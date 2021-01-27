New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of January 25 - KINKY BOOTS Blu-Ray, and More!

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week's list includes the Blu-Ray recording of the West End production of Kinky Boots, and more!

Check out the full list below!

Music Now Available:

Flap My Wings: Songs From We Live In Cairo

Songs from the Richard Rodgers Award-winning We Live in Cairo by brothers, songwriters, and collaborators Daniel and Patrick Lazour. Features artists from the 2019 at American Repertory Theater cast of the musical as well as major Arab activist-songwriters, including Ramy Essam, Emel Mathlouthi, Rotana, Hadi Eldebeck, Hamed Sinno, Naseem Alatrash, and the brothers themselves.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

"From a Distance"

Musical theater actor and SNL regular Robert Bannon sings this song by Julie Gold. From upcoming debut album Unfinished Business. Released 1/14/21.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Ira B. Liss Big Band Jazz Machine: Mazel Tov Kocktail!

Songs include "Gimme That," "High Wire," "Keys to the City," "Love You Madly," "Bass: The Final Frontier," "You'd Better Love Me While You May," "Mazel Tov Kocktail," "I Wish You Love," "Springtime," "Joy Spring," "West Wings," and "Where or When." Released 1/15/21.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Linzi Hateley: For the First Time

Digital release of Linzi Hateley's (Carrie) 1992 debut solo album. "Meadowlark," "Rainy Days and Mondays," "Will Someone Ever Look at Me That Way?," "Come Back With the Same Look in Your Eyes," "Time Heals Everything," "Nobody Does It Better," "Is This the World We Created," "Part of Your World," "My Own Space," "The Smile You Left Behind," "There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This," "On My Own," "Every Time We Say Goodbye," "Wind Beneath My Wings."

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Linzi Hateley: Sooner or Later

Digital release of Linzi Hateley's (Carrie) 1994 solo album. "Show Me," "How Do You Keep the Music Playing?," "The Man That Got Away," "Wait a Bit," "Other Lady," "Carrie," "If," "A House Is Not a Home," "Woman in the Moon," "The Rose," "Weekend in New England," "Sooner or Later," "You Gave It Away," "I've Got Rhythm."

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Nicolas King: Act One: Celebrating 25 Years of Recordings

The singer with guests. Musical contributions from Mike Renzi and Charles Calello. Liner notes by Connie Francis. Track list: Liza Minnelli Introduction, "Life Is Just a Bowl Of Cherries/Nice 'N' Easy (Medley)," "God Bless the Child," "Yes Sir, That's My Baby (with Tom Selleck), "How Deep Is the Ocean," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "The Only One," "I'm So Glad We Had This Time Together/My Shining Hour (Medley)," "Looks Like They're in Love," "You Must Believe in Spring," "But Beautiful (with Jane Monheit), "Sing," "What Matters Most," "What a Wonderful World (with Norm Lewis), "There's No Business Like Show Business," "Come Back to Me."

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Upcoming Music Releases:

A follow-up to Parker's Broadway Soul, Vol. 1. New collection of Broadway classics reimagined. Created as a full musical, and featuring Jackie Cox, Shoshana Bean, Blaine Alden Krauss, and Natalie Joy Johnson. An eclectic array of songs from musicals as diverse as Hedwig and the Angry Inch, South Pacific, A Chorus Line, The Wiz, Follies, The Music Man and more, all filtered through the sound of a queer artist of color. Produced, arranged and orchestrated by Sonny Paladino, and co-produced by Rich Mercurio.

Purchase on BroadwayRecords.com.

Films Now Available:

The Court Jester

1955 Paramount musical-comedy film starring Danny Kaye, Glynis Johns, Basil Rathbone, Angela Lansbury and Cecil Parker. Melvin Frank and Norman Panama, directors. Danny Kaye, Glynis Johns, Basil Rathbone, Angela Lansbury, Cecil Parker, Glynis Johns, Angela Lansbury, Mildred Natwick, Cecil Parker, and John Carradine. Songs by Sylvia Fine, Danny Kaye, and Sammy Cahn. Remastered from a 6K film transfer of the original VistaVision negative.

Purchase on Amazon.

Good News

1947 musical film. Directing debut of Charles Walters and screenwriting debut of Betty Comden and Adolph Green. June Allyson, Peter Lawford, Mel Tormé, Joan McCracken. Filmed in Technicolor. Special features: outtake musical sequence "An Easier Way" (with June Allyson and Patricia Marshall); excerpts from MGM's 1930 version of Good News; vintage MGM radio promo interview with June Allyson; original theatrical trailer (HD).

Purchase on Amazon.

The Pajama Game

1957 musical film adaptation of Broadway show. Produced and directed by George Abbott and Stanley Donen. Doris Day, John Raitt, Carol Haney, Eddie Foy Jr., Barbara Nichols. Score by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross; choreography by Bob Fosse. Special Features: deleted musical sequence with Doris Day "The Man Who Invented Love"; original theatrical trailer (HD).

Purchase on Amazon.

Speedway

1968 musical film featuring Elvis Presley, Nancy Sinatra, Bill Bixby, Gale Gordon. 94 minutes.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Film Releases:

Kinky Boots

Live recording of the West End production. Score by Cyndi Lauper. Killian Donnelly and Olivier winner Matt Henry as Charlie and Lola, alongside Natalie McQueen, Sean Needham, Cordelia Farnworth, and Antony Reed. Directed by Brett Sullivan, based on Jerry Mitchell's original direction and choreography. 122 minutes.

Purchase on Amazon.

Books Now Available:

Avant-Garde Nationalism at the Dublin Gate Theatre

Purchase on Amazon.

Cicely Tyson Just as I Am: A Memoir

Purchase on Amazon.

Greek Theater in Ancient Sicily

By Kathryn G. Bosher.

Edith Hall and Clemente Marconi, editors.

Examines the origins and development of ancient drama, and particularly comedy, within a Sicilian and southern Italian context. Each chapter explores a different category of theatrical evidence, from the literary (fragments of Epicharmus and cult traditions) to the artistic (phylax vases) and the archaeological (theater buildings). 300 pages.

Purchase on Amazon.

And Then the Doors Opened Again: What Will Happen on Your First Theatre Visit after the Lockdown?

Theater director David Weber-Krebs asks theater industry practitioners, artists, scholars, curators and spectators to imagine their first post-virus theater visit.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Book Releases:

American Musicals in Context: From the American Revolution to the 21st Century

By Thomas A. Greenfield.

A fresh look at history-based musicals, helping readers to understand the American story through one of the country's most celebrated art forms: the musical. Provides the synopsis, critical and audience reception, and historical context and analysis for each of 20 musicals selected for the unique and illuminating way they present America's story on the stage.

Purchase on Amazon.

Boston's Theater District (Images of America)

Purchase on Amazon.

Broadway Goes to War: American Theater during World War II

By Robert L. McLaughlin and Sally E. Parry.

Analysis of how American theater actively addressed and debated timely and controversial topics during World War II, including how productions such as Watch on the Rhine (1941), The Moon is Down (1942), Tomorrow the World (1943), and A Bell for Adano (1944) encouraged public discussion of the war's impact on daily life and raised critical topics about the conflict well before other forms of popular media.

Purchase on Amazon.

Hirschfeld: The Biography

By Ellen Stern.

The first portrait of the renowned artist's life ... through interviews with Hirschfeld himself, his friends and family, and his famous subjects, as well as through letters, scrapbooks, and home movies.

Purchase on Amazon.

A History of Theater on Cape Cod

By Sue Mellen. Foreword by Kathi Scrizzi Driscoll

From the beginning of theater on the Cape in 1916 when a group of artists and writers in Provincetown mounted a production of a one-act play, Bound East for Cardiff, by a little-known playwright, Eugene O'Neill. It grew into the constantly expanding theater universe it is today. The theatrical descendants of O'Neill and The Provincetown Players continue to present classical drama, contemporary hits and new, experimental works to audiences that have come to expect the best. A tour of the theaters from Provincetown to Falmouth, revealing the rich past behind a unique cultural treasure.

Purchase on Amazon.