Meet the Cast of OPERATION MINCEMEAT, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

David Cumming - Charles Cholmondeley David Cumming is an award-winning writer-performer and co-writer and star of Operation Mincemeat which won Best New Musical at the 2024 Olivier Awards, and which also saw him nominated for Best Actor in a Musical for originating the role of Charles Cholmondeley. Outside of Operation Mincemeat, David is a part of the award-winning dark-comedy theatre troupe Kill the Beast and a freelance actor/writer/director/composer in his own right. His multi-award-winning beatbox retelling of Frankenstein: How To Make A Monster, co-created with the BAC Beatbox Academy, was one of The Guardian’s Top 10 Shows of 2018 and was later adapted for TV by David and the team for BBC Four. Further credits include Theatre: Operation Mincemeat (Fortune Theatre), Saint Jude (Swamp Motel: Composer/ Sound Design), Dog Show (Pleasance Theatre: Co-creator/Composer/Performer) Film and TV: Hex Vet (Nickelodeon: Voiceover), The Amazing Mr Blunden (Sky Arts: Actor) Radio/Podcast: The Sink (BBC Sounds: Composer), Who Exploded Vivien Stone? (Fremantle/ Kill the Beast: Co-Writer/Performer)

Claire-Marie Hall - Jean Leslie Claire-Marie trained at Mountview Academy and is currently playing Jean Leslie in the Olivier Award winning Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre, a role she originated in the West End. Further theatre credits include Theatre: Jean Leslie in Operation Mincemeat (Southwark Playhouse & Riverside Studios), Cosette in Les Miserables (West End), U/S Dea in The Grinning Man (West End), Cynthia Houston/Mama Mega in Spies Are Forever – West End Concert (Tin Can Bros/Lambert Jackson), Gabriella Montez in High School Musical (Hammersmith Apollo & National Tour), Tuptim in The King & I (National Tour), Innkeeper’s Wife in The Wicker Husband (Watermill Theatre), The Colours (Soho Theatre), On Hostile Ground (Northampton Royal & Derngate), The Wonderful Storybook (Theatre Peckham), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Outdoor Tour, Scoot Theatre), Jesus Christ Superstar (Frinton Summer Theatre), The Sorrows Of Satan (Tristan Bates Theatre), Between Empires (St James’ Theatre & Edinburgh Festival) and Aladdin (First Family Entertainment, Jordan Productions & Hackney Empire) Film and TV: Just Up Your Street and Aladdin (BBC Wales) Radio: When The Dog Dies and My Brilliant Divorce (BBC Radio 4)

Natasha Hodgson - Ewen Montagu Natasha Hodgson is an award-winning writer-performer and co-writer and star of Operation Mincemeat which won Best New Musical at the 2024 Olivier Awards, and which also saw her nominated for Best Actress in a Musical for originating the role of Ewen Montagu. Outside of Operation Mincemeat, Natasha is a part of the award-winning dark-comedy theatre troupe Kill the Beast and created and starred in her own critically acclaimed BBC scripted fiction series The Sink which was nominated for Best Podcast/Online Audio at the Audio Drama Awards 2021 and named one of the Top 20 Podcasts of 2020 by The Guardian. Further credits include: Theatre: Operation Mincemeat (Fortune Theatre); Director’s Cut, Don’t Wake the Damp, He Had Hairy Hands and The Boy Who Kicked Pigs (Kill the Beast) Film and TV writing: Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared (Channel 4), Dogs in Space (Netflix), The Amazing World of Gumball and Bravest Warriors (Cartoon Network) Radio/Podcast includes: Creator/writer The Sink (BBC)

Zoe Roberts - Johnny Bevan Zoë Roberts an award-winning writer-performer, and co-writer and star of Operation Mincemeat, which won Best New Musical at the 2024 Olivier Awards, and for which she was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for originating the role of Johnny Bevan & Others. Outside of Operation Mincemeat, Zoë is part of the award-winning dark-comedy theatre troupe Kill the Beast. She specialises in making hugely entertaining, genre-defying stories infused with complete and utter silliness. Theatre includes: Operation Mincemeat (Fortune Theatre, Riverside Studios, Southwark Playhouse, New Diorama); Saint Jude (Swamp Motel); the Ivy Isklander series (Swamp Motel); Director’s Cut, Don’t Wake the Damp, He Had Hairy Hands and The Boy Who Kicked Pigs (Kill the Beast). Film & TV writing includes: Dogs in Space (Netflix) Podcast & Radio writing & performing includes: Who Exploded Vivien Stone? (Fremantle/Storyglass), Behind the Screams (Little Earthquake) and Eglantine Whitechapel: Supernatural Detective (Kill the Beast)

Jak Malone - Hester Leggett Jak Malone is an Olivier Award-winning actor from Merseyside. He won the 2024 Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical, playing Hester in Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre. Further stage credits include: Sondheim on Sondheim (Alexandra Palace Theatre); Spies Are Forever (Gillian Lynne Theatre); Operation Mincemeat (Riverside Studios / Southwark Playhouse / New Diorama Theatre) and A Clockwork Orange (Everyman Theatre, Liverpool). Workshops include: Benny & Joon (Larry Hirchhorn); Grayson: The Musical (National Theatre). Training: BA Acting, LIPA. When Jak is not performing he’s an avid fan of horror movies, nail varnish and The Muppets.

Brandon Contreras - Performer Brandon Contreras (they/he) most recently finished his run causing chaos as “Cal” in the Off-Broadway/International hit, Titanique. A New York City born & raised creative, he made Broadway debut in Almost Famous (OBC & Old Globe) and has been seen in some other theatre favorites including: Titanic and Road Show (City Center Encores!), In the Heights (1st National), Jerry Springer: The Opera (The New Group), Beauty & the Beast (Drury Lane), Bhangin’ It! (La Jolla Playhouse), You Deserve to be Here (Roundabout Theatre Workshop) and The Play that Goes Wrong (Pioneer). FILM/TV: Upcoming feature film, “There She Goes” opposite Rachel Leigh Cook and Utkarsh Ambudkar, “WeCrashed”, “Mr. Robot”, “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens”. Brandon is also a freelance director, writer, filmmaker & choreographer for multiple collaborative art pieces. With over 1.6 Million followers across all social media platforms, he is the co-creator of the Telly Award winning Queer sketch platform, The HomoSapianExperience. www.brandoncontreras.com. @OhHey_Brandon @TheHomoSapienExperience

Jessi Kirtley - Performer Jessi Kirtley (she/her) recently graduated from the music theatre program at Baldwin Wallace University. Her professional career began at Forestburgh Playhouse as a member of the resident company in the Summer of 2022. Since then she has appeared in various regional theatres in the Cleveland Area, notably the Beck Center’s Lizzie and Ghost and Playhouse Square’s Ordinary Days. She also led Idaho Shakespeare/Great Lakes Theatre’s Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 as Natasha in 2023.

Sam Hartley - Performer Sam Hartley (Understudy). Broadway: Gutenberg! (Doug standby). National Tour: Chicago (Billy Flynn), Elf (Buddy), Beauty and the Beast (Beast), A Christmas Story (The Old Man). Off-Broadway: The Butcher Boy (Irish Rep), The Lightning Thief (Lucille Lortel, 2017).

Gerianne Perez - Performer Gerianne Pérez (she/her) is hailed by the New York Times as an “Impressive” and “Effortless” singer, recently concluded her critically acclaimed run as Catherine of Aragon in the national tour of the Tony & Olivier Award winning SIX: The Musical. Gerianne’s talent led her to earn her BFA from the esteemed Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. Her exceptional musicianship and a cappella expertise paved the way for her Broadway debut as Kathy in In Transit, the first and only a cappella musical on Broadway, directed by the renowned Tony-Award winner, Kathleen Marshall. She also traversed the country in the heart-warming first national tour of Waitress, which led to her joining the Broadway company alongside Grammy-Award winner, Sara Bareilles. In addition to these notable credits, Gerianne has graced the stage in various other productions, including Oratorio for Living Things (Off Broadway), In The Heights (Hangar Theatre), Grease (North Shore Music Theatre), and Vocalosity (1st National). Gerianne’s television appearances include the popular New York series “Law and Order.” Gerianne’s voice can be heard on the tracks “Fever,” “Locked out of Heaven,” and “Hallelujah” on the Vocalosity album, as well as the Original Broadway Cast album of In Transit. @gerianne.perez