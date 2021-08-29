Obituary: Ed Asner Dies at 91

Legendary actor, activist and philanthropist Ed Asner passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, surrounded by family at 91.

Ed Asner is most well-known for his portrayal of gruff but soft-hearted Lou Grant on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," and subsequently in his own hour-long drama spinoff, "Lou Grant," a role which earned him five Emmys and three Golden Globes. Asner received two more Emmy and Golden Globe Awards for the mini-series Rich Man, Poor Man and Roots. Mr. Asner also starred as the voice of Carl Fredricksen in Pixar's 2009 box office hit UP! and as Santa Claus in the holiday classic Elf opposite Will Ferrell.

He most recently starred in the feature films Honor Amongst Men alongside Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joan Jett, Angels on Tap opposite Marion Ross, and The Parting Glass with Melissa Leo, Cynthia Nixon, Denis O'Hare, and Anna Paquin, as well as appearances in television shows "Forgive Me," "Cobra Kai," "Michael: Every Day," "The Good Wife," and "Bones," among many others. Mr. Asner recently completed his work on the feature film Faith, Hope & Love with Michael Richards and Corbin Bernsen, as well as Senior Entourage with Mark Rydell, Helen Reddy, and Marion Ross. He has lent his distinct vocal talents to numerous animated shows, including "SpongeBob SquarePants," "The Boondocks," "King of the Hill," "Johnny Bravo," "Spider-Man," "Gargoyles," and "Captain Planet and the Planeteers."

Ed continued to do his one-man show A Man and His Prostate until recent times, written by Ed Weinberger. Asner's additional credits include the NBC telefilm Buddy The Elf, the Hallmark telefilm All of My Heart starring Lacey Chabert, the CBS series "Criminal Minds" starring Joe Mantegna, "Hawaii 5-0" starring Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan, "Mom" starring Allison Janney, "The Crazy Ones" with the late Robin Williams, as well as "Chasing Life" with Marion Ross for ABC Family and the TBS primetime series "Men At Work." He and starred opposite Markie Post in the Lifetime telefilm Christmas On the Bayou.

Asner returned to Broadway in the Fall of 2013 starring in the comedy drama Grace opposite Paul Rudd, Michael Shannon and Kate Arrington, written by Craig Wright and directed by Dexter Bullard. He also toured the country as Franklin Delano Roosevelt in the critically acclaimed one man show FDR for over 5 years.

Previously he appeared on Broadway in 1989 as Harry Brock, Face of a Hero as Perry Cates and The Threepenny Opera in 1955 as a replacement.

One of the most honored actors in the history of television, Edward Asner has been the recipient of seven Emmy Awards and 16 nominations, as well as five Golden Globe Awards and served as National President of the Screen Actors Guild for two terms. He was inducted into the TV Academy Hall of Fame in 1996. Asner received the Ralph Morgan Award from the Screen Actors Guild in 2000, presented periodically for distinguished service to the Guild's Hollywood membership. In March 2002, he was again honored by The Guild as the 38th recipient of the prestigious Life Achievement Award for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment, presented annually to an actor who fosters the highest ideals of the profession.