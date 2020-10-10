LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Will Play a Limited Run at London's Sondheim Theatre in December

Click Here for More Articles on LES MISERABLES

The show begins on 5 December and will play for just six weeks.

One Show More! Les Miserables - The Staged Concert will play a limited run at the Sondheim Theatre in London's West End, beginning December 5.

The production will run for just six weeks, and all COVID-19 safety measures and social distancing will be implemented.

The news was announced during the show's performance on Britain's Got Talent alongside The Phantom of the Opera and Mary Poppins. Check out the performance here.

Tickets go on sale Wed 14 October. Sign up for priority booking at http://lesmis.com to access tickets 24 hours ahead of time.

Les Miserables - The Staged Concert ran last year at the Gielgud Theatre.

The cast for the concert stars Michael Ball as Javert, Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Rob Houchen as Marius, Bradley Jaden as Enjolras, Katy Secombe as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Eponine, Lily Kerhoas as Cosette and John Owen-Jones who also played Jean Valjean a certain performances. The Company also includes Rosanna Bates, Adam Bayjou, Ciarán Bowling, Oliver Brenin, Earl Carpenter, Vinny Coyle, Samantha Dorsey, Tamsin Dowsett, Nicola Espallardo, Celia Graham, Holly-Anne Hull, Oliver Jackson, Christopher Jacobsen, Gavin James, Will Jennings, Ciaran Joyce, Katie Kerr, Sarah Lark, Joanna Loxton, Craig Mather, Stephen Matthews, James Nicholson, Rosa O'Reilly, Claire Parrish, Sophie Reeves, Grainne Renihan, Leo Roberts, Niall Sheehy, Raymond Walsh, Gemma Wardle and Andrew York.

Les Misérables'' legendary score includes numerous classics including I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many many more.

Les Misérables, produced on stage and screen by Cameron Mackintosh, is conceived by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

