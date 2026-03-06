Photos: Liza Minnelli Surprises the Audience at the GLAAD Media Awards

Liza Minnelli surprised the audience at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night! The Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award-winning icon received GLAAD’s Inaugural Liza Minnelli Storyteller Award in honor of her upcoming memoir “Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!” See photos from inside the event below!

Michael Feinstein presented the award to Minnelli, who entered the stage surrounded by ensembles of dancers to great fanfare following an in-depth look at her legacy and impact narrated by RuPaul.

"I’m so glad to be here with you, all of you," she told the audience. "You make me so proud, ‘cause you’re strong, and you stand up for what you believe in."

Liza Minnelli's memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, will be released on March 10, 2026.

In Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, Minnelli writes candidly about her upbringing as the daughter of filmmaker Vincente Minnelli and entertainer Judy Garland, her rise to international fame, and her experiences with recovery and substance use disorder. The memoir also reflects on her relationships with fellow artists and cultural figures, as well as her family, including her sister Lorna Luft.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images for GLAAD



Liza Minnelli



Liza Minnelli, Michael Feinstein, and host Jonathan Bennet



Michael Feinstein and Liza Minnelli