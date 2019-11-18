Lucas Steele Will Join The Cast Of EMOJILAND The Musical

Lucas Steele (Tony Nominee for The Great Comet) makes the jump from Broadway to the inside of a smartphone this winter, in the new Off-Broadway musical Emojiland. Arborhouse Productions & Visceral Entertainment (Michael Chase Gosselin and Tim Sulka) today announced that the actor will be taking on the role of Skull alongside the previously announced citizens of Emojiland: Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea) as Princess, Josh Lamon (The Prom, Groundhog Day) as Prince, George Abud (The Band's Visit) as Nerd Face, Emojiland Co-Writer Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes (aka "Smize"), Emmy Winner & Grammy Nominee Felicia Boswell (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE, Shuffle Along, Motown) as Police Officer, Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture, YouTube's "Breaking Down the Riffs") as Construction Worker, and Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella) as Pile of Poo. The production will have a limited Off-Broadway run Thursday, January 9, 2020 through Sunday, March 8, 2020 at The Duke on 42nd Street in New 42nd Street Studios (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues). Emojiland The Musical garnered 12 nominations and 5 wins at the 2018 NYMF Awards and was a 2018 Richard Rodgers Award Finalist.



"I'm thrilled to be joining this incredible cast led by director Tom Caruso," says Steele. "If laughter is the best medicine, prepare to be healed in Emojiland."



Lucas Steele's Broadway credits include Great Comet, and The Threepenny Opera (with Alan Cumming and Cyndi Lauper). Off-Broadway: credits include the St. Vincents Project (Rattlestick), Myths and Hymns (Prospect Theater Company), The Kid (The New Group), The Great Comet (Ars Nova, Kazino), Wickets (3LD), Oliver Twist (TFANA), and Corpus Christie (Bowery Lane). A Tony nominee and Lucille Lortel Award winner, he can also be seen in the award-winning short films Photo Op and Cavan. Television: Dangerous Liaisons (Pilot).



Emojiland's book, music and lyrics are written by Keith Harrison & Laura Schein. The musical will be directed by Thomas Caruso (Southern Comfort, Matilda, Groundhog Day), with choreography by Kenny Ingram (The Lion King) and musical direction by Lena Gabrielle (Endangered!). Scenic design is by David Goldstein, costume & make-up design is by Vanessa Leuck, lighting design is by Jamie Roderick, sound design is by Ken Goodwin, and projection design is by Lisa Renkel & Possible Productions. The production is cast by Binder Casting (Chad Murnane, CSA), is Executive Produced & General Managed by Visceral Entertainment (Michael Chase Gosselin / Tim Sulka), and is Production Managed by Tinc Productions. Social Media & Influencer Marketing is by YesBroadway (Sam Maher). Bell Arts Entertainment (Jacquelyn Bell) associate produces.



Originally presented by the New York Musical Festival, Dan Markley, Executive Director & Producer, Emojiland was a Grand Jury Selection of the 2018 New York Musical Festival.



Not to be confused with, and very much unlike The Emoji Movie, Emojiland is an electric ensemble piece about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression; a princess who doesn't want a prince; a skull dying for deletion; a nerd face too smart for his own good; a face with sunglasses who can't see past his own reflection; and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society - and a heart - can face: Who are we? And who matters?



Performances of Emojiland will be Tuesdays - Saturdays at 8pm, Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm, and Sundays at 7pm.



Tickets for Emojiland will go on sale at 12pm EST on Tuesday, November 19th, 2019, and will be available for purchase online at Dukeon42.org; by phone at 646-223-3010; or in person at The Duke on 42nd Street at 229 West 42nd Street (Tuesdays-Fridays 4-7 and Saturdays 12-6).



The running time is approximately 2 hours, including intermission.



Visit Emojiland.com for more info and updates.





