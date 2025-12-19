Photos: Yolanda Adams as 'Miss Liza Jane' in HELL’S KITCHEN

You can now get a first look at four-time Grammy Award winner Yolanda Adams' Broadway debut in the role of Miss Liza Jane in the Grammy Award-winning hit musical Hell's Kitchen, featuring the music of 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys.

Yolanda Adams plays a limited engagement in Hell's Kitchen through Sunday, January 25, 2026.

Yolanda has earned numerous accolades throughout her career, in addition to her four Grammy Awards, she has received the first American Music Award for Contemporary Gospel Artist, sixteen Stellar Gospel Music Awards, seven NAACP Image Awards, five BET Awards and four Gospel Music Association Dove Awards for her work across fifteen albums.

The cast is led by Amanda Reid, Kelsee Kimmel, four-time Grammy Award winner Yolanda Adams, Ne-Yo and Lamont Walker II. HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.