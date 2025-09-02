Anthony Ramos Joins 'Children in Conflict' Benefit Concert

Children in Conflict has announced “Children in Conflict Show,” a benefit concert taking place Thursday, December 11, 2025, at the Brooklyn Paramount Theater in New York City. Featuring performances by Common, Natasha Bedingfield, Anthony Ramos (Broadway's Hamilton), and Mon Rovia. Tickets go on sale to the public on November 18 here.

Hosted by John Oliver, the concert will raise funds for Children in Conflict’s global programs, which provide education, mental health support, and safe spaces for children living through war and displacement. It also represents a rallying call to the creative community to stand with children whose lives have been upended by conflict.

“We work in places where childhood itself is under attack,” said Dr. Kim McCall, Executive Director of Children in Conflict. “This concert is about restoring joy, connection, and possibility—reminding the world that even in war, children’s dreams are worth fighting for.”

The December 11 concert will feature sets from Common, Natasha Bedingfield, Anthony Ramos, and Mon Rovîa with surprise guests and collaborations still to be announced. Beyond a single night, “Children in Conflict Show” calls on the music industry to harness its platform for good platform for good—turning creativity into advocacy and awareness into action.

“I want to stand where big changes happen - not just for me, but for those whose stories are often left untold,” said Mon Rovîa. “When I make music, it’s about connection, justice and healing—and this night is part of that story.”

About Children in Conflict

Children in Conflict works with local partner organizations to protect, educate, and support children living through war and displacement. From building safe learning spaces in conflict zones to delivering trauma informed mental-health programs, Children in Conflict’s mission is to give children not just hope, but a future.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas