Michael Cerveris, Alex Brightman, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Join Tenth Edition Of THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES

Tonight, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues celebrates its milestone tenth edition, airing on IGTV @24hourplays and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/. In the biggest round yet, 28 actors have been paired with the industry's top writers, who are crafting unique pieces just for them in just 24 hours. From 6 PM on, the new monologues will be published, one every 15 minutes.

The cast taking on the challenge this week includes Ben Ahlers, Jason Biggs, Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, Aya Cash, Michael Cerveris, Michael Chernus, Merle Dandridge, Johanna Day, Maria Dizzia, John Doman, Brett Gelman, Zabryna Guevara, Evan Handler, Jessica Hecht, Alexander Hodge, Deirdre Lovejoy, Elizabeth Marvel, Anson Mount, Ronald Peet, Liza Jessie Peterson, Solea Pfeiffer, Danny Pudi, Gabriela Quezada Bloomgarden, Nina Quezada Bloomgarden, Ben Shenkman, Mirirai Sithole, and Shaunette Renée Wilson. Their monologues will be written by Mallery Avidon, Trista Baldwin, Chad Beckim, Rachel Bonds, Emily Breeze, John J. Caswell Jr., Joshua Conkel, Laura Eason, Alex Edelman, Rebecca Gilman, Daniel Goldfarb, Dylan Guerra, J. Holtham, Garlia Cornelia Jones, David Lindsay-Abaire, Wendy MacLeod, Donald Margulies, Caroline V. McGraw, Tony Meneses, Itamar Moses, Dan O'Brien, Scott Organ, Brian James Polak, Andrew Rincón, Andrew Rosendorf, Alexis Scheer, and Jonathan Marc Sherman.

Last night at 6 PM, actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers got to work on crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues this morning at 10 AM, are filming their performances throughout the day, and at 6 PM their videos begin to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues are produced by Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette. The artistic director of The 24 Hour Plays is Mark Armstrong.

The 24 Hour Plays are known for their work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater. Past participants including Jennifer Aniston, Laverne Cox, Billy Crudup, David Cross, Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Dratch, Jesse Eisenberg, Edie Falco, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Cynthia Nixon, Anna Paquin, Rosie Perez, Phylicia Rashad, Chris Rock, Sam Rockwell, Liev Schreiber, Amanda Seyfried, Michael Shannon, Gabourey Sidibe, Sarah Silverman, Marisa Tomei, Naomi Watts and more!

More information for those who would like to support The 24 Hour Plays or attend a live performance in the future is available at https://24hourplays.com.

