Karen Mason to Headline Annual Free Chelsea Community Church Candlelight Carol Service

Chelsea Community Church, a unique non-denominational Christian congregation in New York City that welcomes people of all faiths-and of uncertain faith, celebrates the holidays with the 51st annual CCC CANDLELIGHT CAROL SERVICE on Sunday, December 14 at 6pm at St. Peter's Church Chelsea and streaming free on YouTube, Facebook, and Zoom.

The centerpiece of the CCC CANDLELIGHT CAROL SERVICE is a reading of the famed 1822 poem, A Visit from St. Nicholas (commonly known as 'Twas the Night Before Christmas), attributed to Clement Clarke Moore. Broadway star and Chelsea resident Karen Mason (Mamma Mia, Sunset Boulevard) will read the iconic poem about Santa Claus live at the actual church Moore helped to design and build.

This joyous non-denominational holiday celebration also features the CCC Choir, surrounded by candles, under the direction of John Thomas Fischer and Jeff Cubeta on piano and organ. Music for the evening will include J.S. Bach's "Jesu, Joy of Our Desiring," Adolph Adam's "O, Holy Night" and Kirk Franklin's "Joy" as well as "Silent Night" and other traditional holiday carols. The evening concludes with cookies, hot cider, and hot chocolate in the Rectory.