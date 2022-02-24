We're Hiring! Apply Today to Be BroadwayWorld's Social Media Manager

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feb. 24, 2022  

BroadwayWorld is on the hunt for a new member for our team- a Social Media Manager. This is a full-time, mostly work-from-home position; however, living in or near New York City is a must to support coverage of live events, including opening nights, concerts, and other press events. The position pays $40,000/year, overtime for work above 40 hours a week, and benefits.

Essential duties will include, but are not limited to:

· Developing and executing a strategy for existing editorial content and social-first content on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok

· Focusing on audience engagement across each social platform

· Working on on-site social media strategies and execution at major events

· Creating and editing social media artwork and videos

· Reporting daily on the latest social media conversations, trends, and responses happening both across the BroadwayWorld brand and the industry

· Running analytics on content performance and working with the digital team on adjusting strategies across all networks to respond to trends in real time.

· Work to engage BroadwayWorld's audience across all platforms including monitoring reader comments (on social media and the site's active message board community)

· Assisting the editorial and advertising teams in creating content as related to social media

Requirements for success:

· Digital or social media communications and/or marketing experience

· Successful track record in managing social media in the Entertainment space

· Experience with social media design/content best practices

· Experience with Ecommerce social media strategy

· Enthusiastic self-starter who is both proactive and curious

· Ability to take initiative and act proactively

· Video, photography, graphic design skills are a MUST

To apply, please send a resume and cover letter to the social team (alan@broadwayworld.com) with the subject: 'Social Media Manager Applicant - Your Name'. Samples of previous work or portfolio are a plus!



