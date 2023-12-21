Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Jaida Leigh Miller

The Top 3 contestants will be announced on Friday, December 22, 2023.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 2 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
Interview: Real-Life Married Couple Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Share the Stage in FIDDL Photo 3 Interview: Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Talk FIDDLER at Paper Mill
Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Photo 4 Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Stoll & More

Next on Stage Season 4 Next on Stage Season 4
Next on Stage Season 4 Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Jaida Leigh Miller

Voting has officially closed for the remianing contestest of Next On Stage! In just one day, we will find out which three students in both the high schoool and college age groups will move on to the finale on January 14, 2024. 

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tomorrow, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet High School contestant Jaida Leigh Miller from Palm Harbor, Florida.

What do you love the most about performing?

Telling a story through song and the adrenaline rush that I get...plus it's just a lot of FUN!

Is there a theatre educator who has had a big impact on you as a performer?

Yes, my theater director for the last 6 years, Katie Combs (Bay Area Performing Arts and Casting)

Is there a piece of advice that the judges have given so far that has especially stuck with you?

It's ok sometimes to do less with acting choices, also be careful with diction and lastly, don't try to mimic anyone, sing the song as it's authentic to me!

Share a fun fact about yourself! 

I'm a tap dancer and student choreographer.

Watch Jaida's performances so far...

Week 4:

Week 3: 

Week 2:

Week 1:



RELATED STORIES

1
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Amaya Hardin Photo
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Amaya Hardin

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tomorrow, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet College contestant Amaya Hardin from Maumelle, Arkansas.

2
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Sara Elder Photo
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Sara Elder

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tomorrow, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet College contestant Sara Elder from Virginia.

3
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Alexandra Donach Photo
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Alexandra Donach

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tomorrow, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet College contestant Alexandra Donach from Woodbury, New York.

4
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Mackenzie Crawford Photo
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Mackenzie Crawford

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tomorrow, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet High School contestant Mackenzie Crawford from Sioux City, Iowa.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: TED LASSO's Brendan Hunt Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as 'Producer'Video: TED LASSO's Brendan Hunt Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as 'Producer'
Cast and Creative Team Revealed For AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill PlayhouseCast and Creative Team Revealed For AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 21st, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 21st, 2023
Review Roundup: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Hits The RoadReview Roundup: Reimagined PETER PAN National Tour Hits The Road

Videos

Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Video
Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA
The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE Video
The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE
HARMONY's Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess Are Broadway BFFs Video
HARMONY's Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess Are Broadway BFFs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
SIX
Ticket Central WONKA
SWEENEY TODD
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You