Mauricio Martínez to Star in Upcoming Musical Film BROTHERHOOD

Broadway's Mauricio Martínez is lending his star power to a new movie musical project. Martínez, the acclaimed performer who made his Broadway debut in On Your Feet!, has been cast in the feature film BROTHERHOOD: A Cinematic Musical, written and directed by Ross Boothe.

The performer will star alongside stage and screen actor Casey Elliott, a founding member of the vocal tenor group GENTRI. The film, produced by Craftsman Films, begins production this April and is slated for theatrical release in Fall 2026.

Brotherhood tells the story of two next-door neighbors: Jon (Elliott), a lifelong American citizen, and Fabián (Martínez), a Mexican immigrant who has spent more than a decade waiting for a resolution to his U.S. asylum application.

Amid the turbulence and uncertainty surrounding their different circumstances, the men are challenged to see the humanity in one another. Through their story, the film aims to explore the timely themes of immigration, identity, compassion, and faith.

“This project is deeply personal to me,” Martínez said. “As an immigrant, this story hits very close to home right now. It’s about people, about heart, and about empathy—and music is such a powerful way to communicate those things. That’s what moved me most about Brotherhood.”

“The subject matter is sensitive and can feel polarizing, but what surprised me was how human the story is. It isn’t about politics—it’s about seeing people for who they are and learning to love your neighbor," noted Elliott.

The film features 17 original musical numbers, all written by Boothe. A behind-the-scenes look at the production, including development, rehearsals, recording, and production, is being chronicled on their social media, available here.