Kimberly Marable, Charity Angel Dawson, and Liam Fennecken Will Join CHICAGO on Broadway

The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome Kimberly Marable in the role of "Velma Kelly," Liam Fennecken in the role of "Amos Hart" and welcomes back Charity Angél Dawson as "Matron Mama Morton" beginning Monday, April 10, 2023. They join previously announced actress and singer Olivia Holt as "Roxie Hart", making her Broadway debut.

Chicago is Broadway's most iconic John Kander & Fred Ebb / Bob Fosse musical and the longest running American musical in Broadway history. For more information, visit www.ChicagoTheMusical.com.

Kimberly Marable (Velma Kelly) is absolutely thrilled to join the cellblock and all that jazz! Broadway: Hadestown (OBC), The Lion King, Sister Act. National/International Tours: Hadestown (Persephone), The Book of Mormon, Sister Act (Deloris Van Cartier), Dreamgirls, Hairspray, The Wedding Singer. Television/Streaming: CBS' "FBI & Bull," Netflix Anime's "Cannon Busters" (Lorelai), NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert series. Voiceover: a promo voice for various tv networks. Brooklyn born & raised. Dartmouth College grad. Kimberly co-founded Broadway Serves, which provides theater professionals with community service opportunities. She serves as the Eastern Co-Chair on the Advisory Committee for the Entertainment Community Fund's Looking Ahead program, and is on the Board of Trustees for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Love always to Fam, CLA Partners, and MA. Salaams! @misskimizzo

Charity Angél Dawson (Matron "Mama" Morton). So excited to return to this iconic production! Broadway: Mrs. Doubtfire (Wanda Sellner), Waitress (Becky), Side Show (Fortune Teller). Off-Broadway: Disaster! (Lavora). Tours: Dreamgirls (Effie White), The Color Purple (Darlene). Regional: Hercules (Clio) at Paper Mill Playhouse; Ain't Misbehavin' at Portland Center Stage; Kiss Me, Kate at Hartford Stage Company (Hattie); The Wiz (Evillene). 1 Corinthians 13: 4-8

Liam Fennecken (Amos Hart) Broadway Debut! National Tours: School of Rock (Dewey Alt), Once (Svec), American Idiot, and Peter Pan 360 (smee/nana). TV: America's Got Talent with vocal group T.3. @t.3official Thanks to my Family, Emily, Avalon Artists Group, Stewart/Whitley, my friends, Stephanie and Mr Lamar! Penn State Theatre BA. Go Birds @liamfennecken

About Chicago

This year (and every year), the producers of Chicago are also celebrating the work of Broadway legend John Kander, who co-wrote the score to Chicago with the late Fred Ebb. Mr. Kander has the distinction of having had a show running on Broadway every season for the last 50 years. He has had presence on Broadway since 1959 when he earned his first credit as the dance music arranger and rehearsal pianist on Gypsy.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, James T. Lane as Billy Flynn, Hailey Swindal as Matron "Mama" Morton, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Christine Cornish, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by Stewart/Whitley and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.