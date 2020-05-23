Michael Urie, Dana Delany, and Tate Donovan Discuss the Future of the TV and Film Industry, THE PACK PODCAST, and More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On May 20 he chatted with Michael Urie, Dana Delany and Tate Donovan, who are all featured on The Pack Podcast!

The trio talked about what they think the future of television and film looks like amidst the crisis.

"I heard that SAG is Zooming daily to have these discussions of what will be the rules that will be laid out in the future to protect people," Delany said. "We still don't know. It's still being worked out."

"So much of what I hear is 'we don't know'," Urie said. "Because the information is so unreliable."

Later, they talked about The Pack Podcast, which benefits The Actors Fund and Feeding America, and what the organizations mean to them.

Donovan talks about how he's been donating boxes of food to food banks for Feeding America.

"It's an incredibly efficient organization. It is picking up the slack for all of these people," he said. "There are hundreds of thousands of families that are going hungry. It is a hard time. They drive up, they open their trunk, and they stick this box of food in their trunk. You just see the smile on their face...One of the best things I've done during this COVID crisis is volunteering for food banks, and they're all supported and connected through Feeding America."

Watch the full interview here!

The Pack Podcast, a new spoken word series featuring star-studded casts performing short comedy plays by Emmy-nominated & Drama Desk-winner Eugene Pack has officially launched online and will benefit The Actors Fund (www.ActorsFund.org) and Feeding America (www.FeedingAmerica.org). The first 3 plays are available at www.ThePackPodcast.org and 3 additional plays will be made available each week on Thursdays.

