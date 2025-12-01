The Indie Collaborative Celebrates The Holidays at Lincoln Center

The Indie Collaborative will return to Lincoln Center's Bruno Walter Auditorium on Wednesday night, December 3, at 7 p.m. with a holiday celebration for all-ages.

The Bruno Walter Auditorium at Lincoln Center is at 111 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10023-7410.

The 90-minute concert celebrates the Winter holidays, including Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Diwali, the Winter Solstice, the New Year, and the Chinese New Year. The music spans the worlds of jazz to folk, roots to Latin, musical theater to global, it's 90 minutes of sheer music magic.

This year's featured artists include:

- Bi-lingual Singer/Songwriter/Storyteller Grammy nominee Flor Bromley, currently nominated for "HERStory" in the children's category

- Grammy Winner and children's artist Joanie Leeds with her daughter Joya, currently nominated for "Ageless-100 Years Young" in the children's category

- International concert pianist Vivian Fang Liu with the Sol Sharpe Youth Choir

- Musical activist and children's artist, Emmy nominee Steve Elci

- Jazz favorite and playwright Camille Harris

- Award-winning Nashville songwriter Betsy Walter

The all-star "house band" includes:

- Josie Award's Musician of the year Multi-instrumentalist EJ Ouellette

- Saxophone maestro of 14 iconic Broadway show orchestras Lou Caimano

- Co-leader of the New Lionel Hampton Band and bass player extraordinaire Christian Fabian

- Award winning, multi-instrumentalist/composer/arranger, and vocalist Ricky Persaud, Jr.

- Grammy recognized Jazz multi-instrumentalist Alex Otey

- Critically acclaimed drummer, composer, and educator Christian Finger

- World renowned Jazz/Raga pianist Charu Suri, currently nominated in the Jazz instrumental category for her album "Shayan"

In 2016, IC Co-Founders Emmy Winner Eileen Sherman and Billboard Top 10 Artist Grant Maloy Smith combined their talents to create an international consortium (now 2000+ artists) to foster a professional, collaborative spirit among Indie Artists worldwide. The result exceeded their wildest dreams. With today's technology, IC Musicians span the globe, working together to create what becomes Grammy, Emmy, and top-charting Billboard projects.