Living Colour, Blues Brothers, Ringo Starr And Billy Joel's Band Perform For Jimi Hendrix Birthday

Felicia Collins of CBS Orchestra, Vernon Reid and Corey Glover from Living Color, Mark Rivera from The Billy Joel Band/Ringo Starr Band, Lee Finkelstein of The Blues Brothers Band, Shannon Conley, Danny Keane, Militia Vox, Queen V, Sophia Ramos, Jann Klose, Frank Gilchrest, Alec Shantzis, Bruce Edwards, Frank Gravis, Scott Yahaney and WHO KNOWS WHO ELSE WILL STOP BY...

Could be Comedian Bill Burr - drums, Paul Shaffer, Bill Murray, Chris Noth, Ben Vereen, Valerie Simpson, Julio Fernandez, Ilene Kristen, Dave Stewart, Comedy Central's Wali Collins or others!

New York City has always had its share of hip performance rooms where on any given night you may end up rubbing shoulders with legends of music and film. Normally you have to be "in the know" to find these spots, and lately the landscape has been barren in this respect in general. Now, Felicia's Jukebox LIVE has taken the torch and started the fire blazing again; creating an all star community jam which is truly open to all - happening every Wednesday night starting at 10:30pm at the legendary The Cutting Room 44 E 32nd St. New York, NY, 10016. www.thecuttingroomnyc.com

Famous Musicians and Actors have been stopping down regularly, jumping up on stage to jam with other stars and local musicians alike in support of one of their own - professional musician and former vocalist/guitarist for the CBS Orchestra on The Late Show with David Letterman, Felicia Collins.

This week, they celebrate the birthday of arguably one of the best guitarists ever to strap one on, Jimi Hendrix - with a night of Hendrix songs performed by Felicia alongside Vernon Reid and Corey Glover from Living Color, Mark Rivera from The Billy Joel Band/Ringo Starr Band, Lee Finkelstein of The Blues Brothers Band, Shannon Conley, Danny Keane, Militia Vox, Queen V, Sophia Ramos, Jann Klose, Frank Gilchrest, Alec Shantzis, Bruce Edwards, Frank Gravis, Scott Yahaney and others, including local artists without a big name - yet! Come see tomorrow's stars today performing alongside established musical artists (and actors who like to dabble in a little rock and roll) and immerse yourself in the culture of NYC entertainment.

Past guests to get up on stage with Felicia and her band The Throwdown:

Comedian Bill Burr - drums, Paul Shaffer, Bill Murray, Chris Noth, Ben Vereen, Valerie Simpson, Julio Fernandez, Ilene Kristen, Dave Stewart, Comedy Central's Wali Collins to name a few. You really never know who will show up!

Prior to Late Show, Felicia was the lead guitarist and vocalist in Al Jarreau's band and then a member of Cyndi Lauper's band throughout her Hat Full Of Stars tour. As a member of Shaffer's band, Felicia performed every year in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony and has shared the stage with the likes of 50 Cent, Allman Brothers, Aretha Franklin, Ashford and Simpson, Barry White, Ben Harper, Billy Joel, Billy Bob Thornton, Bon Jovi, Bonnie Raitt, Candy Staton, Carol Burnette, Carrie Underwood, Cee-Lo, Chaka Khan, Chuck Berry, Dan Fogerty, Darlene Love, David Fathead Newman, David Sanborne, Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Elton John, Elvis Costello, Emmy Lou Harris, Faith Evans, Faith Hill, Foo Fighters, George Benson, Glen Frey, Green Day, Harry Connick Jr., Kathleen Battle, L.L. Cool J., Megadeth, Metallica, Little Richard, L.L.Cool J., James Brown, Jay-Z, Jeff Beck, Jef Lee Johnson, Joanie Mitchell, Joan Jett, Joan Osborn, Joe Walsh, John Mayer, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Kathleen Battle, Kris Kristofferson, Pharrell, Luther Vandross, GrandMaster Flash And The Furious Five, Martin Short, Liza Minelli, Luciano Pavorotti, Mary J. Blige, Martin Short, Marty Stuart, Narada Michael Walden, Nate Dog, Naughty By Nature, Ndea Davenport, N.E.R.D., Nile Rodgers, Nona Hendryx, Paul McCartney, Pete Townsend, Ray Benson, Ray Charles, Ringo Star, Rod Stewart, Salt N Pepa, Samuel L. Jackson, Jr., Siedah Garrett, Sheila E. Sheryl Crowe, Slash, Snoop Dogg, Spinners, Staple Singers, Stevie Winwood, Stevie Wonder, Temptations, Tina Turner, Tito Puente, Tom Jones, Tom Scott, Urge Overkill, Warren G, Warren Zevon, Weezer, The Wailers, Whitney Houston, Willie Nelson, Will Smith and so many more.

For more information on Felicia's Jukebox and to get tickets, please visit: https://tickets.thecuttingroomnyc.com/e/felicia-s-jukebox-live-72536357197

For more information on Felicia Collins please visit: www.feliciacollins.com





