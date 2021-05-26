LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL Continues With New Episodes in June

Carnegie Hall's online series will continue in June featuring a range of programming for music lovers, including new episodes of Live with Carnegie Hall, historic filmed performances streamed as part of Carnegie Hall Selects, and a Lullaby Project Celebration Concert presented as part of Learn with Carnegie Hall.

New Episodes of Live with Carnegie Hall



On Thursday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m. (EDT), Live with Carnegie Hall returns with Remembering Greenwood, reflecting on the 100th anniversary of the Greenwood Massacre. The prosperous Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma-nicknamed "Black Wall Street"- was the site of a race-based massacre in 1921. Rarely acknowledged in the decades that followed, it resulted in as many as 300 deaths and more than 10,000 left homeless. A century later, the world is still learning about the atrocities that transpired in those fateful 18 hours, Marking the 100th anniversary of this tragedy, Derrick "D-Nice" Jones presents a civic-special edition of his popular Club Quarantine to showcase arts and music as a powerful driver of building and rebuilding communities. Joining him is Valeisha Butterfield Jones, the Recording Academy's first-ever Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer. The program will also feature Dialtone and Jerica Wortham, artists from Tulsa who are part of Fire in Little Africa, a compilation hip-hop album and documentary that commemorates the anniversary and is helping to usher in a new era.



On Saturday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. (EDT), Live with Carnegie Hall remembers the life of jazz pianist Chick Corea on what would have been his 80th birthday. With a career that spanned nearly six decades, Corea achieved iconic status as one of the most revered figures in contemporary jazz. To celebrate Corea's genre-shattering music and on-stage partnerships that defined him for generations of fans, jazz pianists Joey Alexander, Eliane Elias, Hiromi, Vijay Iyer, Renee Rosnes with bassist Ron Carter, and Gonzalo Rubalcaba pay tribute to the master. Classical pianist Maxim Lando, who performed alongside Corea during his last Carnegie Hall appearance on Opening Night in 2017, also lends his talents to this special tribute event.



On Thursday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m. (EDT) Michael Feinstein hosts an evening of favorites from the Great American Songbook by Cole Porter, George and Ira Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Sammy Cahn, and others with pianist Tedd Firth, drummer Mark McClean, and bassist John Clayton, filmed at Vitello's-his 1940s-style club in California.



On Saturday, June 19 at 7:30PM (EDT), Live with Carnegie Hall presents a Juneteenth Celebration-commemorating our nation's true independence-the day when all members of the newly reunited nation were finally declared free after the American Civil War. More than 400 years after the first enslaved African people were brought to the North American colonies, the fight for equality continues. Rev. Dr. James A. Forbes Jr. leads this celebration-along with Broadway and TV favorite Wayne Brady-to recognize the importance of this historic day and to acknowledge the long road still ahead. In addition to music, dance, and commentary, the evening also recognizes contributions made by prominent African Americans today: Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, and Robert F. Smith, businessman and chairman of Carnegie Hall's Board of Trustees. This special program is presented by Carnegie Hall in collaboration with the Healing of the Nations Foundation.



Live with Carnegie Hall presentations stream for free on Carnegie Hall's webpage, as well as the Hall's Facebook and YouTube pages. A schedule of upcoming episodes and archived programs available for on-demand viewing can be found on carnegiehall.org/live.

Carnegie Hall Selects: Leonard Bernstein



Also in June, Carnegie Hall offers weekly free full-length historic concert streams via carnegiehall.org, featuring legendary classical musicians in inspirational performances from some of the finest concert halls around the world. The new series, Carnegie Hall Selects, celebrates great artists, composers, and musical works that have had a central role as part of Carnegie Hall's history. A new Carnegie Hall Selects program will be offered each Friday throughout the summer.



In June and July, four streamed Carnegie Hall Selects programs celebrate the legacy of the late Leonard Bernstein, one of the music world's most iconic figures. Bernstein famously made his Carnegie Hall debut on November 14, 1943, substituting on a few hours' notice for the ailing Bruno Walter, who was scheduled to conduct the New York Philharmonic. Between 1943 and 1990, he appeared at the Hall nearly 450 times as conductor, pianist, composer, and educator-including the famous televised Young People's Concerts.

Featured Carnegie Hall Selects streams in June/early July include:

Friday, June 11-From 1975 at the Berlin Philharmonie, conductor Herbert von Karajan leading the Berliner Philharmoniker featuring cellist Mstislav Rostropovich and violist Ulrich Koch in Strauss's Don Quixote, one of the works included on Bernstein's historic debut concert at Carnegie Hall.

Friday, June 18-Leonard Bernstein conducting the London Symphony Orchestra and the Edinburgh Festival Chorus in Mahler's Symphony No. 2 with soprano Sheila Armstrong and mezzo-soprano Janet Baker at the Ely Cathedral in 1973.

Friday, June 25-From 1993, Leonard Bernstein: The Gift of Music, a 90-minute special tribute commemorating the 75th anniversary of Leonard Bernstein's birth, narrated by Lauren Bacall.

Friday, July 9-From 1975, Leonard Bernstein leading the New York Philharmonic at Avery Fisher Hall in Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4.

Each new Carnegie Hall Selects program will be made available on Friday beginning at 12:00 p.m. (EST) and will be available for free on-demand viewing for one week on carnegiehall.org.

Learn with Carnegie Hall



Families, musicians, and partners from around the globe will gather online on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m., for the Lullaby Project's annual Celebration Concert, showcasing original songs created worldwide as part of the project.



Carnegie Hall's Lullaby Project, pairs new and expectant parents and caregivers with professional artists to write and sing personal lullabies for their babies, supporting maternal health, aiding child development, and strengthening the bond between parent and child. Over the last season, the project engaged with approximately 500 families in New York City, nationally, and beyond.



The June Celebration Concert will feature personal lullabies recorded by teaching artists and parents in their homes, alongside stories behind the songs, songwriters, and the community of artists and partners who worked together to create them.



The Lullaby Project Celebration Concert is presented as part of Learn with Carnegie Hall, a collection of the Hall's Weill Music Institute programming created for families, educators, and young musicians, exploring the power of music to spark growth, curiosity, and connection.



Learn with Carnegie Hall presentations stream for free on Carnegie Hall's webpage and the Hall's Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as on-demand following the stream on carnegiehall.org. A schedule of upcoming episodes and archived programs available for on-demand viewing can be found on carnegiehall.org/learn