Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen, Joel Perez and More Lead THE PRINCESS BRIDE Workshop

A workshop of the highly-anticipated stage musical adaptation of The Princess Bride recently took place featuring an impressive cast stacked with Broadway luminaries.

According to a post from cast member Marissa Rosen, the workshop was led by a cast headed by Tony-nominee Alex Brightman as Billy, Jonathan Hadary as Grampa, Kevin William Paul as Westley, and Erika Henningsen as Princess Buttercup.

Also featured were Gabriel Ebert as Prince Humperdinck, Joel Perez as Inigo Montoya, Will Mann as Fezzik, Graham Stevens as Rugen, and Marissa Rosen as Valerie, with a company that included Anne Fraser Thomas, Allison Blackwell, SJ Nelson, Ella Perez, Jawan M. Jackson, Liam Fennecken, Drew Seigla, and Jacob Keith Watson.

Behind the table, the workshop’s production team included Mary McGowan as associate director, with casting by The Telsey Office and Pat Goodwin. Emily Whitaker served as associate music director, supported by Alex Greenberg as music assistant and Damien Bassman on percussion. Stage management was led by Davin De Santis, with Kyle Largent as assistant stage manager, alongside additional support from reader Ella Dolynchuk and script assistant Zoe Elizabeth Lillis.

Academy Award winning composing team Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez join Tony Award-winning book writers Bob Martin and Rick Elice, with music supervision by Tom Kitt and direction by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers.

Originally released as a 1987 film, The Princess Bride, based on the novel by William Goldman, has long occupied a singular place in pop culture. Blending romance, adventure, and sharp wit, the story follows the quest to rescue Buttercup from an unwanted marriage, aided by characters who have become cultural touchstones, including Westley, Inigo Montoya, and Fezzik.