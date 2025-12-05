Regina “Marquita” Tate Will Give Talk 'Dancing on Paper' at Hamilton Landmark Galleries

Regina “Marquita” Tate, a New York-based artist and curator, continues a series of discussions entitled “ Dancing on Paper”. on Sat., December 6, 2025 at 3pm @ Hamilton Landmark Galleries (467 West 144th Street) in Manhattan.

Tickets for this in-person event are $25.00 (plus fees) and can be purchased through Eventbrite or Zelle: (917) 790-9070. Space is limited, please get your ticket early to secure your spot! For information, call 212-281-7667.

Join in for an experience with Ms. Tate, an acclaimed New York-based artist and curator as she leads an engaging series of discussions titled “Dancing on Paper.” This unique event explores how music shapes the color and form of sounds represented on paper, providing a dynamic intersection of art and music.

Don't miss this chance to connect with Marquita and immerse yourself in a stimulating conversation that will inspire and challenge your perception of art. Whether you're an artist, musician, or simply a lover of the arts, this discussion promises to enrich your understanding and appreciation of both fields.

Hamilton Landmark Galleries is located between Amsterdam and Convent Avenues in New York City. Take the "A", "B", "C" or "D" subway to 145th Street in Manhattan. Connect with HLG on Instagram: @hamiltonlandmark.

