As the Olympic flame is lit and the world turns its eyes to the ice, we’re celebrating one of our favorite intersections of athleticism and artistry: figure skating set to Broadway music. From soaring ballads to high-energy showstoppers, Broadway scores have long provided the perfect soundtrack for skaters looking to tell a story, hit an emotional crescendo, or bring a little theatrical flair to the rink.

In honor of the Milano Cortina Olympic Games officially getting underway, we’re taking a look back at some unforgettable figure skating routines that glided, leapt, and spun their way through music straight from the stage.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates skate to "Too Darn Hot" from Kiss Me Kate:

Madison Chock and Evan Bates skate to Les Miserables:

Meryl Davis and Charlie White skate to The Phantom of the Opera:

Gracie Gold skates to "All That Jazz" from Chicago:

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir skate to Moulin Rouge!:

Mirai Nagasu skates to Miss Saigon:

Jason Brown skates to "The Room Where It Happens" from Hamilton:

Tara Lapinski skates to "Journey to the Past" from Anastasia:

NANCY KERRIGAN skates to West Side Story:

Oksana Baiul skates to "All That Jazz" from Chicago:

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson skate to The Lion King: