New Full & Part-Time Theatre Jobs in This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 1/21/2021

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Producing Director / Associate Artistic Director

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYMENT People's Light is an equal opportunity employer. We work to cultivate a deep and wide reach in order to connect with prospective employees who have varied experiences and skills, a collaborative attitude, and the capacity and desire for growth. NON-DISCRIMINATION HIRING POLICY People's Light seeks to recruit and retain a diverse workforce as a reflection of our commitment to create an antiracist, socially just, and inclusive presence in Chester County and... (more)

Internships - Creative: Associate Producer Internship

NCo Creations, a nonprofit education and production corporation based in LA, is looking for an excited college student to jump aboard our ship. The internship is completely virtual - you can work from anywhere! You'll work closely with the artistic staff. RESPONSIBILITIES Manage website and socials (you will take ownership of this, how exciting!) Help manage and organize events, both virtual and live (don't worry, you don't need to live in LA) Other design & virtual tasks (administrati... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director

Title: Technical Director Department: Artistic Programming Supervisor: Artistic Director Employment Type: Part Time, Exempt Caramoor Center for Music & the Arts is currently seeking qualified candidates for the role of Technical Director, with an anticipated start date in April 2021. ABOUT CARAMOOR Our mission is to enrich the lives of audiences through innovative and diverse musical performances of the highest quality, mentor young professional musicians, and engage children throu... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director

Caramoor Center for Music & the Arts, a 501c3 non-profit arts center, is seeking a qualified Technical Director passionate about music and ready to join a collaborative team to lead our theatrical operations in multiple venues at our unique historical estate. The bulk of the Technical Director's work takes place between April and September, but there are a number of smaller events that take place at other times of the year. We hope to have this new position begin in April 2021. Caramoor's m... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Theatre Company and Academic Coordinator

Job Title: Theatre Company and Academic Coordinator Program: Theatre Studies Reports to (Position Name): Marta Rainer (Program Interim Chair & Artistic Director of Wellesley Repertory Theatre) Position Summary The Theatre Company and Academic Coordinator provides administrative, operational, and company support for both the Theatre Studies academic program and Wellesley Repertory Theatre's professional theatre season to ensure smooth running. Acts as a crucial liaison between program c... (more)

Classes / Instruction: 2021 AUDITION TOUR (SUMMER + FULL-TIME PROGRAMS)

Dance, Connect, and Train with Peridance! Join Peridance for a world-wide virtual audition tour for upcoming 2021 Programs: Global Summer Dance (Ages 11-17), BLUEPRINT Summer Intensive (Ages 17-25), Certificate Program (Ages 17-25), and IND Training Program (Ages 17-25). All Summer and Full-Time programs will be offered in a hybrid model. Only a select number of places available In-Studio for each program. Auditions available to suit every time zone. Scholarships Available! Visit perid... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions for New Virtual Play - "The Diamond Peak Studio Sessions"

The Strides Collective, a Philadelphia-based theatre company that produces and develops work by emerging queer playwrights, is seeking submissions from non-AEA actors and actor/musicians for The Diamond Peak Studio Sessions, an original piece of virtual theatre written and directed by Jonathan Edmondson, to be presented online in June 2021. Synopsis: Diamond Peak Studio in Oakridge, Oregon has produced some of the greatest pop music records of all time. Throughout 2019, five bands visit the... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Philadelphia Playwrights- Terrance McNally Award

For every generation of playwrights, there are the select few whose work is truly transformative and who use the power of theatre to reach the hearts and minds of audiences. Terrence McNally was one such playwright, and we at PTC are excited to resurrect the Terrence McNally Award to honor and celebrate his life and legacy. In 2021, the McNally Award promises to push the conversation forward in a way that builds upon McNally's artistic mission and for the first time, the award will only be o... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking Short Film Festival Submissions

First Kiss Theatre Company is seeking submissions for a short film festival to be streamed on February 20th and 21st 2021. About First Kiss: First Kiss Theatre Company is dedicated to investigating realities that hide behind the curtain of modern society through the medium of performance. We are specifically interested in working with emerging artists to focus our energy into making new work that shines a light on untold stories, brings value to a diverse set of experiences, and reimagines ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Director of Education

Job Title: Director of Education Reports To: Producing Artistic Director Supervises: Guest Artists, Teaching Assistants, Interns, Apprentice Company Hours: Exempt full-time (40 hours), some nights and weekends Starting Salary: $33K-$36K Start Date: May 3, 2021 JOB SUMMARY The Director of Education (DoE) is responsible for the implementation of Mill Mountain Theatre's education initiatives and outreach programming. As the only equity professional theatre in the Roanoke Valley, Mill Moun... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Education Associate

Job Title: Education Associate Reports To: Director of Education, Producing Artistic Director Supervises: Teaching Assistants, Interns, Apprentice Company Hours: Non-exempt full-time (40 hours), some nights and weekends Starting Salary: $24K-$26K Start Date: May 3, 2021 Please submit resume/c.v to ginger@millmountain.org JOB SUMMARY The Education Associate (EA) exists to assist the Director of Education (DoE) in the implementation of Mill Mountain Theatre's education initiatives and o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Creative Director of Public Relations

Job Title: Creative Director of Public Relations Reports To: Producing Artistic Director, Director of Development Hours: Non-exempt full-time (40 hours), some nights and weekends Starting Salary: $26K- $29K Flexible Start Date Please submit resume/c.v to ginger@millmountian.org JOB SUMMARY The Creative Director of Public Relations is responsible for developing and implementing all of the company's in-house marketing, public relations, and advertising strategies. The Creative Director o... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Summer Staff Positions & Internships

The Tony Award-winning Williamstown Theatre Festival, one of the most influential not-for-profit theaters in the country, encourages you to apply for at-will, seasonal employment or training opportunities, as we hope to be operating back in Williamstown, MA during the summer of 2021. We encourage you to apply for these at-will positions, which will be contingent upon whether or not we can proceed with a full season. We will post an update on our website and will communicate directly with active... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Bilngual Dancers / Actors for webseries

Hello I'm looking for actors / dancers for a bilingual web series focused on latin and world rhythms. Please submit reels to manzanony@gmail.com ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Literary Manager, Part Time

Bay Street Literary Manager Bay Street Theater is seeking a dynamic and passionate individual to serve as Literary Manager. This position will be a senior member of the Artistic Staff and will work closely with the Artistic Director and Associate Artistic Director to help shape all artistic programming as well as the development of new work and new artists at Bay Street. Seeking out and fostering new relationships for Bay Street with writers and theater artists from underrepresented commun... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: New Works Director

Company The National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT), a not-for-profit membership service organization in New York City, seeks a full-time New Works Director to join our team. NAMT's 245 members are some of the leading producers of professional musical theatre in the world and include non-profit theatres, new work development organizations, colleges and universities, independent producers and industry individuals. Programs include two conferences per year, the annual Festival of New Musical... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Fesitval Competition

--Multiple Cash Prizes available --Win an opportunity to sing in an online masterclass for Tony Award Winning Broadway Musical Director, Brian Usifer (former director of Frozen and Kinky Boots). --Win an opportunity to perform in an online recital produced by Virtual Concert Halls (rated #1 in the world for streaming live concerts). This festival competition is a great way to keep your performance and audition skills fresh and make improvements with the help of our esteemed judges and clini... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director

Position Overview The Youngstown Playhouse seeks a dynamic Artistic Director to oversee artistic programming as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and launch our 97th Season in 2021. The Artistic Director will work in collaboration with the Executive Director and report to the Board of Directors. The successful candidate will execute the programming of the organization, upholding artistic integrity via mainstage productions, special events, and educational/engagement programs. Primary duties... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Position Overview The Executive Director will work in collaboration with the Artistic Director and report to the Board of Directors. The successful candidate will oversee and manage administrative operations and execute the strategic plan of the organization, working closely with the Board to ensure best practices in financial integrity, development, and communications for the institution's long-term advancement and sustainability. Immediate priorities include the implementation of a re-envisi... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Up Your Auditions, Master the Business, and Showcase In Front of Industry Leaders

The Breakdown Podcast presents MY AUDITION APPOINTMENT A four week, online, audition and business intensive designed to help you nail your auditions, master secrets of the buisness, and showcase your talent to industry leaders. Auditions have started again. Television shows are shooting and theaters are holding virtual appointments. Dust off your audition technique and develop critical business skills to thrive in this business! Each week will guide you through a mock audition appo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Professor of African American Theatre & Performance

Assistant Professor of African American Theatre and Performance COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON is accepting applications for a nine-month, tenure-track appointment for an Assistant Professor of African American Theatre and Performance in the Department of Theatre and Dance (THTR), which begins August 16, 2021. The Department of Theatre and Dance is NAST accredited offering BA and MAT degrees in Theatre and a BA in Dance. Housed in THTR, this line is affiliated with the African American Studies Progr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance

About OSF OSF is one of the nation's most important theatres and one of the few remaining large-scale theatres offering rotating repertory and a resident company. The organization is proud to have commissioned and produced an extraordinary and growing number of new plays; and the organization's dramatic growth since 2010 has been mirrored by audiences of over 125,000 patrons each season. OSF has worked for the past decade to dismantle the constructs that center the status quo, including ever ev... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Emerging Playwrights Virtual Residency

The Strides Collective, a new Philadelphia-area theatre company, is seeking playwrights to participate in a Virtual Residency over the course of 3-5 months, beginning in March 2021. This is a remote play development opportunity that will be conducted via Zoom. The deadline for submissions is January 21st, 2021, with notifications of advancement sent out in early February. We will be selecting between three to five playwrights to participate in The Virtual Residency. Our Mission: The Strides ... (more)