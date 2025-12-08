The Amours Join WAITING TO EXHALE Concert Program

The Amours have been added to Waiting To Exhale In Concert Live to Film at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of the iconic film originally released by 20th Century Fox. The line-up for the December 14th concert event also includes Grammy and Golden Globe award-winner Andra Day, Quincy Jones protégé Sheléa, multi-platinum recording artist and actress Deborah Cox and multi-platinum singer and songwriter Tamar Braxton.

Multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer, and bassist Adam Blackstone will serve as the musical and creative director of the concert, in addition to performing live on stage. Tickets are available HERE.

Waiting to Exhale tells the story of four women living in the Phoenix metropolitan area and their relationships with men and with one another. Savannah, Robin, Bernadine and Gloria get together frequently to support one another and listen to each other vent about life and love. They each want to be in a romantic relationship but have difficulties finding a good man. Relive the songs, the love, the sisterhood in one unforgettable night.

The “Waiting To Exhale” film, based on Terry McMillan’s best-selling novel, marked the directorial debut of Oscar winner Forest Whitaker. The film featured the stellar cast of Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Lela Rochon and Loretta Devine. The soundtrack, executive produced by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, was the first all-female artist soundtrack in history, and went on to be nominated for 11 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. “Waiting to Exhale” is currently available to stream on Hulu.

ABOUT THE AMOURS:

The Amours are a sister duo from Washington, D.C., comprised of vocalists and creatives Jakiya Ayanna and Shaina Aisha. The Amours have toured the world as supporting vocalists and contributed to Grammy Award–winning records. They also served as background vocalists for PJ Morton during his Gumbo era, or and performed a viral rendition of “Rodeo” during Juvenile’s highly anticipated NPR Tiny Desk. Most recently, The Amours released their latest album, Girls Will Be Girls (August 15), now available on all streaming platforms.