Max Clayton to Join CHICAGO on Broadway as Fred Casely in November

From River City to Cook County! The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome Broadway veteran Max Clayton in the role of “Fred Casely.” He joins previously announced Max von Essen as “Billy Flynn”, beginning Monday, November 6th at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).



About Max Clayton

Max was most recently seen on Broadway as the Harold Hill standby in the 2022 revival of The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. His previous Broadway credits include Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Hello Dolly!, Pretty Woman, Bandstand (Chita Rivera Award nom), Something Rotten!, On The Town, and Gigi. His film and television credits include White Noise (Netflix) and “Dear Edward” (Apple TV).



About Chicago

This year (and every year), the producers of Chicago are also celebrating the work of Broadway legend John Kander, who co-wrote the score to Chicago with the late Fred Ebb. Mr. Kander has the distinction of having had a show running on Broadway every season for the last 50 years. He has had presence on Broadway since 1959 when he earned his first credit as the dance music arranger and rehearsal pianist on Gypsy.



With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.



The current cast of Chicago features Charlotte d’Amboise as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Ryan Silverman as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Christine Cornish, Jennnifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Denny Paschall, Khori Michele Petinaud, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, and Colt Adam Weiss.



Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.



Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.



Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.



Performance Schedule

Mondays at 7pm, Tuesdays at 7pm, Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm & 8pm, Sundays at 2pm & 7pm



Special added Holiday shows include: Wednesday November 1 @ 7pm, Friday November 24th @ 2:30pm, Wednesday December 20 @ 7pm, Wednesday December 27th @ 2pm & 7pm, and Friday December 29th @ 2:30pm, Wednesday March 27th @ 2pm & 7pm, Wednesday July 3rd @ 2pm & 7pm.

