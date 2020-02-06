Neil Meron to Produce a Musical Adaptation of 13 for Netflix
Neil Meron is set to produce the film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's 2008 musical 13 for Netflix, according to Variety.
Meron has produced shows such as Chicago and Hairspray and the productions of Jesus Christ Superstar Live, Hairspray Live, The Wiz Live, and Sound Of Music Live. He also worked on Patsy And Loretta and Smash.
The film adaptation will be directed by Tamra Davis and Jason Robert Brown will compose new music for the movie, while Robert Horn will adapt the script based on the book he co-wrote with Dan Elish.
Following a move from New York City to small-town Indiana, young Evan Goldman grapples with his parents' divorce, prepares for his impending Bar Mitzvah, and navigates the complicated social circles of a new school.
13 is the only Broadway musical ever with a cast and band entirely made of teenagers. It originally began previews on September 16, 2008 and officially opened on October 5, 2008 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The Broadway production closed on January 4, 2009 after a total of 105 performances.
The show was directed by Jeremy Sams and starred Graham Phillips as Evan Goldman and Allie Trimm as Patrice. It also starred Corey Snide as Evan on the matinee performances, Aaron Simon Gross as Archie Walker, Eric Nelsen as Brett Samson, and Delaney Moro as Kendra. The 2008 Broadway production is notable for being the professional debuts of Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies who would later go on to star together in the Nickelodeon television series Victorious.
