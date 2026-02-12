Hilary Duff Unveils Dates for Worldwide 'Lucky Me Tour'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hilary Duff is hitting the road. Coinciding with the release of her new album luck… or something, arriving next Friday, February 20, the superstar is heading out on her first full-scale global headline run in almost 20 years with the lucky me tour.

The tour will kick off on June 22 in West Palm Beach, with Duff hitting cities like Los Angeles, New York City, London, Montreal, Mexico City, and more. Spanning seven countries, the tour will conclude February 2027. The full list of dates is below.

GRAMMY Award-winning artist La Roux will support Duff on shows in the US, Canada, Ireland, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, with Jade LeMac joining Duff on the 2026 North America run, and Lauren Spencer Smith on the 2027 Canadian run.

General tickets go on sale in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK starting Friday, February 20, at 10 am (local), in Mexico at 11 am (local), and in Australia/New Zealand at 1 pm (local). Visit here for more information, including pre-sales.

Co-written by Duff with her husband, Matthew Koma and Brian Phillips, her sixth studio album, luck… or something, includes the previously released singles “Roommates" and “Mature.” It is available to pre-order/pre-save now HERE. This weekend, Duff will perform her sold-out limited engagements at the Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, taking place February 13-15 and May 22-24.

Hilary Duff: the lucky me tour 2026-2027

JUNE

22 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *^

23 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*^

25 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *^

27 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman *^

28 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater *^

30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *^

JULY

3 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *^

8 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum *^

11 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre *^

12 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre *^

14 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater *^

15 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre *^

17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

20 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *^

22 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *^

23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *^

25 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater *^

26 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *^

28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *^

30 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater *^

AUGUST

1 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater *^

2 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live *^

5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *^

8 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center *^

9 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann *^

12 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre *^

15 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre *^

16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater *^

SEPTEMBER

6 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena *

8 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena Cardiff *

10 – London, UK – The O2 *

12 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena *

13 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro *

OCTOBER

20 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena *

22 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre *

24 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena *

26 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena *

29 – Perth, AU – RAC Arena *

JANUARY 2027

22 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena &

26 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome &

27 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place &

30 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre &

FEBRUARY 2027

2 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum &

4 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre &

5 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre &

7 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre &

12 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

*With Special Guest La Roux

&With Special Guest Lauren Spencer Smith

^With Support from Jade LeMac

About Hilary Duff

After rising to fame as the titular star of the Disney Channel blockbuster, “Lizzie McGuire,” Duff first kicked off her music career with 2003’s 4X platinum Metamorphosis, before releasing her platinum-selling 2004 self-titled LP and 2007 autobiographical dance-pop collection Dignity. Her latest album is her first new music since 2015’s Breathe In. Breathe Out.

Photo courtesy of Atlantic Records