Now Hiring: Social Media Manager at BroadwayWorld and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Full-Time Jobs- Administrative: BroadwayWorld Social Media Manager

BroadwayWorld is on the hunt for a new member for our team- a Social Media Manager. This is a full-time, mostly work-from-home position; however, living in or near New York City is a must to support coverage of live events, including opening nights, concerts, and other press events. The position pays $40,000/year including benefits... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: SCENIC DESIGN

SCENIC DESIGNER NEEDED for a Production of Ragtime Summer of 2022 (Youth Musical Theater Company based in Berkeley, CA) at the El Cerrito Performing Arts Theater. The SCENIC DESIGNER will work closely with the TD/Builder, Scenic Painter and the Artistic Director to design the scenic elements for YMTC's Production of Ragtime. Job duties include rough sketches, drawings, models and build specs for their scenic design and oversee mentees and/or volunteers. Ragtimes Production and build is in May a... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Gotham Dance Theater - Narrator Auditions

Gotham Dance Theater is seeking a narrator for our spring production, an acting role that will narrate throughout a 55-minute dance show. The performance's script is inspired by text provided by the dancers in the company within the theme of the show. Dance will not be required for the role. Strong movement background is a plus, but not required. Role is non-union and paid. Character Breakdown NARRATOR (Female-Identifying, 20-40): Slightly jaded middle manager of the universe. All-knowing, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Volunteer Coordinator

Do you have a love for the arts? Would you like to be an active part of a beloved Kansas City tradition? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you! Starlight is seeking an outgoing and people-oriented "Star" to join our team as Volunteer Coordinator! This will be a full-time, salaried position that will work year-round. The Volunteer Coordinator is responsible for managing all aspects of Starlight's Ambassador Program and will serve as point of contact for all requests,... (more)

Internships - Creative: SUNY Oswego Artist-in-Residence Program (2022-2023)

SUNY Oswego Artist-in-Residence Program 2022/23 Call for Applications The Artist-in-Residence Program at SUNY Oswego brings an artist to campus for one academic year (Fall 2022 & Spring 2023 semesters) to produce a body of work, teach in the area of their specialty, and conduct research. The resident artist is given the opportunity to pursue research and realize a specific project while drawing on the College's resources, including its facilities, faculty and student body, practice and p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Subscription Coordinator

Do you have a love for the arts? Would you like to be an active part of a beloved Kansas City tradition? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you! Starlight is seeking sales-oriented "Star" to join our Marketing & Sales team as Marketing Subscription Coordinator! This will be a full-time, salaried position that will work year-round. The Marketing Subscription Coordinator will cultivate growth in Starlight Theatre's Broadway subscription sales revenue, while adding ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Digital Marketing Coordinator

Do you have a love for the arts? Would you like to be an active part of a beloved Kansas City tradition? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you! Starlight is seeking tech-savvy "Star" to join our Marketing & Sales team as Digital Marketing Coordinator! This will be a full-time, salaried position that will work year-round. Starlight's Digital Marketing Coordinator will be responsible for the development and deployment of our digital marketing efforts. This include... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Community Engagement Coordinator

Do you have a love for the arts? Would you like to be an active part of a beloved Kansas City tradition? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you! Starlight is seeking a people-oriented "Star" to join our Community Engagement team. This will be a full-time, salaried position that will work year-round. The Community Engagement Coordinator will assist with the development, coordination and execution of Starlight's year-round, community-based initiatives. While supporting... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Community Engagement Coordinator

Do you have a love for the arts? Would you like to be an active part of a beloved Kansas City tradition? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you! Starlight is seeking a people-oriented "Star" to join our Community Engagement team. This will be a full-time, salaried position that will work year-round. The Community Engagement Coordinator will assist with the development, coordination and execution of Starlight's year-round, community-based initiatives. While supporting... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Audio/Visual Technician

Become part of a highly motivated and active team that produces live entertainment on the legendary Starlight Theatre stage. The Starlight Production Department is seeking an Audio/Visual Technician to assist in multiple technical theatre aspects of live performances- including our summer season of Broadway musicals and concerts, Starlight Indoors in the fall and winter, virtual projects and corporate and private events. This will be a full-time, salaried position that will work year-round. T... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Production General Crew

Department: Production Supervisor: Crew Chief Type: Part-Time, Non-Exempt, Seasonal JOB DESCRIPTION Essential Duties and Responsibilities: The Technical Crew is responsible for executing the theatrical operations of all of Caramoor's performance spaces. Under the supervision of the Crew Chief, key duties include the load in, running, and strike of all technical materials for each production. Crew may be assigned to work-specific departments, such as lighting, sound, rigging, or carpe... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Production Master Electrician

Department: Production Supervisor: Lighting Designer Type: Part-Time, Non-Exempt, Seasonal Under the supervision of the Lighting Designer, the Master Electrician will help manage the lighting crew (as assigned by the Crew Chief). They will work with the Lighting Designer to make sure all lighting equipment is ready for each production, and ensure it is properly struck following each performance. The Master Electrician is also responsible for the maintenance of all lighting equipment. The M... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Production A2

Department: Production Supervisor: Head Audio Engineer Type: Part-Time, Non-Exempt, Seasonal JOB DESCRIPTION Essential Duties and Responsibilities: Under the supervision of the Head Audio Engineer, the A2 will help manage the sound crew (as assigned by the Crew Chief). They will work with the Head Audio Engineer to make sure all sound equipment is ready for each production, and ensure it is properly struck following each performance. The A2 is responsible for all the setup of sound equ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Production Crew Chief

Department: Production Supervisor: Director of Production Type: Part-Time, Non-Exempt, Seasonal JOB DESCRIPTION Essential Duties and Responsibilities: In collaboration with the Director of Production, the Crew Chief oversees all crew activities. The Crew Chief's key duties include assigning duties to the crew as needed per production, and calling all required breaks for the crew. The Crew Chief will assist the Director of Production in scheduling and planning the crew schedule. In conju... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: RESPECT is seeking a diverse cast of Paid/Part-Time Actor-Educators to join our team for 2022/2023

RESPECT is seeking a diverse cast of Paid/Part-Time Actor-Educators to join our team for 2022/2023. Applicants should have at least one year of theatre performance experience and a passion for educating and helping people through theatre. Actor-Educators perform in interactive educational plays and workshops for participants ages preschool through adult and fill a core role in RESPECT's goal to "Stage Conversations" about bullying, abuse, mental health, and other topics relating to healthy... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Covid Compliance Officer/Lead Young Performer Supervisor

JOB TITLE: Covid Compliance Officer/Lead Young Performer Supervisor LOCATION: Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Pay: $700/week PRODUCTION: Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I DATES: 3/7/22 - 5/22/22 (possible extension to 5/29/22) POSITION DESIGNATION: Seasonal REPORTING TO: Stage Management and Company Manager BACKGROUND: Our Mission: Drury Lane Theatre provides top quality productions fueled by creativity, insight, and innovation. We offer the opportuni... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Assistant/Assistant Young Performer Supervisor

JOB TITLE: Production Assistant/Assistant Young Performer Supervisor

LOCATION: Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

Pay: $600/week

PRODUCTION: Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I

DATES: 3/7/22 - 5/22/22 (possible extension to 5/29/22)

POSITION DESIGNATION: Seasonal

REPORTING TO:(more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Operations Manager



THEATRE OPERATIONS MANAGER The Play Group Theatre (PGT) , a non-profit educational theatre located in White Plains, NY, seeks a part-time Theatre Operations Manager to work as a member of a small executive team and in partnership with the Board of Trustees to help ensure that day to day operations of the theatre are handled efficiently and completely, and to manage and grow the theatre and its vision. PGT is seeking a creative thinker with strong communication and organizational skills; soli... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Beauty and the Beast Auditions

Area Stage Company is casting all roles for their upcoming production of Beauty and the Beast to be performed at the Adrienne Arsht Center's Carnival Theater in Miami Florida. Auditions will take place on March 2nd at 8pm in-person at our blackbox theatre in Miami, Florida. Please come prepared with a headshot, resume, 16 bars of a musical theatre song, and a one-minute monologue from a published play. All characters, including Belle, will be performed with a French accent. Monologues will be p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: This Is Our Youth (Casting for Warren)

Set in New York in 1982, This Is Our Youth follows forty-eight hours in the lives of three very lost young souls: Warren, a dejected nineteen year old who has just stolen $15,000 from his abusive, tycoon father; Dennis, his charismatic drug-dealing friend who helps Warren put the stolen money to good use; and, Jessica, the anxiously insightful young woman who Warren yearns for. Funny, painful and compassionate, This Is Our Youth is a living snapshot of the moment when many young people go out i... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Manager

Name of Organization: Jackalope Theatre Company

Website: https://www.jackalopetheatre.org

Location of Position: Chicago, IL

Type of Organization: Arts/Culture/Humanities/Non-Profit

Department: Development Position

Title: Development Manager

Reports to: Managing Director

Type of position: Pa... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Producer/Thought Partner

Position Description Title: Producer/Thought Partner Reports to: Anna Deavere Smith Employment period: ASAP 2022-2023 Classification: Full-time exempt Location: New York City, with extensive travel Anna Deavere Smith and the "Pipeline: Girls" Projects In her acclaimed play and subsequent HBO film, Notes From the Field, playwright/activist/actor Anna Deavere Smith examined how young people from impoverished communities must contend with the possibility of incarceration from very e... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Stage Manager

Drama Desk Award-winning TADA! Youth Theater actively seeks an Assistant Stage Manager for its upcoming Spring production. An ideal candidate would have previous experience stage managing and working with youth that are represented in our Ensemble. Must be patient, organized, detail-oriented, willing to take initiative, and an excellent communicator and collaborator with young people and adults. Cast members will have a variety of experience. TADA! Youth Theater is committed to building and ... (more)