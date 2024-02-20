New HADESTOWN Cast Members to Perform on TAMRON HALL This Friday

Jordan Fisher, Ani DiFranco, and the cast of Hadestown will be performing on Tamron Hall this Friday.

The performance will be on Friday, February 23. Episode timing and the channel you can watch on can be found here. The number they are performing has not yet been revealed.

DiFranco recently joined the Broadway cast of Hadestown as Persephone, alongside Lola Tung as Eurydice, earlier this month. Fisher joined as Orpheus later last year. The production also stars Grammy Award nominee Phillip Boykin as ‘Hades,’ and Tony Award winner Lillias White as ‘Hermes.’

They are joined by Belén Moyano, Kay Trinidad, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihuoma, Alex Puette, and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson.

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

“Tamron Hall” recently welcomed the cast of The Wiz for several performances, including breakout star Nichelle Lewis making her television debut as Dorothy.

“Tamron Hall” is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. Broadcast from New York City, the show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.