott. White's The Other Place premiered Off-Broadway at MCC Theatre with Laurie Metcalf (Lucille Lortel and Obie awards), directed by Joe Mantello (Lucille Lortel nom), and was reprised on Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club with Joe Mantello again directing Laurie Metcalf (Tony nom). The Snow Geese premiered on Broadway with Manhattan Theatre Club, starring Mary Louise Parker and directed by Daniel Sullivan, as a co-production between Manhattan Theatre Club and MCC Theatre. White's two-hander Annapurna premiered Off-Broadway at The New Group, starring Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally. For television, White has written for Showtime's The Affair; the Starz series Sweetbitter; created the Netflix limited series Halston (Ewan McGregor, Emmy); was co-showrunner of the HBO Max series Generation, and, upcoming for Apple TV, is a writer/Executive producer on the series Mrs. American Pie, and the David E. Kelley adaptation of Presumed Innocent.

BARTLETT SHER

(Director) is a Resident Director at Lincoln Center Theater, where he won a Tony Award for his production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific (which he also directed in London and Australia); and was nominated for Tony Awards for his LCT productions of My Fair Lady, Oslo (2017 Tony Award for Best Play, Obie Award, also National Theatre, London), Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I (also London), Golden Boy, Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Awake and Sing!, and The Light in the Piazza. His other LCT productions include Intimate Apparel, Blood and Gifts and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (also London). Broadway: Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird (Tony nom.), Fiddler on the Roof (Drama Desk Award), The Bridges of Madison County. Off-Broadway: Waste (Best Play Obie Award), Cymbeline (Callaway Award, also Royal Shakespeare Company), Don Juan, Pericles (TFANA, BAM). He was the Artistic Director of Seattle's Intiman Theatre (2000-2009) and was previously Company Director for the Guthrie Theater and Associate Artistic Director at Hartford Stage. Opera: Rigoletto (Staatsoper, Metropolitan Opera); Roméo et Juliette (Metropolitan Opera, Salzburg, Milan, Chicago); Faust (Baden Baden); Two Boys (ENO, Metropolitan Opera); Barbiere di Siviglia (Baden Baden, Metropolitan Opera); Otello, Il Les Contes d'Hoffmann, Le Comte Ory, L'Elisir d'Amore (Metropolitan Opera); Mourning Becomes Electra (Seattle Opera, New York City Opera). He serves on the board of the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers. His productions of To Kill a Mockingbird is currently running on the West End, where his My Fair Lady also opened in May. His film of "Oslo" premiered on HBO last year and was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won a Critics Choice Award. Upcoming work includes a revival of Lerner & Lowe's Camelot at Lincoln Center, with a book by Aaron Sorkin.

LARRY SULTAN

(Original Photo Memoir) was raised in California's San Fernando Valley. His work, heavily influenced by the post-war, popular culture of Los Angeles, purposefully creates an ambiguity between documentary and staged photographs, complicating the terrain of the suburban everyday. Acclaimed for his use of color and light as well as his skilled writing, Sultan's images and accompanying texts are imbued with poignancy, tenderness and a quiet humor. The effect adds to his famed ability to turn his lens inward, undermining the immunity commonly afforded photographers from their subjects. Sultan's multiple projects include: Swimming + Diving, 1978-82; Pictures From Home, 1983-92; The Valley, 2004 and Homeland, 2009. His groundbreaking book, Evidence, 1977 was produced in collaboration with Mike Mandel. Sultan was also known for bringing his personal vision to commercial campaigns and editorial assignments, many of which have been collected and exhibited publicly. Sultan was a beloved and highly influential educator who taught at the San Francisco Art Institute, 1978 - 1988 and served as a Distinguished Professor of Photography and Chair of Photography Department at California College of the Arts, San Francisco, CA 1989 - 2009. Sultan's work has been widely published, exhibited and is in private and public collections worldwide including the Tate Modern, London; th e National Gallery, London; Stedejik Museum, Amsterdam; Musée de l'Elysée, Lausanne; Centre Pompidou, Paris; The National Gallery of Art, Washington DC; Museum of Modern Art, NY; the Metropolitan Museum of Art, NY; Whitney Museum of American Art, NY; the Solomon Guggenheim Museum, NY; Institute of Art Chicago, IL; Los Angeles County Museum of Art, CA; San Francisco Museum of Art, CA; among many others. Sultan was the recipient of numerous awards, including a Fleishhacker Foundation, Guggenheim Fellowship, U.S. Department of International Arts and Lectures Grant, Eureka Fellowship, National Endowment for the Arts Photography Fellowship, and Civitella Ranieri Foundation Fellowship.

MICHAEL YEARGAN

(Set Design) has designed for theatres in America, and internationally. Broadway credits include The Light in the Piazza, Cymbeline, Seascape, Awake and Sing, Lincoln Center Theater revivals of South Pacific, The King and I,My Fair Lady and Fiddler on the Roof.; and The Bridges of Madison County among others. He is the recipient of 2 Tony Awards, 3 Drama Desk Awards and 2 Henry Hewes Awards. Opera credits in America and abroad are extensive, including 13 new productions at The Met, most recently Porgy and Bess and Rigoletto the world premieres of A Streetcar Named Desire and Dead Man Walking (San Francisco Opera), The Great Gatsby and Nico Muhly's Two Boys for the Met. He recently designed Wagner's Ring Cycle for Washington National Opera and San Francisco Opera. He is a Professor in the Practice of Design at the David Geffin School of Drama at Yale University and Yale Repertory Theatre Resident Set Designer.

JENNIFER MOELLER

(Costume Design) is the Tony Award nominated and Drama Desk award winning costume designer behind 2nd Stage's production of Lynn Nottage's Clyde's. Moeller was the costume designer behind the Off-Broadway and Broadway productions of Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize winning Drama, Sweat. More recently, Moeller designed costumes for the Apple TV+ comedy-drama series "Dickinson," starring Hailee Steinfeld, which ran for 3 seasons. Moeller's recent theatre credits include Milma's Tale (The Public), King Lear (Guthrie Theater), The Last Goodbye (Old Globe), Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park), Dance and the Railroad (Signature), Happy Now? (Primary Stages), Dance of the Holy Ghost (Yale Rep), A Midsummer Night's Dream, Merchant of Venice, Romeo & Juliet, Richard II, Antony & Cleopatra, Julius Caesar, Tamburlaine, Richard III (Shakespeare Theatre Company), Six Degrees of Separation (Williamstown Theatre Festival), and Waiting for Godot (Berkshire).

JENNIFER TIPTON

(Lighting Design) is a 2-time Tony Award and 5-time Drama Desk Award-winning lighting designer known for her work in New York based American Ballet. On Broadway, Tipton's design have been seen in The Testament of Mary (Tony Award nomination), La Bête (Tony Award nomination), Long Day's Journey Into Night (Drama Desk Award nomination, Hewes Award), Singin' in the Rain, Whoopi Goldberg (Drama Desk Award nomination), Sophisticated Ladies (Tony Award nomination), The Pirates of Penzance, Lunch Hour (Drama Desk Award nomination), For Colored Girls Who have Considered Suicide /When the Rainbow is Enuf (Drama Desk Award), The Baker's Wife, Our Town, and many more. Off-Broadway, Tipton's designs have been seen in Intimate Apparel (Drama Desk Award nomination), The Rimers of Eldritch (Hewes Award), Waiting for Godot (Drama Desk nomination, Hewes Award), Worstward Ho (Drama Desk nomination), and many more. Tipton is a Helen Hayes Award winner for Outstanding Lighting Design, Resident Production for Dance of Death. She teaches lighting at the Yale School of Drama and is the recipient of the Dorothy and Lillian Gish Prize, the Jerome Robbins Prize, and the Mayor's Award for Arts and Culture in New York City. She was made a United States Gracie Fellow and a MacArthur Fellow in 2008.

SCOTT LEHRER

(Sound Design) received the first Tony awarded to sound for Bartlett Sher's Lincoln Center Theater revival of South Pacific and has been nominated 5 times since. Other work with Sher includes Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird, Fiddler on the Roof, The King and I and Joe Turner's Come and Gone. Theatre and concert work over the last decade includes the recent Jennifer Tipton Days and Night at BAC, the B'way revivals of The Piano Lesson, Into the Woods and The Music Man with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, and Chicago in Concert with the San Diego, Dallas and Kansas City Symphonies, as well as King Lear with Glenda Jackson, Mira Nair's musical Monsoon Wedding in Delhi India and Berkley Rep, the Broadway revivals of Carousel with Renee Fleming and Hello Dolly with Bette Midler, Richard Nelson's The Michaels, Illyria, the Apple and Gabriel Family Plays at the Public Theater, MasterVoices "Let 'Em Eat Cake" at Carnegie Hall, The Front Page, Chicago, Shuffle Along, Living on Love, Honeymoon in Vegas, A Delicate Balance, A Raisin in the Sun, Lucky Guy, Chaplin (Drama Desk Award) and Mike Nichols' productions of Death of a Salesman and Betrayal. He has also designed over 60 of NY City Center's Encores including Jason Robert Brown's Parade in the fall of 2022. As a music engineer/producer his projects include the Broadway cast recording of An American in Paris (Grammy nom), Loudon Wainwright's Grammy winning High Wide and Handsome and Meredith Monk's mercy. A graduate of Sarah Lawrence College, he has taught at Hunter College and NYU and was faculty at Bennington College from 2001 until 2013.

JOHN PETER STILL

(Sound Design). Peter has been designing sound for Bartlett Sher since 1984 including some amazing Shakespeare at the Idaho Shakespeare Festival, followed by several summers at the Intiman Theatre in Seattle. Film/TV: Oslo (HBOmax) (Golden Reel nomination). Broadway: Oslo (Vivian Beaumont), Golden Boy (Belasco/Tony Award nomination), Awake and Sing! (Belasco) National Theatre: Oslo. Royal Shakespeare Company: Cymbeline (Drama Desk nomination). West End: Oslo, Breaking the Code, The Best of Friends, It's Ralph, Bookends, Over My Dead Body, Canaries Sometimes Sing, Married Love. Regional: Guthrie, Long Wharf, Intiman, Hartford Stage, Portland Stage. Peter is a graduate of Oxford University.

BEN PEARCY at 59 PRODUCTIONS

(Projection Design). 59 Productions is an award-winning design studio and production company based in London and New York. Their focus is on 'story driven design' - finding new ways of telling original stories through innovative design. 59 Productions is the Olivier and Tony Award-winning design studio and production company behind the video design of the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, globe-trotting smash hit, War Horse, the design and creative direction of the record- breaking David Bowie is exhibition and the decor concept design for The Met Ball, hosted by Anna Wintour. 59 are world-leading specialists in design for stage and live events, the go-to team for generating creative and technical ideas to realize ambitious artistic projects. The company's New York branch led by Ben Pearcy.