Kate Rockwell, Nik Walker, Krystina Alabado and More to Star in REGENCY GIRLS Presentations

Producers Robyn Goodman, Josh Fiedler, and Nicole Hudson will host invited workshop presentations of the new musical Regency Girls. Presented following the show’s run at The Old Globe, Regency Girls features a book by Emmy Award winners Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan (“Veep,” “Seinfeld,” “Scrubs”), music by three-time Emmy nominee Curtis Moore (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and lyrics by two-time Tony & GRAMMY nominee Amanda Green (Mr. Saturday Night, Bring It On: The Musical). Regency Girls is directed and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Josh Rhodes (Spamalot). The two-performance workshop presentations will take place at New42 Studios on February 12 and 13.

Elinor Benton is in a predicament: she’s pregnant, unmarried, and living in 19th-century England. What’s a young woman to do? Facing certain ruin, she gathers up her best friends and sets off on the ultimate road trip to find the one woman who might offer a chance to change her fate. This epic journey, equal parts hilarious and profound, transforms each of them as they make choices about their own futures. Regency Girls is a riotous adventure of love, rebellion, autonomy, and self-discovery.

With casting by Hardt Casting, the presentations will feature Krystina Alabado (Broadway’s Mean Girls), John Behlmann (SMASH), Stephen DeRosa (The Queen of Versailles), Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Spamalot), Isabelle McCalla (Broadway’s Water for Elephants), Kate Rockwell (Broadway’s Mean Girls), Ryann Redmond (Broadway’s Frozen), Sav Souza (Broadway’s 1776), and Nik Walker (Broadway’s Hamilton).

The ensemble includes Marilyn Caserta, Taylor Crousore, Katy Geraghty, Amy Jo Jackson, Josh Marin, Elliott Mattox, and Alanna Saunders.

James Sampliner serves as music supervisor and co-orchestrator, with music direction by Sinai Tabak. Scenic design is by Anna Louizos, sound design by Jason Crystal, associate direction by Deidre Goodwin, and associate choreography by Lee Wilkins.