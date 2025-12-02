Video: Watch Kristin Chenoweth Perform 'This Is Not The Way' From THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES on THE LATE SHOW





Kristin Chenoweth, accompanied by songwriter Stephen Schwartz on piano, took the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday for a performance of "This Is Not The Way," from The Queen of Versailles, currently running at the St. James Theatre. Check out the full performance here.

Last week, it was announced that the show will play its final Broadway performance on on January 4, 2026. The production opened on November 9, 2025 to mixed reviews and as of November 16, 2025 has grossed $5,566,554 playing to 51,838 people.

Chenoweth is currently starring in The Queen of Versailles on Broadway alongside Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham. It is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden with music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino.

Chenoweth and Abraham are joined on stage by Melody Butiu (Here Lies Love) as ‘Sofia’, Stephen DeRosa (Hairspray) as ‘John’, Greg Hildreth (Company) as ‘Gary’, Tatum Grace Hopkins (Meek) as ‘Jonquil’, Isabel Keating (The Boy From Oz) as ‘Debbie’ and Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo) as ‘Victoria’. The company will also be made up of Yeman Brown, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Christopher Gurr, KJ Hippensteel, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Ryah Nixon, Shea Renne, Michael McCorry Rose, Grace Slear, Anne Fraser Thomas, Jake Bentley Young and Sherie Rene Scott (The Last Five Years) as Standby ‘Jackie’.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame and fortune, and one family’s pursuit of the American Dream – at any cost.

Prior to making the move to Broadway, The Queen of Versailles had a box office record-breaking world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre in the summer of 2024.

Based on Lauren Greenfield’s award-winning 2012 documentary film and the life stories of Jackie and David Siegel, The Queen of Versailles will feature music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, book by Olivier Award Nominee Lindsey Ferrentino, music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, and direction by Tony Award winner Michael Arden. Additionally, the production will include scenic & video design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Christian Cowan, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Peter Hylenski, hair & wig design by Cookie Jordan, orchestrations by John Clancy, and casting by Stephen Kopel, CSA & Carrie Gardner, CSA at C12 Casting. Baseline Theatrical will serve as General Manager and Clarissa Marie Ligon will serve as Production Stage Manager.

Photo credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS