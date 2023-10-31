Video/Photos: THE WIZ Cast Performs 'Ease on Down the Road' For Tamron Hall's Halloween Episode

The upcoming Broadway cast of The Wiz took the Tam Fam on a journey to Oz on today’s “Tamron Hall” Hall-O-Ween extravaganza!

Guided by the beloved dog Toto, Hall transformed into Diana Ross' version of Dorothy from the 1978 film adaptation, and kicked off the special show with a performance of “Ease On Down the Road” led by cast members Kyle Ramar Freeman (Lion), Phillip Johnson Richardson (Tinman), Avery Wilson (Scarecrow) and Nichelle Lewis (Dorothy).

Deborah Cox then joined her castmates to discuss the timely themes in “The Wiz,” and treated the Tam Fam to a performance of “Believe In Yourself.” Watch her performance here.

“This show captures the essence of the story of ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ And I think every single person in the show brings their spirit and energy to the roles - that makes it very, very special. It's our stories, but all of our stories are unanimous. We all share the same fears, the same insecurities. And this show, we’re able to bring some light and some joy to every single audience, you know, telling this story,” Cox said during the episode.

Plus, the cast was surprised by a video message from Wayne Brady, who will be taking on the titular role when the show opens on Broadway in March 2024.