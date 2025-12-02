STRANGER THINGS: THE FINAL SEASON CELEBRATION Set for The Paley Museum on December 18

The Paley Museum will host STRANGER THINGS: THE FINAL SEASON CELEBRATION on Thursday, December 18 at 6:30 p.m. at its Midtown Manhattan location at 25 West 52 Street. The event will feature a screening of an episode from the fifth and final season of the Netflix series, followed by a behind-the-scenes conversation with members of the cast and creative team. The program will serve as the final PaleyLive event of 2025 and is part of The Paley Museum’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of The Paley Center for Media, said, “Over five seasons the intrepid teens of Hawkins, Indiana, have heroically battled strange and mysterious forces, thrilling fans worldwide, and we are honored to celebrate the final season of this global phenomenon at The Paley Museum. We look forward to welcoming fans for what promises to be an unforgettable evening, and we extend our tremendous thanks to our friends at Netflix for their continued support.”

Set in the fall of 1987, the final season follows Hawkins in the aftermath of the Rifts opening. The characters are united in their effort to locate and defeat Vecna, whose whereabouts remain unknown. The government has imposed a military quarantine on the town and intensified its search for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding as the final conflict approaches.

The Paley Museum will screen the final episode from Volume One. A conversation will follow with Matt and Ross Duffer, creators, writers, directors, and executive producers; cast members Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Jamie Campbell Bower, and David Harbour; and moderator Perri Nemiroff, Senior Producer at Collider. Attendees will also have an opportunity to win a Stranger Things keepsake.

Volume One of the final season is now streaming on Netflix. Volume Two will begin streaming on Christmas Day, and The Finale will be released on New Year’s Eve, with each volume debuting at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Tickets will go on sale to Paley President’s Circle, Patron Circle, and Partner Members on Wednesday, December 3 at noon ET. Sales will open to Paley Individual, Family, and Supporting Members on Friday, December 5 at noon ET, and to the general public on Wednesday, December 10 at noon ET. Members of the public are encouraged to explore Paley Membership for early access to discounted tickets and year-round museum benefits, including admission to the Paley Archive and access to the PaleyGX Gaming Studio and VR Experience.

The program is part of a full December schedule at The Paley Museum, which includes The Beatles on The Beatles: A Special Screening of “Anthology: Episode One” on December 2; An Evening with Bob Costas on December 9; and Percy Jackson and the Olympians: An Inside Look at Season 2 on December 17. The museum also continues its annual holiday exhibit, PaleyLand, running through January 4.