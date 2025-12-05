ONCE IN A LIFETIME: A SAMMY DAVIS, JR. CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION Comes to 54 Below This Weekend

54 Below will present Once in a Lifetime: A Sammy Davis, Jr. Centennial Celebration on Sunday, December 7 at 7:00 p.m. at 254 West 54th Street. Musical Director and host Michael Lavine will lead the evening, produced by writers Joe Marchese and Andy Skurow. The event will also be streamed for remote audiences.

Samuel George Davis Jr. (December 8, 1925 – May 16, 1990) earned recognition as a singer, actor, comedian, dancer, musician, and activist whose career spanned vaudeville, Broadway, film, and recordings. The program will feature an ensemble performing songs associated with Davis, including “I Gotta Be Me,” “Yes I Can,” “The Candy Man,” “Too Close for Comfort,” and “Something's Gotta Give.”

Performers scheduled to appear include Michael-Demby Cain, Keith David, Jerry Dixon, Ava Nicole Frances, Rupert Holmes, Nicolas King, Marc Kudisch, Lee Roy Reams, T. Oliver Reid, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Blinky Williams, and Eric Jordan Young, with additional appearances anticipated. They will be joined by Daniel Glass on drums, Michael Lavine on piano, and Michael O’Brien on bass. Cast and musicians are subject to change.

TICKETING AND INFORMATION

Tickets range from $51.50 to $106.50 depending on seating type, with VIP and premium options available. A $25 food and beverage minimum applies. Tickets for both in-person and streaming access may be purchased through 54Below.com.

54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019.