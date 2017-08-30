Michael Feinstein & Betty Buckley, Norbert Leo Butz, Christine Ebersole and More Set for September at Feinstein's/54 Below

This September, Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. Scroll down for the fall lineup, and to purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

Michael Feinstein: Showstoppers WITH Betty Buckley, SEPTEMBER 1 - 3 AT 7PM & 9:30PM:

Two-time Emmy Award and GRAMMY Award-Nominated Michael Feinstein returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with the surefire showstopping songs that made Broadway great... from then and now. This summer's extravaganza of showstopping songs will take you on a journey like no other. Come celebrate the summer with Michael Feinstein and his special guest Tony Award-winner Betty Buckley! Featuring songs by iconic Broadway composers and lyricists such as Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Marvin Hamlisch, and even some contemporary composers and lyricists of today. In addition to the music, Michael Feinstein will share the great backstories of each song. Hear how a now-famous Broadway song was nearly cut at the last minute! Hear how a now-hit song was added the night before opening! Combine all of this and you have an amazing way to spend a summer evening with Michael in his own club - it doesn't get better than this.

$50-$115 cover charge. $120-$140 VIP seating. $150 - $170 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Janet Krupin's Chemical Drive, SEPTEMBER 1 AT 9:30PM:

World premiere! Janet Krupin (Bring It On, If/Then, Hands on a Hardbody) and her band of New York City musicians will present their original musical Chemical Drive in concert! With a book by Janet, music by Janet, guitarist Brian Ripps and multi-instrumentalist Gabe Cummins, Chemical Drive is inspired by the stranger-than-fiction nuclear history of Janet's hometown. The evening will feature Janet and a cast of Broadway friends portraying what life might be like when the government hires a rock 'n' roll band to distract from top secret operations underway. Where Cabaret meets Fleetwood Mac is Chemical Drive.

Featuring Lilli Cooper, Ari Groover, Janet Krupin, Tyler Milliron, Joey Nelan, Anthony Serino.

Music Direction by Joey Nelan

Directed by Chris Fink

Assistant Directed by Max Marshall

Produced by Michael Gioia and AnLi Kelly-Durham

Band: William Macirowski (Bass), Kyle Brenn (Drums)

$25-$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Sierra Boggess, SEPTEMBER 4 - 9 AT 7:00 PM:

Olivier Award nominated actress and Broadway favorite Sierra Boggess returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with her new solo show. Since first appearing here with Awakening, she has toured a new concert evening all over the world: Australia, Japan, Paris, and London. She now returns "home" to bring New York audiences this new evening of song and storytelling. Backed by a 6 piece orchestra, Sierra will share songs from stage and screen that she has never sung before along with songs associated with her career, but with new twists. Perhaps best known for her iconic portrayal of Christine Daae in both the Broadway and London 25th Anniversary productions of The Phantom Of The Opera, Sierra made her Broadway debut as Ariel in The Little Mermaid for which she received a Drama Desk nomination. She has since become one of the most in demand actresses turning in memorable Broadway and West End performances in School Of Rock, It Shoulda Been You, Master Class, Les Misérables, and Love Never Dies.

$55-$85 cover charge. $85-$105 VIP seating. $105-$130 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 Sings Ingrid Michaelson, feat. George Salazar, Chris McCarrell & more, SEPTEMBER 4 AT 9:30PM:

Dust off your feelings and curl up with us to celebrate singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson in an evening of indie folk tunes, heartrending ballads, and empowering pop numbers! With millions of album sales, appearances on pretty much every emotional TV moment in the last decade, and a versatility that rivals the best of her generation, Michaelson is the best friend, older sister, and human version of Ben & Jerry's that everybody needs. Audiences can expect to hear everything from the iconic "The Way I Am," "Be Ok," and "You and I," to "The Chain," "Winter Song," "Miss America," and many more. Join some of your favorite Broadway stars for a night that feels like hanging out on the couch with your best friends, painting the town red, and a spiritual retreat all rolled into one!

Featuring Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), Dave Thomas Brown (Heathers),

Max Chernin (Bright Star), Alex Finke (Les Misérables, Sweeney Todd), Kaitlyn Frank (Newsies), Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening), Jeff Heimbrock (Newsies, The Book of Mormon), Julia Rose Hines (Jude and the Mountain), Peter LaPrade (The Lightning Thief), Natalia Lepore, Chris McCarrell (Les Misérables, The Lightning Thief), Jude McCormick (Jude and the Mountain), Jennafer Newberry (Freaky Friday), Christiana Perrault, Daniel Quadrino (Wicked, Newsies), George Salazar (The Lightning Thief, Be More Chill), Kristin Stokes (The Lightning Thief), and Natalie Walker (Puffs).

Produced by Ashlee Latimer.

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 Sings Sugar, feat. Tony Roberts, Lesli Margherita, and more! , September 5, 7PM:

Based on the film Some Like It Hot, Sugar chronicles the crazy lives of two Prohibition Era musicians who witness a gang slaying. To protect their endangered lives, they disguise themselves as women, join an all-female band, and try to stay one step ahead of the mob.

From the zany minds behind such musicals as Funny Girl, Bells Are Ringing, and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, comes one of Broadway's funniest musicals... Sugar. Join Feinstein's/54 Below, and an all-star Broadway cast, as they bring Jule Styne and Bob Merrill's delightful Tony nominated musical back to life for one hysterical night only. Hosted by the show's original Joe, Tony Roberts, this is sure to be a night you don't want to miss!

Featuring Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music), Matt Hetherington (The Voice/ The Detour), Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Tony Roberts (Original cast of Sugar), Steven Schalchlin (The Last Session), Tony Sheldon (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), Neva Small (Fiddler On The Roof), Jim Brochu (Zero Hour), and Lawrence Merritt (Golden Rainbow).

Directed and Produced by Robert W Schneider.

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

John Owen-Jones, september 6 AT 9:30PM:

John Owen-Jones makes his solo debut in New York City, performing hit songs from the musicals which have made his career, such as "Bring Him Home," "Anthem," and "Thunderball."

John is a record-breaking West End and Broadway actor singer and best known for his critically acclaimed and award-winning performances as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables and as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera. In the UK, John has performed extensively in theatre, appeared on television and radio, and performed in concert around the world. John remains the youngest actor in West End history to have played Jean Valjean (a role he also played on Broadway) and has performed as the Phantom nearly 2000 times - more than any actor in the show's entire West End run.

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

The Harvard - Yale Cantata, September 7 at 9:30PM:

Join us for a very unique evening at Feinstein's/54 Below, featuring Harvard grads performing songs written by Harvard grads in fierce competition with Yale grads performing songs written by Yalies! For the third year in a row, Harvard and Yale grads will perform in a light-hearted competition that we all take deadly seriously. Yale squeaked by with a one-point win last year, which means it could have gone either way. And it means it was a great show with songs and performances that challenged the judges mightily. This year, producer Tom Toce (Yale '78) and his team have decided to make the contest an invitational. Harvard will team up with Columbia and Yale will be joined by Princeton. More schools, more alums, and more fun! Stay tuned for casting updates.

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Norbert Leo Butz, September 8 - 14 AT 7pm & 9:30PM:

Two-time Tony Award-winner Norbert Leo Butz returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a new and updated version of his hit show Memory & Mayhem. The show features pop, folk, musical theatre, rock 'n' roll, and blues songs of various vintages linked by the subject of memory. Don't miss this chance to see one of today's top performers bare his soul through music, live on stage. Norbert Leo Butz is the two-time Tony Award winning star of Big Fish, Catch Me If You Can, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Wicked, and The Last 5 Years, as well as TV's Bloodline and Mercy Street.

Musical direction by Michael J. Moritz Jr.

$65-85 cover charge. $95-$105 VIP seating. $125-$135 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret, September 8 AT 11:30PM:

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret's sultry charm and feminine energy bring refreshing talent and artistry to the cabaret theater experience. With a speak-easy feel, a hint of the roaring twenties, and a sprinkle of the swinging sixties, the show remains modern and sexy. Through music, steamy choreography, and dazzling costumes, the girls of the Guilty Pleasures Cabaret give their audience members sex appeal, spectacle, and variety - truly living up to the expectation of what a cabaret should entail.

Featuring Melissa Becker, Bridget Bose, Melissa Buriak, Melissa Cammarata, Annie Ester, Vincent Ester, Julia Goretsky, Gregory Levine, Katarina Lott, Erika Odegard, Andrea Palesh, Kayla Radomski, Ashley Rose, Megan Stricker, Jordon Waters, Jesse Wintermute, and Michael Wysong.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drinks or $20 food & beverage minimum

54 Sings Little Women, SEPTEMBER 9 AT 9:30PM:

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a delightful evening featuring the songs of the Jason Howland, Midi Dickstein, and Allan Knee's Broadway musical, Little Women. In an unforgettable celebration of the show, experience "Astonishing," "Take a Chance On Me," "Some Things are Meant to Be," and "Five Forever" like you've never heard them before! Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested - her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America. Featuring a cast with some of NYC's Rising Stars, this concert is produced and directed by Nicole Lippey and A Work of Heart Productions. Co-direction by Tony nominee Erin Dilly.

Featuring Carli Naff as Jo March, Natalie Powers as Beth March, Cassidy Stoner as Meg March, Kendyl Ito as Amy March, Nicole Lippey as Marmee, Jonathan Miller as Laurie, Taylor Patno as Professor Bhaer, Chris Garber as Mr. John Brooke, Cadence Owensby as Aunt March, and Matt Giroveanu as Mr. Laurence.

$25 - $35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Scott Stangland's MIXTAPE: #InLoveOrNah, SEPTEMBER 9 AT 11:30PM:

He wanted to burn you all a CD, but instead, he decided to perform these songs LIVE!

Scott Stangland presents MIXTAPE: #InLoveOrNah - a compilation of songs exploring and lamenting the many facets of falling in and out of love. The evening includes a wide variety of rock, pop, and folk music from some of Mr. Stangland's favorite bands and songwriters, including Neil Diamond, MGMT, Jimmy Buffett, and many more. The Mixtape will also feature a full band, including several guest spots from the cast of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drinks or $20 food and beverage minimum.

Liz Callaway: The Beat Goes On, SEPTEMBER 10 AT 7PM:

Broadway favorite Liz Callaway returns to Feinstein's/54 Below this summer with an evening of music from the 1960s called The Beat Goes On. Featuring pop hits of the era and music from Broadway and the movies, the show also includes songs from her iconic album The Beat Goes On. Liz Callaway is a Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer, and recording artist. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She has also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. In addition, Ms. Callaway has established a major career as a concert and recording artist.

$45-60 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Christine Ebersole, SEPTEMBER 11 - NOVEMBER 13 AT 7PM:

Multiple Tony Award-winner Christine Ebersole returns to Feinstein's /54 Below with a special engagement of her brand new concert After The Ball... while starring on Broadway in the premiere of the new musical War Paint! Join us for an elegant evening with Christine, featuring such classics as "The Way You Look Tonight" and "S'Wonderful" as well as a gorgeous "Lazy Afternoon." Theatermania exclaimed "...it's a masterful performance...Ebersole is a Broadway broad at the top of her game and nothing will convince me otherwise, certainly not after this incredible night of story and song". The New York Times agreed, calling it, "Christine Ebersole's wonderful new show... Her gorgeous, searching renditions of "Autumn Leaves" and "(Have I Stayed) Too Long at the Fair" rang with personal poignancy." This new engagement of After The Ball will feature a few new songs and surprises.

$75-105 cover charge. $110-140 VIP seating. $140-160 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Let's Drink To That: The Music and Lyrics of Drew Gasparini, SEPTEMBER 11 AT 9:30PM:

Composer Drew Gasparini is BACK at Feinstein's/54 Below this September! Drew's concerts have a well-earned reputation for serving up an epic party celebrating the intersection between theater and pop. This time around Drew is bringing more of himself into the mix, sharing autobiographical songs he's been writing over the past year. Every song is based on true events and stories from Drew's life. Brand new songs. Huge Broadway stars. Same kick-ass party, but with a personal twist.

Featuring Alex Brightman (2016 Tony Nominee for School of Rock), Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen), Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen), Brandon Ellis (Bandstand), Jeremy Morse (Waitress), Andrew Kober (She Loves Me), F. Michael Haynie (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory), Keith White (A Bronx Tale), Aneesh Sheth (Southern Comfort), Elizabeth Ann Berg (Avenue Q), Clifton Duncan (Assasins), Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia!), Chloe Gasparini (Saint Adeline), Melissa Rose Hirsch (The Bad Years), and more.

The evening is produced by Erica Rotstein and will feature a band led by Justin Goldner.

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Lindsay Mendez, SEPTEMBER 12 -16 AT 7PM:

Lindsay Mendez, recent star of Broadway's Significant Other makes her return to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage in her new solo cabaret show. Known for her tremendous, roof-raising voice and searing stage energy, Lindsay will share golden age Broadway favorites you've never heard her sing, beloved tunes from her collaborations with current musical theatre writers, and more! The gifted singer and actress has appeared in numerous Broadway shows including Grease, Everyday Rapture, and Godspell. In her most recent Broadway musical engagement, Lindsay took flight with the role of Elphaba in Wicked. Lindsay is celebrated for her star turn in Pasek & Paul's Dogfight, which premiered at Second Stage Theater in 2012, where she earned Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Awards nominations. Join Lindsay in another unforgettable evening of stories and songs as she is welcomed back to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage.

$40-50 cover charge. $80-$85 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Maxine Linehan's One: The Songs of U2, AUGUST 10 AT 9:30PM

Already considered the premiere interpreter of the U2 songbook, concert and recording artist Maxine Linehan breaks new ground with a unique, lyrically driven orchestral show devoted to the work of this world-famous band. The extraordinary songs written by Bono and U2 find a new voice in a concert that holds to the beautiful melodic lines of the songs, while bringing the lyrics forward into a fresh light. Accompanied by piano, cello, violin, bass, and drums, Linehan will continue her mission of providing audiences with the unexpected experience of hearing U2's famous songs as if for the first time - while always being true to the heart and soul of each time-honored hit. One: The Songs of U2 will be produced and directed by her longtime collaborator, Scott Siegel, who has produced, written, and directed shows for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and is, perhaps, best known as the creator/writer/director/host of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year.

$35-45 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Danny Marin: The Nicest B**ch You Know, SEPTEMBER 15 AT 11:30PM:

In his solo cabaret debut, Danny Marin will finally answer the question "How the Hell Did I End Up Here?!" Join him for a night of songs and stories about his journey to NYC, the boys that shaped him, selling Broadway merch, and no, working in the industry. His debut features surprise guests and music from Panic! at the Disco, Sara Bareilles, Dear Evan Hansen, RENT, Reba, Eminem, Everyday Rapture, and more!

Danny Marin is a native of Southern California, loves long walks on the beach, and tacos. Favorite credits include: West Side Story (The Chance Theatre), RENT (Baruch Theatre), Guys & Dolls (The Norris), Chicago (Torrance Theatre Co.), and the premiere LAB of Lives on the Edge: A New Musical based on Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" album. At the age of 23, he founded his company Daniel Alexander Co. "A Broadway Assistant Agency" and now works with some of Broadway's biggest names!

Featuring Allison Griffith, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and Jennifer Reed.

Music Direction by Rodney Bush

Direct by Erin Rice

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drinks or $20 food and beverage minimum.

AN EVENING WITH BROADWAY METHOD ACADEMY, AUGUST 12 AT 11:30PM:

Broadway Method Academy, one of the Northeast's top musical theater programs for young artists, prides itself on connecting the stars of today with the stars of tomorrow. Celebrating these incredible connections and mentorships, BMA students, alumni, and their Broadway counterparts come together for night only, singing the best of Broadway. The evening will feature a set-list filled with songs from past BMA productions, including Hair, Carousel, Spring Awakening, The Music Man, Little Shop of Horrors, and more.

Featuring Kimber Sprawl (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Julian Decker (Les Misérables, Sunset Boulevard), and Stephanie Jae Park (The King and I, War Paint).

$15 cover charge. $35 premium seating. 2 beverage or $20 food minimum.

54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!, SEPTEMBER 16 AT 9:30PM:

This Scott Siegel Concert Event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like rolling thunder. Though the first show in this wildly popular series took place on a night a hurricane was supposed to close down New York City, it sold out anyway because this was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for. After many more packed shows, we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hits!

Featuring Stephanie D'Abruzzo (Tony Nominee, Avenue Q), Maxine Linehan ("Fiercely Talented" - NY Times), Jillian Louis (multi-award winning actress; It Shoulda Been You), Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera, When Pigs Fly), and Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky, Spamilton).

$35-55 cover charge. $75-$90 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

The Snapback Session with Kayley Anne Collins, SEPTEMBER 16 AT 11:30PM:

Kayley Anne Collins makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo concert debut! Since Patti LuPone mistakenly told her she did an amazing job in a show she wasn't in, she has clearly been destined for greatness. Join Kayley and special guests Sean Grandillo (ABC's The Real O'Neals, Spring Awakening), Kathryn Allison (Aladdin), and more for a night of belting and bleeding as we celebrate love, being alive, and this crazy city we call home. The Snapback Session offers a wide variety of songs and genres; from Sondheim to Whitney, Jason Robert Brown to Celine, it is sure to be a shoulder shaking night you won't want to miss!

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. Each ticket includes 1 drink off of the Late Night Menu. There is an additional 1 Alcohol Drink Minimum OR $10 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Sondheim Unplugged, SEPTEMBER 17 AT 7:00PM:

BACK FOR SEASON EIGHT! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy, and more. Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

$30-$45 cover charge. $65-$75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

New Musical: TEETH By Michael R. Jackson and Anna K. Jacobs, SEPTEMBER 17 AT 9:30PM:

Gird your loins and join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for TEETH in concert! Adapted from the 2007 movie of the same name, TEETH tells the story of a teen evangelical girl who discovers she has a powerful secret-vagina dentata. The show features a tuneful and eclectic score by Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop) and Anna K. Jacobs (POP!). With an all-star cast, this concert is directed by Marlo Hunter (Unlock'd), produced by Kate Garst, and with music direction by Meg Zervoulis. TEETH has previously been seen at Sundance Institute, Musical Theatre Factory at Playwrights Horizons, and Ars Nova.

Featuring Gilbert L Bailey II (A Bronx Tale, The Book of Mormon), Dave Thomas Brown (American Psycho, Heathers), Britney Coleman (Sunset Boulevard, Beautiful), Roe Hartrampf (Nobody Loves You, Unnatural Acts), Alyse Alan Louis (Amelie, Pretty Filthy, Disaster!), Melody Lee Madarasz (Mad Libs Live), Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots, Gigantic), Samantha Parrish (Legally Blonde, Hairspray), Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale), Aaron Serotsky (August: Osage County, Finks, Homeland), and Kay Trinidad (The Little Mermaid, bare: A Pop Opera), and more to be announced!

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Maria Friedman Sings Sondheim and Bernstein, SEPTEMBER 19-23 AT 7:00PM:

Three-time Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut with an extraordinary concert. Maria explores the work of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim in her critically acclaimed show Lenny & Steve, comparing and contrasting songs from their separate catalogues, as well as their joint masterpiece West Side Story. Songs include "New York, New York," "I Can Cook Too," "Losing My Mind," and "Send in the Clowns." Book fast for this West End and Broadway star as she makes a very special New York appearance.

$60-$70 cover charge. $90 VIP Seating. $115-$120 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 Sings The Jonas Brothers, SEPTEMBER 15 AT 9:30PM:

Have you been to the Year 3000? Have you caught the Lovebug or unknowingly sent out an S.O.S.? Don't second-guess; you may be a Jonas Brothers fan. Featuring chart-topping hits like "Burning Up," "When You Look Me in The Eyes," and "Hold On," 54 Below Sings Jonas Brothers is the first showcase of the music of the Jonas Brothers at Feinstein's/54 Below, a musical catalogue that spans over 8 years and gained the group a Grammy nomination and countless Teen Choice Awards. Though Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas parted ways as a band in 2013 to pursue solo projects, the music these siblings crafted lives on in the hearts and iPod nanos of many now twenty-somethings across the globe.

Produced and directed by Amy Sapp.

Featuring Robyn Adele Anderson (YouTube), Melanie Brook (50 Shades! The Musical Parody, The Mash-Up Project), Tyler Conroy (Broadway Baes at Feinstein's/54 Below), DeMarius R. Copes (Mean Girls, Newsies National Tour), Anthony Crouchelli (The Adventures of Tom Sawyer National Tour), Michael Hull (That Golden Girls Show, Avenue Q), Keaton Jadwin (Theatre Bunny at Feinstein's/54 Below), Cory Jeacoma (Jersey Boys National Tour), Kimberly Jenna Simon (Science of Musical Comedy at Feinstein's/54 Below), Peter LaPrade (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical), Rachel Lind (Friends: I Was There For You), Erica Mini (Friends: I Was There For You), Alex Prakken (Newsies National Tour), Allie Trimm (13, Bye Bye Birdie), Sarah Wyatt (Where Angels Fear to Tread, A Comedy of Tenors), and Tyce Green.



Music Direction by Daniel Mertzlufft

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Kyle Dean Massey, SEPTEMBER 20 & 22 AT 9:30PM:

Returning to Feinstein's/54 Below by popular demand, Kyle Dean Massey, star of Broadway's Next to Normal, Wicked, and Pippin, as well as the ABC series Nashville, looks back, not at the things that were, but at the things that weren't. Come listen to Kyle share songs he heard nightly but never sang himself, the ones he played on guitar or belted in the shower, the ones that made him dance or mended his broken heart ... all songs he was not able to share the way he wanted until now.

$35-$50 cover charge. $65-$85 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Ben Stock SEPTEMBER 21 AT 9:30PM:

Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut! With a string of roles in theatre productions in the West End and across the U.K. to his name, from Beauty and the Beast to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, British actor Ben Stock brings his acclaimed cabaret to New York for the first time.

Ben uses his wit, charm, and humor to share personal anecdotes of life on and off-stage, linking songs by Noel Coward, Jerry Herman, David Friedman, MerEdith Wilson, Amanda McBroom, Tom Lehrer, Charles Strouse and many others.

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Todd Almond and Michelle Shocked, SEPTEMBER 23 AT 9:30PM:

Folk-rock icon, two-time Grammy Award nominee Michelle Shocked (Texas Campfire Tapes, Arkansas Traveller, Short Sharp Shocked) and composer Todd Almond (Kansas City Choir Boy, Public Works' The Odyssey, Iowa) share an intimate evening celebrating their provocative songwriting and their recently forged theatrical collaboration. Featuring original songs by both artists as well as an intimate look at Michelle's seminal album, "Kind Hearted Woman," the evening brings together two innovators in their fields.

$25-$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Broadway Back to School Benefit, SEPTEMBER 24 AT 8:00PM:

Please join the Educational Theatre Association (EdTA) and the International Thespian Society (ITS) for our third annual Broadway Back to School event, benefitting theatre education programs for underserved students. Hosted by Hunter Bell ([title of show], Found), Broadway Back to School will be a fun-filled, fast-paced evening celebrating the theatre arts and featuring Broadway stars performing alongside Thespian students.

Don't miss this chance to catch up with ITS alumni and friends and meet the movers and shakers in the theatre education community, plus help a great cause.

$75-1250 tickets. Most tickets include a two-course dinner and an open bar.

NY Pops Presents: Lucie Arnaz, September 25 AT 5:30PM:

This cabaret fundraiser, hosted by Steven Reineke, Music Director of The New York Pops, supports the PopsEd music education programs and the more than 5,000 New York City students who participate annually in Kids in the Balcony at Carnegie Hall, PopsEd Lesson-Based Residencies in public schools, and Kids on Stage at our birthday gala.

Tickets from $275.

Julia Mattison IS Ruby Manger, September 25, 9:30PM:

Join fictional Broadway diva Ruby Manger as she makes her long-awaited return to The New York stage! Julia Mattison stars as Ms. Manger, an enigmatic Broadway and film legend, famous for such roles as Trudy the Blind Ghost in I See You, Not Really, But You Know What I Mean (Tony Award winner, Best Musical and Best Actress) and as Roberta in the film Inside Roberta (Sundance Film Festival rejected submission). In one hilarious hour, Ruby will re-visit her greatest career highlights and lowlights, from winning her first Tony Award, to her not-so-secret love affairs, to doing quaaludes in a basement with Rod Stewart that one time. Join Broadway's shining Ruby as she says her final farewell... four more times.

Featuring Taylor Trensch (Hello, Dolly!) as Allen Quiche Lorraine, Andrew Kober (Sunday in the Park with George) as Jean Dijon, Noel Carey (Brooklyn Sound) as Randy Newman, and Sara Chase (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as Sharon Coq Au Vin.

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

West Side Story 60th Anniversary Celebration, September 26 AT 7PM:

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below to celebrate the groundbreaking musical masterpiece West Side Story on the 60th anniversary of the show's opening. With an immortal score by Leonard Bernstein (music) and Stephen Sondheim (lyrics), West Side Story opened at the Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 1957. This very special 60th anniversary program will feature appearances by both young talent and theatre veterans singing some of the most beloved Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim songs from the score - "Something's Coming," "Maria," "Tonight," "Cool," "I Feel Pretty," "Somewhere," and others. Produced and hosted by journalist/theater historian Michael Portantiere.

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Jamie Leonhart in Estuary: an artist/mother story, September 26 AT 9:30PM:

Jamie Leonhart makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut in Estuary: an artist/mother story. Estuary is an musical exploration of the challenges and unanticipated realities of being an artist and a new parent. Through original songs and narrative, Leonhart navigates the changes in her artistic work, her relationships, and this new world of everything "baby" with equal parts humor and heartache. Jamie is a 2015 commissioned New York Voices artist of The Public Theater/Joe's Pub and Sunnyside Records recording artist.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Rachel Tucker, SEPTEMBER 27-30 AT 7PM:

Following a triumphant run as Elphaba in Wicked the Musical, Rachel Tucker makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut with her first intimate solo show, transferring to New York after two sell-out London runs and UK Tour. Rachel has just finished reprising her role as Elphaba in London's West End, as part of the show's West End 10th Anniversary cast, having also previously played the role to great acclaim in London for 3 years, where she holds the title of longest consecutive running Elphaba and won the 2011 WhatsOnStage award for Best Takeover in a Role. Rachel was the recipient of the Best Female Replacement Award at the 2016 Broadway.com Audience Awards for playing the role on Broadway in 2016.

$45-$65 cover charge. $70-$80 VIP seating. $90-$105 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Gloria Reuben: Great Ladies of Motown, SEPTEMBER 27 AT 9:30PM:

Join actress/singer Gloria Reuben for a fun night celebrating the fantastic ladies of Motown! From The Supremes, to The Marvelettes, to Mary Wells, and more, Great Ladies of Motown will be sure to please everyone! Gloria's first version of her template celebrating women in music began with her show LADIES' NIGHT: Great Ladies of Song, which she performed at Feinstein's/54 Below in March 2017, singing songs from KD Lang and Ella Fitzgerald to Alanis Morisette and Sade. Her new show Great Ladies of Motown is the first of many sequels to the original LADIES' NIGHT!

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Refinery29: Badass Women of Broadway, SEPTEMBER 28 AT 7PM:

At Refinery29, the story is women. As the leading name in female focused media, Refinery29's mission is to empower, engage and inspire women around the world to live a more creative life. As storytellers, Refinery29 is passionate about narratives that influence and excite, and whether fictional or real they know that women have the power to change the world. In this one night only concert, the women of Refinery29 in conjunction with some of Broadway's leading ladies bring you a collection of songs from some of the theatre's most badass heroines. We celebrate the mothers, the daughters, the love struck, the heartbroken, the fighters, the pacifists, and the multi dimensional female characters that motivate us to own our power. This is a night of Broadway that can't be missed, with part of the proceeds going to Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS. Badass Women of Broadway will be produced by Hannah Cecille, an employee of Refinery29 who was last seen producing Broadway Kidz Backwards at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Featuring Hannah Cecille, Lucie Fink, Mianne Chan, Ashley Trenkle, Patricia Beam, Ray Lowe, Zachary Clause, and more. Broadway performers to be announced soon!

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

The Ed Sullivan Birthday Show!, September 28 AT 9:30PM:

Yes, this is Ed Sullivan's birthday! And what better day could there be to honor the gentleman who brought New York City's vibrant world of live entertainment into the homes of America every Sunday night for decades! Elvis! The Beatles! Broadway shows! Spinning Plates! Everything and everybody with the talent to entertain performed for Mr. Sullivan and the nation. On his birthday, we'll celebrate Ed Sullivan with a wide variety of entertainments that will mirror the incredible diversity of his show. You'll hear famous pop songs that graced his stage, show tunes that, when performed on The Ed Sullivan Show, turned Broadway musicals into hits overnight, plus the classic songs performed by a parade of America's greatest singers who appeared on his show. And maybe even a puppet and a juggler, but hopefully no dog acts. Our show will star the same wide array of today's brilliant New York performers who, if Mr. Sullivan and his show were around today, would be starring on his program.

Featuring Steve "The Whistler" Herbst, Maxine Linehan ("Fiercely Talented"- NY Times), Farah Alvin (Nine, Saturday Night Fever), Jillian Louis (Multi-Award Winning Actress: It Shoulda Been You), Scott Coulter (2x Nightlife Award Winner), Douglas Ladnier (Jekyll & Hyde), and the Broadway by the Year Chorus, with more stars to be announced soon!

$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Liz Byrne: The Original Vintage Millennial, September 29 AT 9:30PM:

Liz Byrne, seen in Broadway's Baby It's You, is thrilled to return to Feinstein's/54 Below by popular demand in her new show "The Original Vintage Millennial." Liz will perform her favorite tunes as she celebrates individuality and performers that have inspired her... from Billie Holiday to Beyonce! Known for her ability to sing any style, this postmodern show will include mashups, musical theater, contemporary pop, and oldies. Joined by one or two spectacular guest performers, including Beth Leavel, this will surely be a dazzling night you won't want to miss!

$35-$45 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and drink beverage minimum.

The Late Comet: Celia Mei Rubin is #34andsingle, September 29 AT 11:30PM:

Celia Mei Rubin (Matilda, The Great Comet) is #34andsingle. Come on out to Feinstein's/54 Below to celebrate with her as she celebrates her birthday at midnight by lamenting bitterly but endearingly on her perpetual singledom. She may end up #35andsingle by the end of the night, but it will probably be agreed that she still has the body of a 25 year-old, so let's be honest: 35 has rarely looked this good, single or not.

Accompanied by musical director and crazy sidekick, Seth Bisen-Hersh (Every Day a Little Seth, Love Quirks), along with some cool pals, the one guarantee is that the stage will be filled with weirdos. A portion of proceeds from this show will benefit Doctors Without Borders.

Featuring Megan Masako Haley (Pacific Overtures, Wicked Tour), Tommy McDowell (Cabaret Tour, American Idiot Tour), and Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q, Into The WoodsTour).

Directed by Austin Regan.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drinks or $20 food and beverage minimum.

Brittain Ashford, September 30 AT 9:30PM:

Join Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812's Brittain Ashford in her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut! Brittain originated the role of Sonya in The Great Comet at Ars Nova in 2012, and received a Lortel nomination for her performance during the Off-Broadway Kazino run. Brittain has also appeared in Dave Malloy's Ghost Quartet and fronts her own band, Prairie Empire. Tonight Brittain is proud to present a night of her own music and some favorite covers with some of her favorite New York musicians and special (surprise) guests.

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

An Evening of Cult Classics to Benefit the ACLU, September 30 AT 11:30PM:

Are you die hard Carrie fan? Do you live for midnight showings of Rocky Horror Picture Show? Wish you were born a few decades earlier so you could have seen the original The Cradle Will Rock? Join emerging artists for an almost-midnight showing of collections from your favorite cult classics. Songs will revolve around the themes of propaganda, activism, and identity, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the ACLU.

$15 cover charge. $35 premium seating. 2 drinks or $20 food and beverage minimum.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

