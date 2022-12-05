Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards

The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Standings - 12/5/22

Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway)

Linda Cho - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 22%

William Goodman - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theater 5 Theater Row 17%

ALYSSA LUC - CAMP ROCK - Theatre Row 11%

Toni Leslie-James - SUFFS - The Public Theater 8%

Sarah Laux - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 5%

Gregg Barnes - BETWEEN THE LINES - Secondstage 5%

Kaye Voyce - THE BEDWETTER - Atlantic Theatre Company 5%

Alejo Vietti - TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 4%

Emilio Sosa - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works 4%

Dominique Fawn Hill - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 4%

JR Miranda - MANDELA - ATA 3%

Grace Jeon - TAMMANY HALL - Soho Playhouse 2%

Christopher Metzger - CHASING Andy Warhol - Bated Breath Theatre Company 2%

Adriana Diaz - AMERICANO - New World Stages 2%

Ann Hould-Ward - ASSASSINS - Classic Stage Company 2%

Qween Jean - BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 1%

Oana Botez - THE ORCHARD - Arlekin Players Theatre, Groundswell Theatricals, Cherry Orchard Festival, ShowOne Productions 1%

Queen - WEDDING BAND - Theater for a New Audience 1%

Orla Long - THE BUTCHER BOY - Irish Repertory Theatre 1%

Jermaine Montell - B-BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theatre 0%

Pam Friday - RAP UNZEL - Vortex 0%

Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Laura Dillon - SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival 27%

Sydni Rivero - MACBITCHES - Chain Theatre 17%

Mr. Dam Jr., John Miranda, Yolanda Brooks - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 16%

Ellie Raab - S.U.N. IN THE U.S.A. - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 14%

Rickey Reynoso - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Theaterlab 11%

Natalia Danilova - THE SINGING WINDMILLS - Theatre 71 8%

Lauren Snyder - LOBBY HERO - City Gate Productions 7%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Warren Carlyle - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theatre Folksbien 21%

David JV Meenan - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre row 14%

Marc Bruni - TREVOR: THE MUSICAL - Stage 42 11%

Lance Lewman - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 11%

Laura Luc - CAMP ROCK - Theatre Row 8%

Jessica Stone - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 8%

Leigh Silverman - SUFFS - The Public Theater 7%

Tye Blue - TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 6%

John Doyle - ASSASSINS - Classic Stage Company 4%

Laurie Woolery - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works 3%

Nick Flatto - STRANGER SINGS! - Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's 2%

David Serero - THE TEN COMMANDMENTS, THE MUSICAL - center for jewish history 2%

Scott Elliott - BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 2%

Ciaran O'Reilly - THE BUTCHER BOY - Irish Repertory Theatre 1%

Daniel Sullivan - THE VISITOR - The Public Theater 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Daniella Caggiano - SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival 36%

Robert W. Schneider - A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company 23%

Laura A Rizzo - LEGALLY BLONDE JR. - 2022 22%

Kenneth Ferrone - WANDERER - papermill playhouse 10%

Jay Michaels - A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - The Players Theatre 9%

Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

Saheem Ali - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 27%

Steven M. Fisher - THE LAST BOY - Town Hall 8%

Mike Donahue - WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - MCC Theater 8%

Rich Feldman - LOBBY HERO - City Gate Production 7%

Maarten Cornelis - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNESTLY LGBTQ+ - Actors Temple Theatre 7%

Gaye Taylor Upchurch - WISH YOU WERE HERE - Playwrights Horizons 5%

Darren Lee Cole - TAMMANY HALL - The Players Theatre 4%

Jamie Lloyd - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - BAMM 4%

Reg L. Douglas - LAMBS TO SLAUGHTER - Cherry Lane Theatre 4%

Anne Thompson-Scrething - RESURRECTION - American Theatre of Actors 3%

Jackson Gay - GOLDIE, MAX, AND MILK - 59E59 3%

Geoffrey Rivas - LATINA CHRISTMAS SPECIAL - Soho Playhouse 3%

Alexa Kelly - STRINGS ATTACHED - Pulse Ensemble/ Theatre Row 3%

Jack Serio - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Cherry Lane 3%

Awoye Timpo - WEDDING BAND - Theater for A New Audience 3%

James E Hardy - B BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theater 2%

Christopher Etienne - I SCREAM, YOU SCREAM - Roundabout Theatre Company 2%

Igor Golyak - THE ORCHARD - BAC, Arlekin Players Theatre 2%

Andrés Gallardo Bustillo - ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD - The Tank 2%

Mike Lemme - BATHROOM OF A BAR ON BLEECKER - Under St. Marks 1%

Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Ali Kamran - THE PORTRAIT OF AN ANGEL, A LION, A MONSTER - Theatre Lab 16%

Ted Wrigley - THE HAMLET EXPERIENCE - LATEA THEATER 9%

Rick Hamilton - MEMBERS OF THE CHOIR - The Chain Theater 9%

Joe Barros - NEGLECT - Teatro Latea 9%

Thom Harmon - LOBBY HERO - Moose Lodge Theatre/City Gate Productions 8%

Rachael Langton - A SHOT RANG OUT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 7%

Dan Bianchi - KING KONG - Radio Theatre NYC 7%

John Ruiz Miranda - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 6%

Ella Jane New - MACBITCHES - Chain Theatre 5%

Stephanie Cox-Connelly - S.U.N. IN THE U.S.A. - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 5%

Jay Michaels - DRACULA - Queensborough Performing Arts Center 4%

Maggie Burrows - MAN OF GOD - Geffen Playhouse 4%

Sara Wolkowitz - SHUT UP, Emily Dickinson - Abrons Arts Center 4%

Miranda Haymon - EXCEPTION TO THE RULE - Roundabout Underground 3%

Dan Bianchi - THE HAUNTING OF 85 EAST 4TH STREET - Kraine Theatre 1%

Jay Michaels - SOCKY TELLS ALL - Theatre Row Theatres 1%

Dan Bianchi - THE WHISPERER IN DARKNESS - St.John's Sanctuary 1%

Johnny Culver - GOODNIGHT IRENE - Gingerbread Players 1%

Johnny Culver - MORE SELECTIONS FROM SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - Fifth Avenue Theater off New York 1%

Gera Sandler - THE SINGING WINDMILLS - Theatre 71 0

Best Lighting Design (Off-Broadway)

Samuel Biondolillo - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 19%

Alyssa Saylor - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 15%

Cameron Filepas - CAMP ROCK - Theatre row 11%

Natasha Katz - SUFFS - The Public Theater 7%

Lap Chi Chu - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 7%

Isabella Byrd - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works 6%

Paige Seber - TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 6%

Jason Lyons - BETWEEN THE LINES - Secondstage 5%

Jane Cox and Tess James - ASSASSINS - Classic Stage Company 4%

Yuki Nasake Link - THE ORCHARD - Baryshnikov Arts Center 3%

Stacey Derosier - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 3%

Emily Clarkson - TAMMANY HALL - Soho Playhouse 2%

Stacey Derosier - WEDDING BAND - Theatre for a New Audience 2%

Jeff Croiter - BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 2%

Bretta Gerecke - AMERICAN (TELE)VISIONS - New York Theatre Workshop 2%

Stacey Derosier - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Cherry Lane Theater 2%

Bill Toles & Noel MacDuffie - B-BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theatre 1%

Maarten Cornelis - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNESTLY LGBTQ+ - Actors Temple Theatre 1%

Nicole Sliwinski - ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD - The Tank 0%

Best Lighting Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Ethan Steimel - A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company 22%

Wes Shippee - RADIOTHEATRE'S KING KONG - St.John's Sanctuary 12%

Michael Abrams - MACBITCHES - Chain Theatre 12%

Jamie Terrazzino - SPRING AWAKENING - Urban Stages 11%

Ilana Moskowitz - A SHOT RANG OUT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 9%

Maarten Cornelis - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 7%

Adam Sherwin - S.U.N. IN THE U.S.A. - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 6%

Lamine Thiam - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 6%

Vadim Ledvin - SHUT UP, Emily Dickinson - Abrons Arts Center 6%

Wes Shippee - THE HAUNTING OF 85 EAST 4TH STREET - Kraine Theatre 5%

Wes Shippee - THE WHISPERER IN DARKNESS - St.John's Sanctuary 4%

Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Bruce Sussman - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene 20%

Joshua Harmon/Sarah Silverman - THE BEDWETTER - Atlantic Theatre Company 15%

Lance Lewman - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 10%

Shaina Taub - SUFFS - The Public Theater 9%

Dan Collins - TREVOR: THE MUSICAL - Stage 42 9%

Jeffrey Schmelkin - THE PARTS I KEEP INSIDE - The Triad Theatre 9%

David Lindsay-Abaire - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 8%

Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Tye Blue - TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 5%

John Ridley - BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 4%

Timothy Allen McDonald - BETWEEN THE LINES - Tony Kiser Theatre 3%

Jonathan Hogue - STRANGER SINGS! - Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's 3%

Ben Fankhauser and Alex Wyse - A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET - DR2 Theater 3%

Brian Yorkey and Kwame Kwei-Armah - THE VISITOR - The Public Theater 1%

Asher Muldoon - THE BUTCHER BOY - Irish Repertory Theatre 1%

Christina Hemphill - A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - Players 0%

Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Annie Dillon & Sam Caps - SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival 63%

Christina Hemphill - A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - The Players Theatre 37%

Best New Musical (Off-Broadway)

HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 18%

TREVOR: THE MUSICAL - Stage 42 13%

BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 12%

KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 10%

THE PARTS I KEEP INSIDE - The Triad Theatre 8%

TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 7%

THE BEDWETTER - Atlantic Theater 6%

SUFFS - The Public Theater 6%

AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works 5%

BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 3%

STRANGER SINGS - Playhouse 46 at St. Lukes 3%

THE TEN COMMANDMENTS, THE MUSICAL - Center for Jewish History 2%

CHICK FLIX - The Players Theatre 2%

THE VISITOR - The Public Theater 1%

AMERICANO - New World Stages 1%

B BOY BLUES - 47th st theatre 1%

A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET - DR2 Theater 1%

THE BUTCHER BOY - Irish Repertory Theatre 1%

BUTCHER BOY - Irish Repertory Theater 0%

Best New Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 32%

SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival 21%

LIKE THE WIND - The Brick 16%

GRINDR THE OPERA - Green Room 42 8%

WRITTEN IN TIME - Pearl Studios 7%

TOO BIG FOR HER BRITCHES - Theatre Row- Studio Theatre 5%

OTHER WORLD - Delaware Theatre Company 5%

A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - The Players Theatre 2%

THE INCONVENIENT MIRACLE - Episcopal Actors' Guild 2%

SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - players 2%

LEVI'S BIG LEAP - The Makers' Ensemble 1%

THE WORLD TO COME - Green Room Theatre Company 1%

Best New Play (Off-Broadway)

BEDWETTER - Atlantic theate 22%

FAT HAM - The Public Theater 17%

WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - MCC Theater 8%

WISH YOU WERE HERE - Playwrights Horizons 8%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNESTLY LGBTQ+ - Actors Temple 6%

LOBBY HERO - The Moose Lodge Theatre 4%

TAMMANY HALL - The Soho Playhouse 4%

CHASING Andy Warhol - Bated Breath Theatre Company 4%

LATINA CHRISTMAS SPECIAL - SOHO PLAYHOUSE 3%

WHAT THE END WILL BE - Rounndabout Theatre Company 3%

...WHAT THE END WILL BE - Roundabout Theatre Company 3%

WEDDING BAND - Theater for A New Audience 3%

THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Cherry Lane 3%

PEERLESS - 59E59 2%

B BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theater 2%

LAMBS TO SLAUGHTER - Cherry Lane Theatre 1%

I SCREAM, YOU SCREAM - Roundabout Theatre Company 1%

GOLDIE, MAX, AND MILK - 59E59 1%

ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD - The Tank 1%

BATHROOM OF A BAR ON BLEECKER - Cre8ive NYC studios/Under St. Marks 1%

THE ORCHARD - Baryshnikov Arts Center 1%

RESURRECTION - American Theatre of Actors 1%

STRINGS ATTACHED - Theatre Row/Pulse Ensemble 0%

THE LAST BOY - Town Hall 0%

THE SINGING WINDMILLS - Theatre 71 0

Best New Play (Off-Off Broadway)

THE PORTRAIT OF AN ANGEL, A LION, A MONSTER - Theatre Lab 13%

THE HAMLET EXPERIENCE - LATEA theater 9%

UNTITLED RACCOON PLAY - The Tank 8%

MEMBERS OF THE CHOIR - The Chain Theater 7%

NEGLECT - Teatro Latea 7%

MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 6%

THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Alchemical Studios 6%

TO FREE A MOCKINGBIRD - SheNYC 6%

MACBITCHES - Chain Theatre 5%

A SHOT RANG OUT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 4%

CHASING Andy Warhol - Bated Breath Theatre Company 4%

SHUT UP, Emily Dickinson - Abrons Arts Center 3%

S.U.N. IN THE U.S.A. - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 3%

THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Theatre lab 3%

JANE ANGER - New ohio 2%

LOBBY HERO - City Gate Productions 2%

B BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theatre 2%

RAGWEEDS - The Tank 1%

SOCKY TELLS ALL - Theatre Row Theatres 1%

THE HAUNTING OF 85 EAST 4TH STREET - Kraine Theatre 1%

EXCEPTION TO THE RULE - Roundabout Underground 1%

THE WHISPERER IN DARKNESS - St.John's Sanctuary 1%

THE SURVIVAL - National Queer Theater 1%

ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD - The Tank 1%

BATHROOM OF A BAR ON BLEECKER - Cre8ive NYC Studios + Under St. Marks 1%

Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Barry Manilow & Bruce Sussman - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 20%

Karen Feeney and David J.V Meenan - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 13%

Adam Schlesinger - THE BEDWETTER - Atlantic Theatre Company 9%

Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 9%

Lance Lewman, Kristan King and Gabriel Kane - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 8%

Jeffrey Schmelkin - THE PARTS I KEEP INSIDE - The Triad Theatre 8%

Julianne Wick Davis - TREVOR: THE MUSICAL - Stage 42 7%

Shaina Taub - SUFFS - The Public Theater 6%

Shaina Taub - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works 5%

Tariq Trotter, Anthony Tidd, James Poyser, and Daryl Waters - BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 3%

Jonathan Hogue - STRANGER SINGS! - Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's 2%

Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson - BETWEEN THE LINES - Tony Kiser Theatre 2%

Ben Fankhauser and Alex Wyse - A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET - DR2 Theater 2%

Carrie Rodriguez - AMERICANO - New World Stages 2%

Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel - BETWEEN THE LINES - Secondstage 1%

Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey - THE VISITOR - The Public Theater 1%

Asher Muldoon - THE BUTCHER BOY - Irish Repertory Theatre 0%

Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Sam Caps & Annie Dillon - SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival 51%

Lisa Pezik - TOO BIG FOR HER BRITCHES - Theater Row- Studio Theatre 31%

Christina Hempfill - A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - Theatre Row Theatres 18%

Best Original Choreography (Off-Broadway)

Warren Carlyle - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 24%

David Meenan - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theater 5 Theater Row 14%

Bobby Pierce Cassidy - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 12%

Joshua Prince - TREVOR: THE MUSICAL - Stage 42 11%

Jeorgi Smith - CAMP ROCK - Theater Row 9%

Raja Feather Kelly - SUFFS - The Public Theater 7%

Bill T. Jones - BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 6%

Danny Mefford - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 5%

Ellenore Scott - TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 4%

Darell Grand Moultrie - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 3%

Rachel Leigh Dolan & Rachelle Rak - CHASING Andy Warhol - Bated Breath Theatre Company 2%

Lorin Latarro - THE VISITOR - The Public Theater 1%

Paul McGill - WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - MCC Theater 1%

Barry McNabb - THE BUTCHER BOY - The Irish Repertory Theatre 1%

Best Original Choreography (Off-Off Broadway)

Skizzo Arnedillo - A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company 43%

Lamine Thiam - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 20%

Michael Hagins - A SHOT RANG OUT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 13%

Michael Hagins - S.U.N. IN THE U.S.A. - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 12%

Thomas Isao Morinaka - MAN OF GOD - Geffen Playhouse 11%

Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Zoe Glick - THE BEDWETTER - Atlantic Theater Company 8%

Chip Zien - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 8%

Holden Hagelberger - TREVOR: THE MUSICAL - Stage 42 7%

Bethany McDonald - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 6%

Jeri Sager - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 6%

Kaylin Hedges - CAMP ROCK - Theatre Row 5%

Maximilian Oster - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre row 4%

Victoria Clark - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 4%

Isabella Sciorontino - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 3%

Ryan Hudzik - THE PARTS I KEEP INSIDE - The Triad Theatre 3%

Amar Atkins - AS YOU LIKE IT - Delacort Theater/Shakespeare In The Park 3%

Danny Kornfeld - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 3%

Moss Jones - THE PARTS I KEEP INSIDE - The Triad Theatre 3%

Victoria Bahary - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 2%

Jackie Bahary - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 2%

Shaina Taub - SUFFS - The Public Theater 2%

Jenn Colella - SUFFS - The Public Theater 2%

Sam Cusson - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 2%

Blake Roman - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 2%

Steven Telsey - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 2%

Ethan Slater - ASSASSINS - Classic Stage Company 2%

Rebecaa Naomi Jones - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater 2%

Philippa Soo - SUFFS - The Public Theater 2%

Arielle Jacobs - BETWEEN THE LINES - Secondstage 1%

Sean Bell - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - Folksbiene 1%

Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Mia Angelique - SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival 15%

Katrien Van Riel - SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival 13%

Andy Tighe - A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company 12%

Tyler Dobies - SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival 10%

James R Garrett - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 9%

Alaina Mills - A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company 8%

Naren Weiss - OCEAN IN A TEACUP - Theatre Row 7%

Eric Michael Gillett - A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company 6%

David B Friedman - A DAY IN HOLLYWOOD / A NIGHT IN THE UKRAINE - J2 Spotlight 4%

Matthew Cohen - A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - The Players Theatre 4%

Coleman Cummings - SHOOTING STAR - Three dollar bill 3%

Lisa Pezik - TOO BIG FOR HER BRITCHES - Theater Row- Studio Theatre 3%

Catalina Kumiski - ENCORE - New Conservatory theater company 2%

Kristen Smith - A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - The Player's Theatre 2%

Jamiel Burkhart - A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - The Players Theatre 2%

Isaac Williams - A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - The Player's Theatre 1%

Best Performance In A Play (Off-Broadway)

Calvin Leon Smith - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 5%

Adrianna Mitchell - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 5%

Isaac J. Conner - TAMMANY HALL - Soho Playhouse 5%

Robert Greene - MANDELA - ATA 4%

Benja Kay Thomas - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 4%

Evan Todd - WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - MCC Theater 4%

Shannon Tyo - PEERLESS - 59E59 4%

Kristolyn Lloyd - CONFEDERATES - Signature theatre 4%

Marjan Neshat - WISH YOU WERE HERE - Playwrights Horizons 4%

Jonathan Hadley - STRINGS ATTACHED - Theatre Row/Pulse Ensemble 4%

Jessica Hecht - THE ORCHARD - Arlekin Players Theatre, Groundswell Theatricals, Cherry Orchard Festival, ShowOne Productions 3%

Nikki Crawford - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 3%

Lauren Molina - GOLDIE, MAX, AND MILK - 59E59 3%

Tieisha Thomas - B- BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theater 3%

Ryan J. Haddad - AMERICAN (TELE)VISIONS - New York Theatre Workshop 2%

Bianca Norwood - AMERICAN (TELE)VISIONS - New York Theatre Workshop 2%

Max Jenkins - WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - MCC Theater 2%

Aida Leventaki - BELFAST GIRLS - Irish Repertory Theatre 2%

Evelyn Miller - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - BAMM 2%

Mary Mallen - BELFAST GIRLS - Irish repertory theatre 2%

Sarah Street - BELFAST GIRLS - Irish repertory theatre 2%

Terayle Hill - LAMBS TO SLAUGHTER - Cherry Lane Theatre 2%

John McGinty - THE ORCHARD - Arlekin Players Theatre, Groundswell Theatricals, Cherry Orchard Festival, ShowOne Productions 2%

Sandra Valls - LATINA CHRISTMAS SPECIAL - SOHO PLAYHOUSE 2%

Maria Russell - LATINA CHRISTMAS SPECIAL - SOHO PLAYHOUSE 2%

Best Performance In A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Rachael Richman - THE PORTRAIT OF AN ANGEL, A LION, A MONSTER - Theatre Lab 12%

James A Pierce III - MEMBERS OF THE CHOIR - The Chain Theatre 10%

Maddie Land - RADIOTHEATRE'S KING KONG - St.John's Sanctuary 8%

Ry Armstrong - NEGLECT - Teatro Latea 6%

Harvard Fraser - THE HAMLET EXPERIENCE - LATEA Theater 5%

Kwame Michael Remy - MEMBERS OF THE CHOIR - The Chain Theatre 5%

Rose Kortrey - THE HAMLET EXPERIENCE - LATEA Theater 4%

Samantha Simone - A SHOT RANG OUT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 3%

Duane Ferguson - S.U.N. IN THE U.S.A. - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 3%

David Lamberton - VERSE DIVERSE - Theater for the New City 3%

Laura Clare Browne - MACBITCHES - Chain Theatre 3%

Entire Cast (Ensemble) - SUPERSTITIONS - New Ohio Theatre 2%

Diana Yanez - LATINA CHRISTMAS SPECIAL - SOHO PLAYHOUSE 2%

Ian Duhart - LOBBY HERO - Moose Lodge Theatre/City Gate Productions 2%

Caroline Orlando - MACBITCHES - Chain Theatre 2%

Uly Schlesinger - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Theaterlab 2%

Shirley Chen - MAN OF GOD - Geffen Playhouse 2%

Isaac J. Conner - KING KONG - Radio Theatre NYC 2%

Marquise Neal - A SHOT RANG OUT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 2%

Mikhail Baryshnikov - THE ORCHARD - Baryshnikov Arts Center 2%

Grace Aki - TO FREE A MOCKINGBIRD - SheNYC Arts 2%

Tanya O'Debra - SHUT UP, Emily Dickinson - Abrons Arts Center 2%

James Edward Becton - MEMBERS OF THE CHOIR - The Chain Theatre 2%

J.J. Miller - ONE EMPIRE UNDER GOD - The Tank 1%

Joshuah Patriarco - THE HAMLET EXPERIENCE - LATEA Theater 1%

Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 18%

CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre 5 at Theatre Row 14%

BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 11%

CAMP ROCK - Theatre row 10%

KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 8%

THE PARTS I KEEP INSIDE - The Triad Theatre 8%

TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 6%

AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works 5%

SUFFS - The Public Theater 5%

ASSASSINS - Classic Stage Company 4%

STRANGER SINGS! - Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's 2%

BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 2%

WANDERER - papermill Playhouse 1%

CHICK FLIX HORROR SHOW - The Players Theatre 1%

THE TEN COMMANDMENTS, THE MUSICAL - Center for Jewish History 1%

A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET - DR2 Theater 1%

GRINDR THE OPERA - Green Room 42 1%

BUTCHER BOY - Irish Repertory Theater 1%

THE VISITOR - The Public Theater 1%

THE BUTCHER BOY - Irish Repertory Theatre 0%

Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

SHOW ME ETERNITY - New York Theater Festival 30%

THE BAKER'S WIFE - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 27%

A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company 19%

RESURRECTION - American Theater of Actors 6%

SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - Players 6%

OTHER WORLD - Delaware Theatre Company 5%

THE INCONVENIENT MIRACLE - Episcopal Actors' Guild 5%

A SYMPHONY FOR PORTLAND - Theatre Row Theatres 3%

Best Production Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

FAT HAM - The Public Theater 23%

WISH YOU WERE HERE - Playwrights Horizons 12%

WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - MCC Theater 9%

CYRANO DE BERGERAC - BAMM 9%

TO FREE A MOCKINGBIRD - She NYC 6%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNESTLY LGBTQ+ - Actors Temple Theatre 6%

...WHAT THE END WILL BE - Roundabout Theatre Company 5%

TAMMANY HALL - Soho Playhouse 5%

CHASING Andy Warhol - Bated Breath Theatre Company 5%

LATINA CHRISTMAS SPECIAL - SOHO PLAYHOUSE 3%

B-BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theatre 3%

THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Theaterlab 3%

WEDDING BAND - Theatre for a New Audience 2%

ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD - The Tank 2%

I SCREAM, YOU SCREAM - Roundabout Theatre Company 2%

THE LAST BOY - Town Hall 2%

DIVORCE - Sky Pilot 2%

STRINGS ATTACHED - Pulse Theatre Ensemble 1%

THE ORCHARD - BAC, Arlekin Players Theatre 1%

THE SINGING WINDMILLS - Theatre 71 0%

Best Production Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

THE PORTRAIT OF AN ANGEL, A LION, A MONSTER - Theatre Lab 14%

THE HAMLET EXPERIENCE - LATEA THEATER 10%

NEGLECT - Teatro Latea 8%

MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 8%

MEMBERS OF THE CHOIR - The Chain Theatre 7%

A PLACE FOR US - Chain Theater 5%

MACBITCHES - Chain Theatre 5%

CYRANO DE BERGERAC - BAMM 4%

THE WHISPERER IN DARKNESS - St.John's Sanctuary 3%

RADIOTHEATRE'S KING KONG - St.John's Sanctuary 3%

S.U.N. IN THE U.S.A. - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 3%

CHASING Andy Warhol - Bated Breath Theatre Company 3%

A SHOT RANG OUT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 3%

MAN OF GOD - Geffen Playhouse 3%

SHUT UP, Emily Dickinson - Abrons Arts Center 3%

THE SURVIVAL - National Queer Theater 3%

LOBBY HERO - City Gate Productions 2%

THE HAUNTING OF 85 EAST 4TH STREET - Kraine Theatre 2%

ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD - The Tank 2%

SOCKY TELLS ALL - Theatre Row Theatres 2%

SHARON AND MELINA - The Tank 1%

THE SINGING WINDMILLS - Theatre 71 1%

BATHROOM OF A BAR ON BLEECKER - Cre8ive NYC Studios + Under St. Marks 1%

DIVORCE - Skypilot 1%

HEALING+ - Cre8ive NYC Studios 0%

Best Scenic Design (Off-Broadway)

Rebecca Bell - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre 5 at Theatre Row 17%

Beowulf Borit - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - Folksbiene 15%

James Stonberger - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 14%

ANTHONY FREITAS - CAMP ROCK - Theatre Row 11%

Tobin Ost - BETWEEN THE LINES - Secondstage 8%

David Zinn - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 6%

Mimi Lien - SUFFS - The Public Theater 6%

Myung Hee Cho - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works 5%

Derek McLane - BLACK NO MORE - The New Group 4%

Maruti Evans - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 4%

Dan Daly - TAMMANY HALL - Soho Playhouse 2%

Jaime Terrazzino - SPRING AWAKENING - Urban Stages 2%

Anna Fedorova - THE ORCHARD - Baryshnikov Arts Center 2%

Frank J. Oliva - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Cherry lane 1%

Jason Ardizzone-West - WEDDING BAND - Theatre for a New Audience 1%

Frank J. Oliva - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Theatre lab 1%

Jamie Terrazzino - SPRING AWAKENING - Urban Stages 1%

David Zinn - THE VISITOR - The Public Theater 0%

Best Scenic Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Joshua Warner - A CLASS ACT - J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company 23%

Walt Spangler - STRANGER SINGS! - Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's 16%

Patricio Pereira & JR Miranda - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 14%

Dan Bianchi - RADIOTHEATRE'S KING KONG - St.John's Sanctuary 9%

Se Hyun Oh - MAN OF GOD - Geffen Playhouse 9%

Frank J Oliva - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Theaterlab 9%

Gregg Bellón - SHUT UP, Emily Dickinson - Abrons Arts Center 7%

Vitaly Umansky - THE SINGING WINDMILLS - Theatre 71 6%

Dan Bianchi - THE HAUNTING OF 85 EAST 4TH STREET - Kraine Theatre 3%

Dan Bianchi - THE WHISPERER OF DARKNESS - St.John's Sanctuary 3%

BATHROOM OF A BAR - 2022 2%

Best Sound Design (Off-Broadway)

Dan Moses Schreier - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene 20%

Julianne Mason - BRILLIANCE - The Players Theatre 15%

L&M Sound - CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 14%

Kai Harada - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Atlantic Theater Company 10%

Sun Hee Kil - SUFFS - The Public Theater 7%

Sun Hee Kil - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Public Theater Public Works 6%

Lawrence Schober - TITANIQUE - AsylumNYC 5%

Matt Stine and Sam Kusnetz - ASSASSINS - Classic Stage Company 4%

Patrick Periera/JR Miranda - MANDELA - ATA 4%

Ken Travis - BETWEEN THE LINES - Secondstage 4%

Tei Blow - THE ORCHARD - Arlekin Players Theatre, Groundswell Theatricals, Cherry Orchard Festival, ShowOne Productions 3%

Mikaal Sulaiman - FAT HAM - The Public Theater 2%

Megan Cully - TAMMANY HALL - Soho Playhouse 2%

Marc Van Hare - CHASING Andy Warhol - Bated Breath Theatre Company 2%

Bill Toles & Noel MacDuffie - B-BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theatre 1%

Jessica Paz - THE VISITOR - The Public Theater 1%

Germono Toussaint - B-BOY BLUES THE PLAY - 47th Street Theatre 1%

Lissy Gold - ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD - The Tank 1%

Best Sound Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Wes Shippee - KING KONG - Radio Theatre NYC 31%

Patricio Pereira & JR Miranda - MANDELA - American Theater of Actors 24%

Gregg Bellón & Tanya O'Debra - SHUT UP, Emily Dickinson - Abrons Arts Center 19%

Wes Shippee - THE HAUNTING OF 85 EAST 4TH STREET - Kraine Theater 11%

Christopher Darbassie - THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE - Theatre lab 10%

Wes Shippee - THE WHISPERER IN DARKNESS - St. John's Sanctuary 6%