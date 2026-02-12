Photos: Cost n' Mayor's 11 TO MIDNIGHT Celebrates Opening Night

11 to Midnight, the world premiere dance story from the minds of Cost n’ Mayor (Austin & Marideth Telenko) and Hideaway Circus (Josh & Lyndsay Aviner), is officially open at the historic Orpheum Theatre in the heart of New York City’s East Village. Check out photos from inside opening night!

11 to Midnight takes place during one unforgettable hour at a New Year’s Eve apartment party—somewhere in the city, where the music’s loud, the lights are soft, and time feels like it’s had a glass of champagne too. Resolutions are made (and some forgotten), feelings pop up out of nowhere, and the future? Well, let’s see what happens this time next year!

Seven friends – some old, some new, all tangled up in the messy magic of friendship – come together to toast the New Year. Whether it’s 1921 or 2025, the ritual remains the same – we make a wish, promise big, and hopefully score a midnight kiss.

With high-energy theatrical street-style dance and a genre-hopping soundtrack, 11 to Midnight lets movement do the talking – capturing those big, buzzy feelings that words just can’t touch. Joy. Nostalgia. That electric moment when the countdown begins.

Sure, it’s a party—but beneath the confetti and countdowns, it’s also a celebration of who we are, who we’re trying to be, and the beautiful chaos of figuring it all out before the clock runs out.