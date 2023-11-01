Video: Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why'

The groundbreaking musical The Wiz, is set to open on Broadway on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

POPULAR

The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 1 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 2 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Annivers Photo 4 Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA

The Wiz Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
The Wiz
Click Here for More on The Wiz

Get a first listen to Nichelle Lewis, who stars as Dorohy in the Broadway-bound revival of The Wiz, performing “Wonder Wonder Why” from the iconic musical.

Lewis performed the song on The Tamron Hall Show's The Wiz-themed Halloween episode. Check out the cast performing "Ease on Down the Road" here and Deborah Cox performing "Believe In Yourself" here.

Ms. Lewis, who hails from Virginia, was discovered via a TikTok video and selected from more than 2,000 submissions for the coveted role. The performance will mark her Broadway debut.

The groundbreaking musical The Wiz, is set to open on Broadway on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in a limited engagement at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street).  Preview performances will begin on March 29.

The cast will include previously announced Wayne Brady to lead the production as The Wiz on Broadway in Spring of 2024, San Francisco (January 16 – February 11, 2024) at the Golden Gate Theatre, and Los Angeles (February 13 – March 3, 2024) at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. Alan Mingo Jr. currently stars in the role of The Wiz in the following cities of The Wiz National Tour, now playing  Pittsburgh, PA before touring to Charlotte, NC, Atlanta, GA, Greenville, SC, Chicago, IL, Des Moines, IA, Tempe, AZ and San Diego, CA.

The cast also includes Deborah Cox as Glinda and Melody A. Betts as Aunt Em and Evillene, Kyle Ramar Freeman as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson as the Tinman, and Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow. The Wiz ensemble includes Maya Bowles, Shayla Alayre Caldwell, Jay Copeland, Allyson Kaye Daniel, Judith Franklin, Michael Samarie George, Collin Heyward, Amber Jackson, Olivia Jackson, Christina Jones, Polanco Jones, Kolby Kindle, Mariah

Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others), director Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), award-winning choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black is King), additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers”), Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, & music arrangements), Allen René Louis (vocal arrangements, music arrangements), and Emmy Award®-winning music director and Grammy Award®-winning writer, Adam Blackstone (Dance Music Arranger), are conjuring up an Oz unlike anything ever seen before.  A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop will bring a whole new groove to easing on down the road. 

The Wiz design team includes scenic design by Academy Award-winning Hannah Beachler (Black Panther, Beyoncé’s Black is King and Lemonade), costume design by Emmy Award-winning and two-time Academy Award-nominated Sharen Davis (Ray, Dreamgirls), lighting design by Barrymore Award-winning Ryan J. O’Gara (Thoughts of a Colored Man), sound design by Jon Weston (Parade), projection design by Daniel Brodie (Motown the Musical), wig design by Charles LaPointe (MJ the Musical) and make-up design by Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche (The Piano Lesson, Thoughts of a Colored Man).

Watch the performance here:







RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch THE WIZ Cast Perform Ease on Down the Road Photo
Video: Watch THE WIZ Cast Perform 'Ease on Down the Road'

The upcoming Broadway cast of The Wiz took the Tam Fam on a journey to Oz on the “Tamron Hall” Hall-O-Ween extravaganza! Check out photos and watch a video of their performance with Kyle Ramar Freeman (Lion), Phillip Johnson Richardson (Tinman), Avery Wilson (Scarecrow) and Nichelle Lewis (Dorothy)!

2
Video: Deborah Cox Performs Believe In Yourself From THE WIZ on TAMRON HALL Photo
Video: Deborah Cox Performs 'Believe In Yourself' From THE WIZ on TAMRON HALL

Deborah Cox appeared on Tamron Hall to perform 'Believe In Yourself' from The Wiz, as part of Tamron Hall’s Hall-O-Ween Extravaganza. Check out the video here!

3
Video: Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- Its Outstanding! Photo
Video: Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!'

While the Wiz eases down the roads of America, Amber Ruffin, who provides additional material for the new revival, is getting ready for it to slide into its limited engagement on Broadway. In this video, watch as Amber Ruffin teases the new project!

4
Former Miss Universe Ireland Fionnghuala Fig OReilly Joins Producing Team of THE WIZ Photo
Former Miss Universe Ireland Fionnghuala 'Fig' O'Reilly Joins Producing Team of THE WIZ

TV correspondent and beauty pageant titleholder Fionnghuala “Fig” O’Reilly has signed on as a co-producer for the all-new Broadway-bound tour of The Wiz alongside her Score 3 Partners producing team. Learn more here!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

The Wiz Logo Magnet The Wiz Logo Magnet
The Wiz At Last Mug The Wiz At Last Mug
The Wiz Unisex Home Vneck The Wiz Unisex Home Vneck
The Wiz Unisex Logo Hoodie The Wiz Unisex Logo Hoodie

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Becomes Peacock's Most Watched TitleFIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Becomes Peacock's Most Watched Title
Andrew Rannells Says There's A 'Big Possibility' TAMMY FAYE Is Coming to Broadway 'Very Soon'Andrew Rannells Says There's A 'Big Possibility' TAMMY FAYE Is Coming to Broadway 'Very Soon'
Irene Wong Releases 'Favorite Skeleton'Irene Wong Releases 'Favorite Skeleton'
The Beatles' Final Music Video to Be Released on FridayThe Beatles' Final Music Video to Be Released on Friday

Videos

Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder Wonder Why' Video
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder Wonder Why'
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer Video
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You