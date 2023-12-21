Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Jaida Leigh Miller

Voting has officially closed for the remianing contestest of Next On Stage! In just one day, we will find out which three students in both the high schoool and college age groups will move on to the finale on January 14, 2024.

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tomorrow, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet High School contestant Jaida Leigh Miller from Palm Harbor, Florida.

What do you love the most about performing?

Telling a story through song and the adrenaline rush that I get...plus it's just a lot of FUN!

Is there a theatre educator who has had a big impact on you as a performer?

Yes, my theater director for the last 6 years, Katie Combs (Bay Area Performing Arts and Casting)

Is there a piece of advice that the judges have given so far that has especially stuck with you?

It's ok sometimes to do less with acting choices, also be careful with diction and lastly, don't try to mimic anyone, sing the song as it's authentic to me!

Share a fun fact about yourself!

I'm a tap dancer and student choreographer.

Watch Jaida's performances so far...

Week 4:

Week 3:

Week 2:

Week 1: