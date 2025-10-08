 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

THE OUTSIDERS Releases New Block of Tickets

Tickets are now on sale and group reservations are being accepted through September 13, 2026.

By: Oct. 08, 2025
THE OUTSIDERS Releases New Block of Tickets Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Outsiders announced that a new block of tickets has been released for the Broadway production at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Tickets are now on sale and group reservations are being accepted through September 13, 2026.

The North American tour for The Outsiders also has its official opening tonight in Tulsa, OK, home of The Outsiders, at Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.” 

The Outsiders features Scenography by Tony Award nominees AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, Costume Design by Sarafina Bush, Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, Sound Design by Tony Award winner CodySpencer, Projection Design by Tony Award winner Hana S. Kim, Special Effects Design by Jeremy Chernick & Lillis Meeh, Hair & Wig Design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, Makeup Design by Tishonna Ferguson, Sound Effects Specialist Taylor Bense, Creative Consultant Jack Viertel and Speech, Text & Dialect Coach Gigi Buffington. Music Direction & Additional Orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Matt Hinkley. Casting is by The TRC Company / Xavier Rubiano, CSA. 

The Outsiders on Broadway is produced by The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky and Angelina Jolie. The general manager is 321 Theatrical Management. 



Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

The Lion King
84 ratings

The Lion King
Waiting for Godot
25 ratings

Waiting for Godot
The Outsiders
98 ratings

The Outsiders
Mamma Mia!
44 ratings

Mamma Mia!

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Outsiders Logo Magnet
Outsiders Logo Magnet
Buy a The Outsiders Unisex Stay Gold Pullover
The Outsiders Unisex Stay Gold Pullover
Buy a Outsiders Cherry Charm Keychain
Outsiders Cherry Charm Keychain
Buy a Outsiders Unisex Johnny Tee
Outsiders Unisex Johnny Tee

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos